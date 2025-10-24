Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Firefighters called to third blaze in a week at abandoned Aberdeen restaurant Police are currently investigating a wilful fire at the property. By Michelle Henderson October 24 2025, 8:16 am October 24 2025, 8:16 am Share Firefighters called to third blaze in a week at abandoned Aberdeen restaurant Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6878831/firefighters-attend-fire-at-aberdeens-bucksburn-manor/ Copy Link 1 comment Firefighters returned to Bucksburn Manor overnight following a blaze. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Firefighters returned to the former Aberdeen restaurant Bucksburn Manor overnight following another on the grounds. Crews were called to the premises on Inverurie Road at around 11.07pm on Thursday. Fire appliances from both North Anderson Drive and Central Station attended the scene. Upon arrival, crews found a small quantity of rubbish on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before leaving the scene shortly after midnight. Thursday night’s blaze marks the second incident of its kind at the former Aberdeen restaurant this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Third fire to hit former Aberdeen restaurant It marks the third incident of its kind in a week at the premises. On Sunday, crews were met with thick plumes of smoke as a fire ripped through the inside of the building. An investigation has since been launched into the blaze, which is being treated as a deliberate act. Bucksburn Manor closed its doors to customers back in May 2019. The restaurant was best known for its carveries and roasts. Notices were placed on the door confirming its closure. At the time, Crown Carveries said it was to “make way for something new and exciting”. However, the property has lain derelict for the last six years.
Conversation