£10m Aberdeen Raac lifeline in ‘weeks not months’ says housing secretary, but how it’s spent is up to council

£10 million WILL be coming to Aberdeen to help cover the costs of the city’s Raac crisis — and it could be accessed within weeks, not months, said the Scottish cabinet secretary for housing when she met with families in Torry earlier today.

In her first meeting with Balnagask Raac families since her appointment four months ago, Mairi McAllan also offered assurances that inviting Aberdeen to apply for affordable housing funding is indeed so the local authority can free up cash from within its own budgets to help with Raac remediation.

“If there’s any thought that it wouldn’t be used for Raac, that would be misplaced,” Ms McAllan said.

“So the money’s there. It’s been freed up to spend on Raac.”

However, the news doesn’t guarantee additional support for Balnagask homeowners as it’s up to the council how the cash will be spent.

When asked if the confirmed promise of funds could lead to more help for Raac homeowners, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said he welcomed the money, but argued that using it needs to be done in such a way that others aren’t impacted also.

He said: “I’m thankful for the money, but I will not rob Peter to pay Paul.

“We are in consultations just now about a 15% increase for people in our social housing. I can’t afford to give so much increase to our social housing, [in order] to give more money to owner occupiers, that would not be right. ”

‘Productive’ meeting as minister sympathises with Raac families

The SNP minister met with invited families in Greyhope School and Community Hub, where homeowners and campaigners were able to share their stories and ask questions.

The meeting was also attended by ACC co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill. The council’s executive director for families and communities, Eleanor Sheppard and the SNP’s MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Audrey Nicoll, who coordinated the event, and other invited officers, were also there.

In an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal, the Cabinet Secretary said she felt today’s meeting was productive and shared her sympathies for those Trapped by Raac.

“I have the utmost respect for the individuals who’ve been involved with this. Your home is your most treasured asset. It’s somewhere that you should go and feel relaxed, and have family time. It’s your sanctuary, and that’s not been the case for them for some years now.”

Campaigner reacts to meeting with ACC and housing minister — ‘We’re deflated’

During the 70-minute meeting, the options available to residents and the need for greater council communication were discussed.

Ms McAllan has asked ACC to ensure more one-to-ones with homeowners take place “at pace”, which she said she’d follow up on.

Campaigner Ray Davidson attended the meeting. We asked for his reaction.

“The Cabinet Secretary listened to us, and we did feel she cared and was genuinely interested in how this situation has negatively impacted people’s lives.

“However, having the two co-leaders in the room allowed us to ask about how the money will be spent. It was an opportunity — given she had just said the money will be coming — to commit to something.

“My honest reaction is that we are deflated to see once again that there is no commitment to helping homeowners, despite an extra £10 million.”

‘I can’t say how the council should spend money,’ McAllan says

Here’s everything Ms McAllan said about the £10m funding:

How has Aberdeen City Council handled the Raac crisis?

Having just heard emotional testimonies from Raac-affected Aberdeen households, we asked the Cabinet Secretary how she feels Aberdeen is handling the crisis.

“I suppose the judgement of that will come when we’re through the other side,” she said.

“I have no doubt this has been really difficult for the council, for council tenants and for homeowners. We’re dealing with a product which nobody understood to have a defect.

“People have bought homes not knowing and councils have not made provision for an unexpected cost like this. And we’re already in stretched times. So it’s really, really difficult.

“But I think, from what I can see with Aberdeen, there are options on the table, for buy-back. Now, of course, the contentious question is, is it value pre-Raac or is it after?

“And what we discussed was that Aberdeen City Council, as well as offering buyback at market value, have got other pots of funding available.

“There’s support with legal fees, support with moving fees, and what I have encouraged everybody to do… what the council have said will happen now, is one-to-one discussions will take place with owners. These will look at their valuation and will ask how much more support could we offer you by way of legal fees, by way of additional support.”

‘I’m still 40k worse off even with extra council help’

One homeowner there today, who has already moved out, is 29-year-old teacher Amie Bruce.

Even with additional support such as legal fees and moving costs, she lost more than £40,000 but says she had no choice, because “it was my health or my house.”

“I’m £42,000 worse off than the position I was in when I stayed in my previous [Raac] house.

“But it just had to happen. I couldn’t have carried on in that situation any longer. I will fight for the community until the very, very end and be at every meeting. And I will continue to be on the community campaign group. Not a problem. I will never give up the fight. But for me personally, I couldn’t stay in the house any longer.

“I work full-time. I’m a teacher. So I don’t have the easiest of jobs as it is. I had to make a decision. It was either my health, my job, the house… something had to go. And I absolutely love my job, and I didn’t want to end up any worse off mentally and physically than I was.”

Funding could be released in ‘weeks not months’

In terms of a timescale of when funding will be released, Ms McAllan said both her team and officers from Aberdeen are working quickly.

“Basically, the council can make the application, and we can release the funds.

“I’m thinking weeks, rather than months,” she added.

As our interview concluded, we asked Ms McAllan if she was moved by the stories she heard in the meeting.

“Oh, definitely. Definitely. I was speaking to someone at the end who is around my age, like me. She’s got a wee boy, her partner is facing employment precarity. I just put myself in her shoes. That’s my job to empathise with people. That’s why I’m here.

“I can’t solve this single-handedly? Frankly, none of us can. But that’s why we have round table discussions like today.”

Protestors ask for answers after Raac meeting

As the private meeting ended and attendees left the building, a small crowd of protestors carrying banners waited outside.

Among them, exasperated homeowners hoping to get clarity from their council co-leaders.

Pensioner Bill Crooks asked when they’d know if more will be done to help, with Rob Rozmiarek — whose home was broken into and £30,000 of damage caused — also pleaded for extra help.

Mr Allard previously told The Press and Journal he couldn’t make any promises because there was no guarantee of money.

Amid heated dialogue and chanting, we asked Mr Allard if clarity on funding from the cabinet secretary had changed that position.

Here’s what he said.