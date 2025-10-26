Exclusive: Principal George Boyne on why he can retire happy after slashing millions from Aberdeen University debt

In a packed Washington hall, George Boyne is doing one of his favourite things – “telling the story of Aberdeen University”.

The room at the British Embassy is buzzing with the murmur of hundreds of American graduates, who travelled miles to hear about what’s been happening at their former school.

Listing the university’s recent accomplishments at this alumni event, George feels privileged to be at the helm of the centuries-old institution.

After all, one of his main goals when taking the reins in 2018 was to take the university to new international heights.

But a whirlwind of calamities hasn’t made this an easy task.

A disastrous domino effect brought Brexit chaos, a global pandemic, major funding cuts and a cost-of-living crisis – all contributing to a mountain of debt to deal with.

And still, George says being the head of Aberdeen University has been his “greatest joy”.

Months after he gave that speech to the American audience, he announced his retirement.

And in one final interview just days before he hangs up his hat, the 70-year-old recalls all of his ups and downs throughout his career as principal.

He told me: “One of the things I’ll miss most is that I’ll no longer be a person standing up to tell the story of the university.”

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, George Boyne reveals:

His proudest achievements during his seven-year tenure at the university

How he managed to slash millions from the institution’s £8.5m debt – and how their plans to solve the cash crisis are progressing

What he wishes he had done differently

And what is his biggest regret from his time as principal of Aberdeen University

George Boyne: ‘It was the right time to retire’

George’s face immediately stretches into a wide smile when I walk into his office on an extremely dreich Friday morning.

As a born and bred Aberdonian, the weather doesn’t bother him though – and it will actually be one of the things he misses about the city when he moves to Wales.

After leading the university for seven years – some more tumultuous than the others – George will retire next week to spend more time with his family.

And just days before his final day in this neatly arranged office, he tells me how tough it was to make this decision.

“We’d been thinking about it for a while and 70 seemed like a threshold that was appropriate for retirement,” he says.

“I’m fortunate that despite being Type 1 diabetic for 53 years, I’m well.

“But we need to be realistic – that’s not carrying on indefinitely, and we wanted to ensure that we were fit and well for retirement and able to make the most of it.

“It wasn’t easy because I’ve enjoyed this job so much, and I think a lot has been achieved by the university community in that time.

“But I think seven years is a good stretch, and the right time for me and my family.”

What are George Boyne’s biggest achievements?

Looking back on his time at Aberdeen University, George begins to list all of the achievements he believes have made the institution an even bigger asset to the north-east.

Just a few weeks ago, The Sunday Times ranked the university among the top 30 for student employability.

And George thinks this – alongside their progress with research in various spheres – is a testimony of their team’s hard work over the last several years.

But one of his proudest accomplishments, he says, is building strong relationships with other organisations to make the university “more connected and more relevant”.

These include partnerships with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Opportunity North-East, the north-east local authorities and others.

And this has not only given students more opportunities, but also helped them be part of the bigger picture and contribute to the region with their knowledge and experience.

“There’s more to be done – it’s not finished by any means – but it’s moved in that positive direction,” he tells me.

“We looked beyond the walls of the university for what other organisations were trying to achieve and how we could help – with energy, life sciences, health, culture, data, AI.

“We work more closely with our regional partners now, I would say, than we did seven years ago when I came back.

“The university is not a thing in itself, it’s not an island.

“We’re here for the city. We’re here for the north-east.”

‘Losing 2,000 international students hit us hard – but we are on the up’

His career at the helm of Aberdeen University has been no smooth sailing, however.

He had barely left port when a storm struck. And then struck again, and again.

George was welcomed to the principal role with crisis upon crisis – firstly, with Brexit pushing thousands of international students out of their historic halls.

This was no small obstacle for them as they heavily relied on the income from foreign learners picking Aberdeen University for their studies.

An anonymous insider previously told us “naively putting all their eggs in one basket by doggedly pursuing international students” was a risky move at the time.

And George admits that their loss was indeed a “hard hit”, but things appear to be on the up now.

Instead of waiting for international students to come to them, they have now opened campuses in Qatar and China to open their doors to a bigger market.

Aberdeen University will also be the first Scottish institution to open a facility in India next year.

George explains: “We lost £25m in the space of about two years from the reduction in international students and our public funding – and that’s been a huge challenge to get past.

“Now, to come to where we are now: Our numbers are up by 5% this year, which is just a joy for me. Especially, to be leaving at a time when it’s turning.

“We’re beyond the target we set for our student numbers, and we’ve beaten the target for our revenue this year already.

“It’s a happy position to be in.”

Is the university’s cash crisis finally on the mend?

The biggest conundrum he had to deal with, however, came in 2023 when a £12.5m black hole appeared in their finance books.

Despite a significant surplus of cash in the years before, rising costs, lack of government funding and a drop in profits all contributed to plunging the university into a cash crisis.

George and his team then launched a drastic recovery plan to try to weather the storm.

There followed a hiring and promotion freeze, slashing less popular courses and rolling out voluntary redundancies – all of which were met with fury from staff.

The projected shortfall was eventually reduced to £8.5m – or £4m less than initially feared.

However, insiders told us at the time the whole process had created a “grim” mood among staff, who thought their wellbeing left as “an afterthought”.

George acknowledges that this must have been an “uncomfortable time” for them – but he hopes they are now reassured the university is moving in the right direction.

He says the deficit has now been reduced to £4.3m, with hopes that by this time next year the debt will be cleared altogether.

“I think it’s hard to predict at this stage and I won’t be here to deliver it,” George says.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m setting targets for the team that succeeds me, but I think we’ll get close to breakeven this year or next.

“I’m not suggesting it’s done – it will take constant effort.”

He adds: “We need to keep the focus on growing the revenue and our transnational education in Qatar, China and India will help with that because it will bring money back to our team.

“So we need to keep the focus on the revenue and keep a very tight control of costs.

“But it’s moving in the right direction.”

What did he get wrong?

There are many things that he could have done differently, however, George admits.

Reflecting on the university’s financial crisis, he reckons he could have been better at making the tough decisions while they were on the up and saving more for a rainy day.

But does he think that could have perhaps prevented the university’s cash woes?

“We’d still have had the financial difficulty, because that stems from Scottish government funding and UK restrictions on international students,” he says.

“But I think it’s better to do those things with hindsight.

“Of course, everything is easier in hindsight. It’s better to make the tough decisions when the financial position is strong, rather than when it’s turning more negative.”

What is George Boyne’s only regret?

But despite his rather stormy time running Aberdeen University, George looks back on the last seven years with pride.

And his only regret is that he didn’t return to the historic halls of the institution sooner.

But even so, the principal is now looking forward to spending more time with his sons in Wales – and perhaps even renovating his kitchen.

“It’s a significant shift and the emotions are very mixed,” he tells me as he takes one final glance at the historic campus through his rain-streaked window.

“As someone who grew up in Aberdeen, to be able to do this job and see the university continue to flourish, despite how tough times have been, I couldn’t really ask for more.

“I think I’m processing it but I’m not there yet… It will probably take months if not longer before I come to terms with this different life.

“I’ll miss the team, I’ll miss the people, I’ll miss the city, I’ll miss the language…

“But it’s the right time.

“I’ve heard there’s a life beyond work, and I’m keen to find out what it might be.”

