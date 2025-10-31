Gallery: Aberdeen celebrates Diwali with Bollywood Light Fest at The Priory on October 25, 2025

Over 500 turnout for Aberdeen’s Diwali Bollywood Light Fest 2025 at The Priory on Saturday October 25, 2025.

The event was a celebration of Diwali organised by Bombay and Galatta Social Club, in collaboration with Epic Group’s The Priory and the Indian, Sri Lankan, and Nepali Societies of the University of Aberdeen.

The night featured a mix of Bollywood, Punjabi, and Desi music by resident DJ Voxy and Mac De Music, along with laser light shows and exclusive Diwali drinks.

Aberdeen Labour Councillor Deena Tissera said, “This event brought many cultures together and shows Aberdeen at its best — as a multicultural city that unites people. Beyond its cultural value, events like this are also good for business, adding to the city’s vibrant weekend offering.”

Photographs supplied by Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited.