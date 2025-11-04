Portlethen diner’s ‘happiest meal ever’ after fluke McDonald’s visit bags her Monopoly jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portlethen diner’s ‘happiest meal ever’ after fluke McDonald’s visit bags her Monopoly jackpot

Rebecca Anton says she has never heard of anyone actually winning more than a fruit bag in the game.

Rebecca Anton won £1,000 in the McDonald's Monopoly. Image: Rebecca Anton.
By Ross Hempseed

Rebecca Anton’s decision to stop off at an Aberdeenshire McDonald’s turned into one of the best she’s ever made after she landed a £1,000 cash prize in the Monopoly game.

The 28-year-old receptionist was heading back to her home in Portlethen following an evening at her parents.

She had moved to Portlethen in February, but was never a frequent customer to the McDonald’s at the retail park.

However, around 10.30pm on a September night, she paid a visit to the drive-thru.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said her decision was based on having no food at home.

The winning ticket. Image: Rebecca Anton.

So at the order point, she rattled off her order of a six chicken nugget medium meal with Irn-Bru.

Having thought little of it, she took her brown bag of food and travelled the rest of the way home.

Rebecca had played McDonald’s Monopoly but like many had come up short – bagging a fruit bag at most.

Diner wins £1,000 from McDonald’s six chicken nugget meal

On this occasion, while peeling off the sticker on her fries, Rebecca was “shocked” to read “Instant Win £1K”.

She said: “To be honest, I have never really played the monopoly before, only a few times and had won a fruit bag and that was it.

“It was a complete fluke because I was coming home from my parents and I knew I didn’t have anything for dinner. I just thought, I’ll nip into McDonald’s.

“When I got home, I peeled off the sticker. It said instant win and I thought surely not, but I went and checked online and it was a valid code. I was totally shocked.”

Portlethen McDonald’s, where Rebecca won the Monopoly jackpot. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Rebecca described the win as a “complete fluke” as she rarely eats at McDonald’s.

She called her parents to let them know and they were just as shocked as her.

She plans to use some of the cash to treat her parents this upcoming Christmas and said the win “has come at just the right time”.

