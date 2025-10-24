Marshalls Farm Shop reveals plan for huge ‘country store’ building

Marshalls Farm Shop bosses have unveiled plans for a huge new country store at the popular spot between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

The large addition to the popular north-east business would be erected just off the A96.

And blueprints submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show how it would be spread across two floors, with lots of space for a massive range of goods.

What can we expect from it?

Forms sent to the local authority explain how the shop would be built over existing agricultural land.

There would be huge windows on the first floor, letting in lots of natural light.

Designs indicate there would be a “Christmas tree/seasonal display area” near the front of the building along with a “feature stove”.

There would be a warehouse and staff room at the back of the first floor.

The mezzanine upper level would overlook the space below, with several shopping aisles across both levels.

Meanwhile, a sheltered area to the side of the structure could form “outdoor retail space”.

What do you think of the major plans? Will this be a good thing for the area? Let us know in our comments section below

Country store plans come amid expansion for Marshalls Farm Shop

These proposals come after a number of new developments have taken shape at the site over the past few years.

A drive-thru service and tractor play area were formed in a bid to entice more passersby to stop off at the roadside venue.

Plans were unveiled for a “cosy” conservatory in 2024.

However, the family firm became embroiled in a spat with council planning chiefs this year as retrospective permission was denied for a chalet built across the road from the shop.

You can see the plans for the Marshalls Farm Shop country store here.

Read more: