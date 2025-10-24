Firefighters called to third blaze in a week at abandoned Aberdeen restaurant

Firefighters returned to the former Aberdeen restaurant Bucksburn Manor overnight following another on the grounds.

Crews were called to the premises on Inverurie Road at around 11.07pm on Thursday.

Fire appliances from both North Anderson Drive and Central Station attended the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found a small quantity of rubbish on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before leaving the scene shortly after midnight.

Third fire to hit former Aberdeen restaurant

It marks the third incident of its kind in a week at the premises.

On Sunday, crews were met with thick plumes of smoke as a fire ripped through the inside of the building.

An investigation has since been launched into the blaze, which is being treated as a deliberate act.

Bucksburn Manor closed its doors to customers back in May 2019.

The restaurant was best known for its carveries and roasts.

Notices were placed on the door confirming its closure.

At the time, Crown Carveries said it was to “make way for something new and exciting”.

However, the property has lain derelict for the last six years.