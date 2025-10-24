Exclusive: Full list of stall holders lined up for Aberdeen’s Christmas market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Full list of stall holders lined up for Aberdeen’s Christmas market

This may be the first time the Christmas market will be located in Marischal Square, but there will still be plenty of stalls to visit.

Curated In The Quad.
Curated In The Quad takes place annually at Marischal College, and this year it's moving to Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Lauren Taylor

Aberdeen’s Christmas market will return next month — and we can now reveal the full list of more than 50 stall holders lined-up for the unique and local market.

The stalls, which are normally located in Marischal College will instead be moved into Marischal Square.

Every weekend from November 13 until Hogmanay, 29 chalets will be dotted around just outside Mackie’s 19.2 and Provost Skene’s House.

Broad Street and Upperkirkgate will soon be lit-up and full of people celebrating the festive season once more. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And, all the food and drink stalls and rides – including the much-loved ice rink – will still be located along Broad Street.

‘Competitive’ selection process for market stalls

As well as showcasing local traders, the event continues its support for Charlie House.

Every year, stall holders and shoppers help raise awareness and vital funds for the charity which supports children and families across the north-east.

Chief executive John Brebner said this year was “especially exciting” because of the market’s brand-new home and the “fantastic calibre of applications”.

Charlie Dog visiting the village last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “The selection process was more competitive than ever, and we’re delighted to showcase a diverse and high-quality mix of stalls. With a new line-up each weekend, there will always be something different for Christmas shoppers to discover.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who helps make it all happen.”

Full list of stall holders for Aberdeen Christmas market

Codona’s runs the Christmas Village, and builds all the market chalets for the charity for free.

Company director Alfred Codona said while the new location “has thrown up some challenges” they were “really excited” to welcome everyone to Curated at the Square.

And there will be many familiar faces returning to the market this year, but some traders will be making their debut.

Food:

  • Gumblossom
  • Little Molly’s Cheesecake
  • Cookie Cult
  • The Moray Honey Company
  • Spice Harmony
  • The Kilted Fudge
  • Damn Fine Cheese Company
Cookie Cult will return for fans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drink:

  • Ellon Spirits
  • Brew Toon
  • Little Brown Dog
  • Reynolds Cocktails
  • Pilgrim’s Drinks
  • Seidear
With a range of festive tipples on sale, Little Brown Dog is a must-visit stall.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Crafts:

  • Arctis Design
  • Tumbler Treasures
  • Phyliss Ross Sewing Services
  • Buttons and Bows Hair Accessories
  • Mulderie Wood Candles
  • Shennans Ceramics
  • Yokoaber
  • No 26 Crafts
  • Highland Coo Barrels
  • Little Dreamers Play Kits
  • Wonder Wing Pages
  • Emma Mackenzie Textiles
  • Webster Designs
  • Pryde of Place Studios
  • Noko Creates
  • Mandalamoon Crystal and Fossils
  • Lily and Co Goat Milk Soap
  • La Bomba
Bruce Adam who makes Shadow Shapes, at his Toppers stall at the Quad.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Arts:

  • Glen Cairns Video Productions
  • Shadow Shapes Studio
  • Sandra Muir Design
  • Catherine Redgate Artist
  • McTavish Designs
  • Jade Elizabeth Designs
  • Sarah Leask Studio
  • Hordiys Glass
Fiona Milne, left, and her sister Mandy McDonald, showcasing the luxury one-off notebooks at McTavish Designs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jewellery:

  • Permanent Jewellery Scotland
  • Silver Story
  • The Magpie Cat
  • Forever Sky High
  • Qing’s Wonderland
  • Sara Harper Jewellery
  • 13-23 Jewellery
  • Crystal Kalm
  • Studio67bygg
  • Sky Bird Crafts
  • Very Spexy
Our reporter Lindsay Bruce getting a welded bracelet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Pets:

  • AberK9Treats
  • Butternut Box
  • Pure Pet Food
AberK9Treats will also return to the Christmas market so you can pick up treats for your four-legged friend. Image: Jamie Mabon

Hopes Christmas market will bring ‘thousands upon thousands of visitors’ to Aberdeen

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, hopes this year’s Christmas Village will bring an “influx of thousands upon thousands of visitors”.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson. Image: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson says the market shows how “blessed” the north-east is to have talented creatives. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

He added: “Once again the range and quality of the stallholders flocking to Curated In the Square demonstrates how blessed the north-east is to have such talented and innovative creatives and producers on our doorstep.

“It is always a delight to see the festive market showcase these excellent traders and it underlines the unique nature of Curated with its emphasis on home-grown businesses, where people can pick up gifts for loved ones they won’t find anywhere else.”

