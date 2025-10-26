Gallery: The Illuminator night trail race lights up Glen Tanar Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: The Illuminator night trail race lights up Glen Tanar Estate

The three races took place on the Glen Tanar Estate with all routes sharing the mighty climb of Craigendinnie.

Illuminator night trail race 2025. Image: Tim Winterburn
Illuminator night trail race 2025. Image: Tim Winterburn
By Heather Fowlie

Hundreds turned out as the Illuminator night trail race took place in Aboyne on October 25.

The 8km race was open to everyone from age 14 upwards and was known as the easiest route. The next race was the 15km race which was open to everyone from age 16 upwards.

The longest and toughest route was a 15-mile race, a hilly route that passes through the heart of Glen Tanar Estate’s ancient forest and follows the Water of Allachy and Water of Tanar.

The Illuminator Run announced a brand-new partnership with SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) as their Main Charity for 2025.

Photographer Tim Winterburn captured all the highlights below:

Illuminator night trail race.
Registration ahead of the race.
Illuminator night trail race.
Registration ahead of the race.
Illuminator night trail race.
Registration ahead of the race.
The warm up.
The warm up.
Start line.
Race begins.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.
Illuminator night trail race.
Charity partnership with SAMH.

 