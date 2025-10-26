Gallery: The Illuminator night trail race lights up Glen Tanar Estate

Hundreds turned out as the Illuminator night trail race took place in Aboyne on October 25.

The three races took place on the Glen Tanar Estate with all routes sharing the mighty climb of Craigendinnie.

The 8km race was open to everyone from age 14 upwards and was known as the easiest route. The next race was the 15km race which was open to everyone from age 16 upwards.

The longest and toughest route was a 15-mile race, a hilly route that passes through the heart of Glen Tanar Estate’s ancient forest and follows the Water of Allachy and Water of Tanar.

The Illuminator Run announced a brand-new partnership with SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) as their Main Charity for 2025.

Photographer Tim Winterburn captured all the highlights below: