Will new rapid bus be ‘a step in the right direction’ for Aberdeen, or is there ‘no need’?

We went along to the public event in the Bon Accord Centre to find out what people make of the multi-million-pound transport project.

Andrew Wilson has experienced a variety of public transport networks all across Europe and has hopes for Aberdeen. Image: Sophie Farquharson/ DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Aberdeen residents had their say on the Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme, with some thinking it could encourage people to visit the city centre while others were more sceptical.

It’s been three years since the radical public transport proposal was officially announced.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, First Bus, Stagecoach and the regional transport body Nestrans are all working together to bring speedier transport to the area.

It could see 36 electric “tram-style” buses running along two routes that criss-cross through the city, slashing journey times and making the bus a go-to option for more locals.

an artist's impression of the Aberdeen rapid bus on Union Street
An artist’s impression of what the Aberdeen “rapid” bus could look like on Union Street. Image: Clarke Cooper / DCT Media.

Public talks finally kicked off earlier this month, starting at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and then Westhill.

The third round of in-person events was held at the Bon Accord Centre yesterday.

While many turned out to share their views, others who were simply passing by the display near Costa stopped to check it out and speak to representatives.

Are city residents on board with Aberdeen Rapid Transit plans?

We headed to the shopping centre to chat with people to find out what they think of the major public transport plans.

Keen cyclist Andrew Wilson, who lives in the Granite City, thinks the plans are a “step in the right direction” but “would like to see it go further”.

Last year he spent two and a half months cycling from Aberdeen to Poland with his girlfriend.

Andrew has experienced various public transport networks across Europe and believes the Granite City has the potential. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

During this big adventure he got to experience many different cycling and transport networks across European cities.

On returning from his travels he believes “Aberdeen has so much potential” and thinks the rapid transport scheme could be a starting point.

And Diana Dobina, who lives in the city centre, says “it’s definitely a good idea” and believes ART could encourage more people to come into the centre of town.

Although she is “not a fan of the public transport”, Diana says she would hop on board the rapid buses.

She adds: “It might be very handy and improve the situation for people struggling to travel to work.”

Scores of city residents stopped off at the Aberdeen Rapid Transit event at the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Alison Hastie was visiting the Bon Accord Centre for the first time in a year.

Alison, who lives in Bridge of Don, has mobility issues and struggles to travel into the city centre.

But she says she would “definitely” use a service like ART to come into town more if it was available.

Would you jump on board Aberdeen Rapid Transit buses? Let us know your thoughts on the scheme in our comments section below

‘I don’t see the need… They sound like glorified bendy buses’

However, others were a bit more doubtful about the multi-million-pound plans…

Aberdeen resident Keith says he is “sceptical” about the project.

He raised questions about how much it would cost and is “not convinced” he sees the need for it – highlighting that there’s already buses serving some of the routes earmarked for ART.

He explains: “We’ve got a rapid transport system coming from Aberdeen Airport into the centre of town exactly down that route.”

City resident Alan Fraser isn’t set on the Aberdeen Rapid Transit plans. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Alan Fraser, who also lives in Aberdeen, isn’t convinced the rapid bus scheme will encourage people to come into the city, or leave their cars at home.

He explains: “I personally feel that I don’t need another alternative system — they sound like glorified bendy buses.

“It’s more a mindset that people need to have that they’re prepared to go out of their way to not use their cars.”

And city resident Allison Robertson says that while Union Street is “just like a ghost town”, she doesn’t think introducing a new rapid transport system will fix this.

She simply said: “I just can’t envision it.”

You can find out more about the upcoming in-person and online public engagement events here. 

