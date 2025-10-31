Gallery: Aberdeen celebrates Diwali with Bollywood Light Fest at The Priory on October 25, 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Aberdeen celebrates Diwali with Bollywood Light Fest at The Priory on October 25, 2025

Revellers experienced the magic of Diwali Bollywood Light Fest in Aberdeen with music, laser shows and exclusive drinks at The Priory.

Aberdeen Official DIWALI Bollywood Light Fest. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Aberdeen Official DIWALI Bollywood Light Fest. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
By Emma Grady & Katherine Ferries

Over 500 turnout for Aberdeen’s Diwali Bollywood Light Fest 2025 at The Priory on Saturday October 25, 2025.

The event was a celebration of Diwali organised by Bombay and Galatta Social Club, in collaboration with Epic Group’s The Priory and the Indian, Sri Lankan, and Nepali Societies of the University of Aberdeen.

The night featured a mix of Bollywood, Punjabi, and Desi music by resident DJ Voxy and Mac De Music, along with laser light shows and exclusive Diwali drinks.

Aberdeen Labour Councillor Deena Tissera said, “This event brought many cultures together and shows Aberdeen at its best — as a multicultural city that unites people. Beyond its cultural value, events like this are also good for business, adding to the city’s vibrant weekend offering.”

Photographs supplied by Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited.

A packed dance floor. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Lights, laughter, and smiling faces at Aberdeen’s Diwali. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Smiles all around at Aberdeen’s Diwali Festival. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Happiness and celebration. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Dancing along. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Faces full of joy at Aberdeen’s Diwali celebrations. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Beats, lights, and non-stop celebration. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
The festival spirit in every smile. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Smiles all around at Aberdeen’s Diwali Festival. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
DJ team. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Capturing happy moments at the Bollywood Light Fest. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Aberdeen’s Diwali Bollywood Light Fest 2025. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Celebrating Diwali in style at the Aberdeen Light Fest. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Bollywood energy meets Diwali tradition at Aberdeen Light Fest. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Aberdeen’s Diwali Bollywood Light Fest 2025. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited
Faces full of joy at Aberdeen’s Diwali celebrations. Image: Cheeky Seagull Entertainment Limited