Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Marshalls Farm Shop reveals plan for huge ‘country store’ building

The family business has revealed a glimpse of its latest major expansion aims.

By Ben Hendry
The proposed Marshalls Farm Shop country store.
The proposed Marshalls Farm Shop country store. Image: John Wink Design

Marshalls Farm Shop bosses have unveiled plans for a huge new country store at the popular spot between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

The large addition to the popular north-east business would be erected just off the A96.

And blueprints submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show how it would be spread across two floors, with lots of space for a massive range of goods.

This shows how the new store would be formed, with dozens of extra parking spaces all around it. Image: John Wink Design

What can we expect from it?

Forms sent to the local authority explain how the shop would be built over existing agricultural land.

There would be huge windows on the first floor, letting in lots of natural light.

Designs indicate there would be a “Christmas tree/seasonal display area” near the front of the building along with a “feature stove”.

A design image showing how this new structure would look. Image: John Wink Design
There would be sheltered parking spaces at the side of the building. Image: John Wink Design

There would be a warehouse and staff room at the back of the first floor.

The mezzanine upper level would overlook the space below, with several shopping aisles across both levels.

Meanwhile, a sheltered area to the side of the structure could form “outdoor retail space”.

This shows how the ground floor of the new store would look if the plans are approved. Image: John Wink Design
And this is how the upper level would be laid out. Image: John Wink Design

What do you think of the major plans? Will this be a good thing for the area? Let us know in our comments section below

Country store plans come amid expansion for Marshalls Farm Shop

These proposals come after a number of new developments have taken shape at the site over the past few years.

A drive-thru service and tractor play area were formed in a bid to entice more passersby to stop off at the roadside venue.

Plans were unveiled for a “cosy” conservatory in 2024.

Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, the family firm became embroiled in a spat with council planning chiefs this year as retrospective permission was denied for a chalet built across the road from the shop. 

You can see the plans for the Marshalls Farm Shop country store here.

