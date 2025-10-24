Four more of Res X and Aberdam pair’s companies caught up in huge debt-dodging scheme

Aberdeen’s “failed” Resident X founders have been dragged further into an ongoing national debt scandal – after another four of their companies were linked.

David Griffiths and Michael Robertson walked out on the Marischal Square food hall in August 2023.

Aberdeen City Council had shelled out £1.26 million to help the pair, who also started the Aberdam restaurant in Shiprow, to fit out the Resident X property, which dominates the ground floor of the Broad Street complex.

They also enjoyed a year’s free rent – worth £180,000 – but exited within that first 12 months, handing back the keys before the first of an expected 15-year lease had come to an end.

Attempts to revive the gaping venue with a second operator failed too.

Recap: ‘Failed’ Resident X Ltd struck off after takeover linked to huge debt-dodging investigation

After exiting, Mr Griffiths and Mr Robertson handed control of the Resident X Ltd business to Neville Taylor.

Some 16 months later, a UK Government watchdog banned him from being as a company director for his part in a debt-dodging scheme.

In April, we reported the 57-year-old had admitted being paid more than £250,000 by a company called Atherton Corporate (UK) Ltd to become sole director of more than 400 companies in “financial distress”.

Its bosses, and the related Atherton Corporate Rescue Limited, marketed corporate rescue services – an alternative to formal insolvency proceedings, like liquidation.

They were shutdown by authorities in September 2024.

In an Insolvency Service probe of only 12 of those Taylor-run firms, which did not include Resident X Ltd, more than £7.6m of assets could not be tracked down after he’d taken the reins.

Approached by The Press and Journal in April, Mr Griffiths refused to say how he and Mr Robertson had come to know Mr Taylor.

Last week, we revealed Aberdeen City Council had not emailed Fife-based Mr Taylor once to chase up the debt he owes the taxpayer.

The local authority won’t reveal how much is outstanding, but did seize the kitchen equipment and fit out when they got back the keys.

Who’s Karen Mortimer and why was she handed a seven-year business ban?

Now, the latest dispatch from the Insolvency Service has linked the Aberdammers, who also opened the since-shuttered Shot ‘n’ Roll in the Trinity Centre, to a second debt-dodging director, linked to Atherton Corporate.

Two sisters were this week handed seven-year bans, for their part in the murky scheme to do their creditors out of more than £67 million.

Joanna Seawright, 54, and her sister Karen Mortimer put people owed money by their combined 138 companies at risk of not being able to recoup their dues.

Their two companies, GPA KLM Ltd and Summers & May Ltd, were shamed as the Insolvency Service shutdown Atherton Corporate last year.

And neither sister disputed the case built by the watchdog’s investigation, accepting their disqualifications, as an alternative to being taken to court.

The probe found they had signed on the dotted line without verifying anything of their new company’s finances, instead taking the word of Atherton Corporate and the former bosses of the ailing companies at face value.

That meant that assets worth £42m – previously listed in the accounts of those struggling firms – went missing during the handover, and Ms Seawright and Ms Mortimer did nothing to look for them.

Investigators also found that none of their new companies did any trade once they were in the door, as the sisters instead waited for someone they owed money to petition for their administration or liquidation – or for the courts to strike the businesses off.

How is Karen Mortimer connected to the Aberdam and Resident X founders’ debt?

A look at the elder sister, Karen Mortimer’s, ledger quickly shows four of Mr Griffiths’ and Mr Robertson’s companies.

Together, they’ve tried their hand a number of times in the food business, including the Covid-times Backyard Beach Collective, failed Resident X, “on a break” Shot ‘n’ Roll in the Trinity Centre and Union Square, and Aberdam.

The latter still trades in Shiprow, though the Aberdam Fries Ltd company was struck off in June.

Karen Mortimer took Parxx Limited, Six2Ship Limited, Derry Wholesales Ltd and RollSq Ltd off their hands.

The first, Parxx, was handed over to the Tenerife ex-pat in January 2024, and she listed her firm, GPA KLM Ltd, as holding significant control.

Insolvency Service investigators, headed up by Dave Magrath, found GPA KLM eventually became involved with all 138 firms they looked at.

The three other Griffiths-and-Robertson-founded firms were all transferred to the stewardship of Mortimer, based in San Miguel de Abona, and another of her companies – Birch & Calloway Ltd – in April of this year.

It was only days later that their first scandal-hit company, the one started as Resident X Ltd, was wound up in the courts because of Neville Taylor’s business ban.

But as the 67-year-old’s the sole remaining director of the ailing trio, they are expected to be wound up by the courts soon.

Watchdog: ‘This is not numbers on a spreadsheet – people lose out’

The Insolvency Service is continuing its crackdown on business bosses looking to step out on their liabilities, especially after the Covid pandemic.

And investigation and enforcement services director Dave Magrath said: “Karen Mortimer and Joanna Seawright deliberately frustrated insolvency legislation, playing a vital role in the smooth running of the Atherton scheme.

“When companies avoid their legal obligations like this, it’s not just numbers on a spreadsheet – suppliers, contractors, other businesses and HM Revenue and Customs which are owed money, lose out.

“Through signing up to be disqualified as company directors, both have not disputed that they failed in their duties and put creditors at risk of financial loss.”

The Press and Journal has approached Mr Griffiths and Mr Robertson for comment, through their Parxx IO “brand builder” enterprise.

When previously approached regarding Neville Taylor’s ban, Mr Griffiths told us: “We’re not commenting, mate.”

