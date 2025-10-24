Exclusive: Full list of stall holders lined up for Aberdeen’s Christmas market

Aberdeen’s Christmas market will return next month — and we can now reveal the full list of more than 50 stall holders lined-up for the unique and local market.
The stalls, which are normally located in Marischal College will instead be moved into Marischal Square.
Every weekend from November 13 until Hogmanay, 29 chalets will be dotted around just outside Mackie’s 19.2 and Provost Skene’s House.
And, all the food and drink stalls and rides – including the much-loved ice rink – will still be located along Broad Street.
‘Competitive’ selection process for market stalls
As well as showcasing local traders, the event continues its support for Charlie House.
Every year, stall holders and shoppers help raise awareness and vital funds for the charity which supports children and families across the north-east.
Chief executive John Brebner said this year was “especially exciting” because of the market’s brand-new home and the “fantastic calibre of applications”.
He added: “The selection process was more competitive than ever, and we’re delighted to showcase a diverse and high-quality mix of stalls. With a new line-up each weekend, there will always be something different for Christmas shoppers to discover.
“We’re so thankful to everyone who helps make it all happen.”
Full list of stall holders for Aberdeen Christmas market
Codona’s runs the Christmas Village, and builds all the market chalets for the charity for free.
Company director Alfred Codona said while the new location “has thrown up some challenges” they were “really excited” to welcome everyone to Curated at the Square.
And there will be many familiar faces returning to the market this year, but some traders will be making their debut.
Food:
- Gumblossom
- Little Molly’s Cheesecake
- Cookie Cult
- The Moray Honey Company
- Spice Harmony
- The Kilted Fudge
- Damn Fine Cheese Company
Drink:
- Ellon Spirits
- Brew Toon
- Little Brown Dog
- Reynolds Cocktails
- Pilgrim’s Drinks
- Seidear
Crafts:
- Arctis Design
- Tumbler Treasures
- Phyliss Ross Sewing Services
- Buttons and Bows Hair Accessories
- Mulderie Wood Candles
- Shennans Ceramics
- Yokoaber
- No 26 Crafts
- Highland Coo Barrels
- Little Dreamers Play Kits
- Wonder Wing Pages
- Emma Mackenzie Textiles
- Webster Designs
- Pryde of Place Studios
- Noko Creates
- Mandalamoon Crystal and Fossils
- Lily and Co Goat Milk Soap
- La Bomba
Arts:
- Glen Cairns Video Productions
- Shadow Shapes Studio
- Sandra Muir Design
- Catherine Redgate Artist
- McTavish Designs
- Jade Elizabeth Designs
- Sarah Leask Studio
- Hordiys Glass
Jewellery:
- Permanent Jewellery Scotland
- Silver Story
- The Magpie Cat
- Forever Sky High
- Qing’s Wonderland
- Sara Harper Jewellery
- 13-23 Jewellery
- Crystal Kalm
- Studio67bygg
- Sky Bird Crafts
- Very Spexy
Pets:
- AberK9Treats
- Butternut Box
- Pure Pet Food
Hopes Christmas market will bring ‘thousands upon thousands of visitors’ to Aberdeen
Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, hopes this year’s Christmas Village will bring an “influx of thousands upon thousands of visitors”.
He added: “Once again the range and quality of the stallholders flocking to Curated In the Square demonstrates how blessed the north-east is to have such talented and innovative creatives and producers on our doorstep.
“It is always a delight to see the festive market showcase these excellent traders and it underlines the unique nature of Curated with its emphasis on home-grown businesses, where people can pick up gifts for loved ones they won’t find anywhere else.”
