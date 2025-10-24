Firefighters called to third blaze in a week at abandoned Aberdeen restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters called to third blaze in a week at abandoned Aberdeen restaurant

Police are currently investigating a wilful fire at the property.

By Michelle Henderson
Firefighters returned to Bucksburn Manor overnight following a blaze. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Firefighters returned to the former Aberdeen restaurant Bucksburn Manor overnight following another on the grounds.

Crews were called to the premises on Inverurie Road at around 11.07pm on Thursday.

Fire appliances from both North Anderson Drive and Central Station attended the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found a small quantity of rubbish on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before leaving the scene shortly after midnight.

Thursday night’s blaze marks the second incident of its kind at the former Aberdeen restaurant this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Third fire to hit former Aberdeen restaurant

It marks the third incident of its kind in a week at the premises.

On Sunday, crews were met with thick plumes of smoke as a fire ripped through the inside of the building.

An investigation has since been launched into the blaze, which is being treated as a deliberate act.

Bucksburn Manor closed its doors to customers back in May 2019.

The restaurant was best known for its carveries and roasts.

Notices were placed on the door confirming its closure.

At the time, Crown Carveries said it was to “make way for something new and exciting”.

However, the property has lain derelict for the last six years.

