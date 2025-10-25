Out and Back owners: ‘Starting a business amid market construction chaos has been hard, but we wouldn’t be anywhere else but The Green’

Standing in the shadow of the steel skeleton soon be be Aberdeen’s new market, Out and Back owners David Taylor and Thomas Lindie tell me how they have made it to one year in business.

This pair of trendy active-apparel experts were not daunted by the prospect of the major work as they opened their business 12 months ago.

The two pals are now celebrating their first anniversary, which has been a “very rewarding” spell despite its challenges.

And to mark the occasion, the duo have managed to secure a collaboration event with Nike – where experts from the Oregon-based clothing giants will be on hand to promote their products.

So just how have David and Thomas managed to battle against ongoing construction works and the hectic nature of opening your first business to make a success of their shop?

I met the guys from Out and Back to chat about their first year in business, and heard about:

The plans for a collaboration event with Nike

Why their business wouldn’t have “the same community feel” on Union Street

And why they’re backing calls for Aberdeen to have its own marathon

How has Out and Back first year been?

It’s a typical dreich Aberdeen morning when I pop into the store on The Green to meet up with David and Thomas.

The shop specialises in the most up-to-date running gear and activewear.

Opening from the ashes of Hanon after they closed their doors, David and Thomas have gone from strength to strength since taking the leap of faith.

“Running an independent business isn’t easy, but it’s obviously very rewarding and has a lot of positives,” Thomas reflects.

“The first year has been good, we’ve got a really great community here.”

David adds: “I think we’re kind of shoehorning our own lane really where, there are other running stores in Aberdeen, but we’re offering something different.

“The look and feel represents that as well.”

‘We were wearing every hat when we opened’

Out and Back is the pair’s first venture into running their own business, with some aspects of the move slightly differing from expectations.

The pair had been involved in the apparel retail game for years, but having the pressures of their own business was a whole different ball game.

“When we opened we had to do so much to get the business off the ground,” Thomas explains.

“It’s like you have to wear every hat, right?

“At the start, you’re the owner, the accountant, customer service, in the stock room, on the shop floor.

“I guess (the challenge) has been trying to balance and manage all of it, and having to learn a lot of new stuff.

Has the market work affected Out and Back?

Onto the big steel elephant in the room (or just outside of the room, in this case); the new market building.

Construction chiefs say the multi-million-pound project is “bang on” schedule, and will be completed by summer 2027.

The new multi-million-pound food and drinks destination will ultimately feature a “scenic plaza” for events and pop-up markets.

But for some businesses in and around The Green, it has caused major disruption to their trade.

Last year, Cheerz bemoaned construction hoarding creating a “dark, dingey alley” which punters would have to brave to visit the bar.

At the time, council masterplan manager Sandy Beattie said that there “would be pain” for traders, but that the local authority “needed to be realistic” and “would always do their best to answer queries”.

‘We are in prime position to benefit from market’

And whilst David admits that it has “massively” impacted the store, he is sure the project will be worth it in the end.

The 37-year-old tells me: “Speaking to other businesses, footfall wise, it’s not been what it was before.

“In terms of a challenge then yeah there has definitely been something, but I think that will improve once the market is complete.

“It’s not a silver bullet, but I think that it will definitely give people a reason to come into town.”

Thomas adds: “There are HGVs and whatever flying by here every day but hopefully once the market comes good, we are in prime position for what is going to be there.

“We should be in the prime position to reap some of the benefits from that.”

Why did Out and Back choose The Green?

In the midst of all these works, The Green may not seem like the best place to open your first business on paper.

But for the duo, there’s no place they’d rather be.

Out and Back don’t only just sell clothes – they host run clubs, races and other fitness activities.

David tells me: “If we were on Union Street for example, you wouldn’t have the same community feel.

“You wouldn’t really get off with having groups outside for a run club or if you have an event.

“The location that we’re in is quite important, and we like the area.”

Thomas agrees: “You probably couldn’t do some of the things we’ve done here with the store and events if you were on Union Street.

“The market is less of a big hole in the ground now as it was last year, but we opened here knowing that was going on and was going to happen.”

‘We want The Green to be the go-to independent hub’

For years now, The Green has been its own little sanctuary of independent traders, away from the bustle of the Granite Mile.

The likes of Cafe 52, Cafe Contour, and Bistro Verde have all added to the unique feel that this little corner of the city centre has.

David beams: “Hopefully the market helps all the businesses in the area thrive because they all offer something different.

“We don’t just want Burger Kings, Starbucks and Costa Coffees everywhere because that loses the heart of what the city is about.

“This is the link which brings together Union Square and Union Street, so hopefully The Green can be the hub of it all.”

Nike collaboration after just one year trading

For a regular sized store in the corner of The Green, the duo are already punching above their weight.

To celebrate a year since they first opened their doors, Out and Back are teaming up with experts from Nike to showcase their latest products.

Fitness boffins will be on hand offering keen runners the chance to try out their latest trainers on a 10K run.

Along with this, Out and Back are joining forces with Fierce Beer and Big Manny’s Pizza – even having their own special on the menu called “The Carb Loader”.

And even with all this, Daniel and Thomas are still aiming high for ways to expand the city’s running culture…

‘Edinburgh has its own marathon, why don’t we?’

Back in March, the council’s Tory group leader Richard Brooks reignited calls for Aberdeen to have its own marathon.

Cities such as Edinburgh, Inverness and Perth already host annual races, with Glasgow being the home of the Great Scottish Run every year.

David tells me that being involved in making the marathon a reality would “be amazing”.

“It’s massively important for the city, if you think about it, because every other city in Scotland has a marathon and we haven’t had one for years,” he continued.

“Aberdeenshire is a huge council area as well. There’s a big draw it would bring people from further afield as well, so hopefully that keeps moving.”

Thomas shares his business partner’s enthusiasm for the plans, adding: “In the weekend Edinburgh hosts their marathon, there is so many people to go down for it from everywhere.

“Why can’t we have that? There’s also an opportunity for businesses to benefit from it.”

So whilst the pair have only just set off in their venture, Out and Back shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

