Exclusive: Full list of stall holders lined up for Aberdeen’s Christmas market

Aberdeen’s Christmas market will return next month — and we can now reveal the full list of more than 50 stall holders lined-up for the unique and local market.

The stalls, which are normally located in Marischal College will instead be moved into Marischal Square.

Every weekend from November 13 until Hogmanay, 29 chalets will be dotted around just outside Mackie’s 19.2 and Provost Skene’s House.

And, all the food and drink stalls and rides – including the much-loved ice rink – will still be located along Broad Street.

‘Competitive’ selection process for market stalls

As well as showcasing local traders, the event continues its support for Charlie House.

Every year, stall holders and shoppers help raise awareness and vital funds for the charity which supports children and families across the north-east.

Chief executive John Brebner said this year was “especially exciting” because of the market’s brand-new home and the “fantastic calibre of applications”.

He added: “The selection process was more competitive than ever, and we’re delighted to showcase a diverse and high-quality mix of stalls. With a new line-up each weekend, there will always be something different for Christmas shoppers to discover.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who helps make it all happen.”

Full list of stall holders for Aberdeen Christmas market

Codona’s runs the Christmas Village, and builds all the market chalets for the charity for free.

Company director Alfred Codona said while the new location “has thrown up some challenges” they were “really excited” to welcome everyone to Curated at the Square.

And there will be many familiar faces returning to the market this year, but some traders will be making their debut.

Food:

Gumblossom

Little Molly’s Cheesecake

Cookie Cult

The Moray Honey Company

Spice Harmony

The Kilted Fudge

Damn Fine Cheese Company

Drink:

Ellon Spirits

Brew Toon

Little Brown Dog

Reynolds Cocktails

Pilgrim’s Drinks

Seidear

Crafts:

Arctis Design

Tumbler Treasures

Phyliss Ross Sewing Services

Buttons and Bows Hair Accessories

Mulderie Wood Candles

Shennans Ceramics

Yokoaber

No 26 Crafts

Highland Coo Barrels

Little Dreamers Play Kits

Wonder Wing Pages

Emma Mackenzie Textiles

Webster Designs

Pryde of Place Studios

Noko Creates

Mandalamoon Crystal and Fossils

Lily and Co Goat Milk Soap

La Bomba

Arts:

Glen Cairns Video Productions

Shadow Shapes Studio

Sandra Muir Design

Catherine Redgate Artist

McTavish Designs

Jade Elizabeth Designs

Sarah Leask Studio

Hordiys Glass

Jewellery:

Permanent Jewellery Scotland

Silver Story

The Magpie Cat

Forever Sky High

Qing’s Wonderland

Sara Harper Jewellery

13-23 Jewellery

Crystal Kalm

Studio67bygg

Sky Bird Crafts

Very Spexy

Pets:

AberK9Treats

Butternut Box

Pure Pet Food

Hopes Christmas market will bring ‘thousands upon thousands of visitors’ to Aberdeen

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, hopes this year’s Christmas Village will bring an “influx of thousands upon thousands of visitors”.

He added: “Once again the range and quality of the stallholders flocking to Curated In the Square demonstrates how blessed the north-east is to have such talented and innovative creatives and producers on our doorstep.

“It is always a delight to see the festive market showcase these excellent traders and it underlines the unique nature of Curated with its emphasis on home-grown businesses, where people can pick up gifts for loved ones they won’t find anywhere else.”

