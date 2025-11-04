Portlethen diner’s ‘happiest meal ever’ after fluke McDonald’s visit bags her Monopoly jackpot

Rebecca Anton’s decision to stop off at an Aberdeenshire McDonald’s turned into one of the best she’s ever made after she landed a £1,000 cash prize in the Monopoly game.

The 28-year-old receptionist was heading back to her home in Portlethen following an evening at her parents.

She had moved to Portlethen in February, but was never a frequent customer to the McDonald’s at the retail park.

However, around 10.30pm on a September night, she paid a visit to the drive-thru.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said her decision was based on having no food at home.

So at the order point, she rattled off her order of a six chicken nugget medium meal with Irn-Bru.

Having thought little of it, she took her brown bag of food and travelled the rest of the way home.

Rebecca had played McDonald’s Monopoly but like many had come up short – bagging a fruit bag at most.

Diner wins £1,000 from McDonald’s six chicken nugget meal

On this occasion, while peeling off the sticker on her fries, Rebecca was “shocked” to read “Instant Win £1K”.

She said: “To be honest, I have never really played the monopoly before, only a few times and had won a fruit bag and that was it.

“It was a complete fluke because I was coming home from my parents and I knew I didn’t have anything for dinner. I just thought, I’ll nip into McDonald’s.

“When I got home, I peeled off the sticker. It said instant win and I thought surely not, but I went and checked online and it was a valid code. I was totally shocked.”

Rebecca described the win as a “complete fluke” as she rarely eats at McDonald’s.

She called her parents to let them know and they were just as shocked as her.

She plans to use some of the cash to treat her parents this upcoming Christmas and said the win “has come at just the right time”.