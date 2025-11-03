Striking designs revealed for ultra-modern townhouses on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road

Developers have unveiled plans to build three modern houses on Aberdeen’s prestigious Queen’s Road, while Bon-Accord Square residents are fighting plans for a new storage unit in a former social club.

Elsewhere, the brains behind a major Stonehaven development say they will need to build more homes in order to finance a new golf course.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Twice a week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start in Westhill, where a restaurant wants to branch out with a new takeaway offering.

Man behind Jimmy Chung’s seeks to boost Westhill venue

Chung Wong, of Aberdeen, is perhaps best known for running the much-missed Jimmy Chung’s buffet branches across the country.

But the culinary impresario is still behind a few ongoing ventures across the north-east, including the Indian brasserie Lasan in Westhill.

Mr Wong has now submitted plans to operate the premises on Westhill Drive as a takeaway as well as a restaurant.

New service areas and a customer waiting area will be created as part of the work, removing some of the existing seats.

Building papers show the project would cost about £20,000.

Westhill offices to be flattened

Elsewhere in the town, developers want to demolish the Osprey House offices on Mosscroft Avenue.

It comes after the units, built in 2000, were put up for sale.

The site of the three-storey office building hit the market for £900,000 earlier this year.

Bancon Construction now wants to spend £50,000 tearing down the complex at the Westhill Industrial Estate.

Bon-Accord Square battle over new storage unit plan

Plans to turn part of the former United Services Club in Aberdeen’s Bon-Accord Square into a “box storage facility” and office have sparked complaints.

The closed social club and bar had been at the spot for almost 100 years.

A report in The Press and Journal in 1921 actually detailed the plans to take over the space at number 15.

But it shut in 2011, and plans to transform it into serviced apartments and offices were approved around that time.

The interior is much larger than it may seem from a glance at the front.

And blueprints show how, currently, the ground floor fittings remain the same despite the closure of the entertainment premises 14 years ago.

They show how, behind the reception and entrance to the serviced apartments, the old social club bar area, drinking area and stage are still there.

Developer Martin Bowden now wants to turn the bar area into an office — and to use the rest of the expansive site to store boxes.

This would include removing the stage to create more room.

Why are neighbours unhappy?

Bon Accord Square was designed by Archibald Simpson in the 1820s, and holds a place in Aberdeen’s history.

And neighbours on the street are up in arms about the storage idea.

Nina Aliyeva, who lives next door, says the “predominantly residential area” would suffer an increase in “noise, traffic and disruption” from people using the storage space.

She adds: “The introduction of a storage and distribution facility could significantly increase vehicular traffic, including delivery vans and potentially larger vehicles.

“The area has a unique architectural and cultural identity that could be compromised by commercial intensification.”

Maureen Pearce also raises fears about the “noise factor”, while mentioning that she “pays highly” for parking there.

Jonathan Symons, who also lives next door, warned that “an increase in diesel/petrol vans” would clash with council aims to reduce pollution in the centre.

What does developer say about unhappy residents?

Bowden Developments has now hit back at the claims.

Mr Bowden states: “The proposed valet-style box storage concept represents a low-intensity, low-traffic operation.

“There will be no public access or customer visits to the site.

“Operations will consist solely of occasional collections and returns, carried out by company staff using a single small LEZ-compliant van during normal working hours.”

He adds: “The property benefits from two additional points of entry to the rear, which will be used for loading/unloading and staff access, ensuring minimal activity or visibility from the main frontage.”

The council will decide on the matter in due course.

Inverurie town centre office in red tape wrangle

Businessman Barry Gibb has had to seek permission for changes to an Inverurie town centre building — only after carrying out the work.

Mr Gibb transformed 8 High Street from a cafe and gym into offices.

The business shut last December, serving its final customers on Christmas Eve.

Bosses blamed “unsustainable” running costs, and earlier this year everything from gym mats to cake display cases were sold off on Facebook.

Architects working for Mr Gibb say he has since been using it for offices — but was not aware he would have to seek planning permission for this.

More homes needed to pay for Stonehaven golf course

Plans for the £80 million Ury Estate development have been on the go in Stonehaven for some time.

The resort is ultimately anticipated to bring a new golf course and more than 170 homes to the Mearns community.

There are also hopes that a new supermarket will be created at the site, which was one of the reasons Stonehaven Tesco plans were quashed earlier this year.

But now, fresh papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain how more houses need to be added to the blueprints — in order to “enable” the golf course.

Final designs for this championship course were signed off by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus in June, who said he was “enormously pleased” with the plans.

And weeks ago, the developers announced they had secured a £17m loan to kick-start progress at the 1,600-acre countryside resort.

It will pay for 18 “luxury homes” at Jack Nicklaus Village and a further 71 “much-needed family” homes at Glen Ury View.

Latest on Hazlehead Academy demolition plans

Plans to knock down Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Academy are ramping up, with a decision on a major replacement building due on Thursday, November 6.

This new school would cost £120m, and address worsening capacity woes at the outdated building there at the moment.

As part of the lengthy process, a separate planning application has now been filed.

It seeks permission to flatten the janitor’s house at the 1970s site.

Papers explain: “The demolition of the properties is to clear the site for a new energy centre in conjunction with Hazlehead Academy redevelopment.”

This energy centre would take heat from cremations at the nearby crematorium to help keep the new school, and some surrounding buildings, warm.

Plans for modern houses on Queen’s Road unveiled

Planning Ahead has highlighted a few proposals on Aberdeen’s prestigious Queen’s Road in recent weeks.

At the start of October, we revealed how an office building once used as a casino was poised for an £845,000 overhaul to entice new tenants.

Shortly after that, our round-up documented proposals to turn a large building worth £750,000 into a huge home.

But now, rather than doing up one of its historic properties, these developers want to build three new, modern-looking homes along Queen’s Road…

Who are behind the plans?

These proposals have been formed for a site at the back of 86 Queen’s Road.

And it comes after the large Bayview House building at the front was transformed into luxury flats by Diamond Property Developments.

It had served as the Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils club from 1969 until 2018.

Now, a three-bedroom apartment in there is being advertised for £525,000.

So what’s the score with these new homes?

The three homes now being proposed for a site at the back would be known as the Bayview Townhouses.

Brown and Brown architects describe them as “contemporary detached dwellings”.

The designers say the look has been inspired by villas in Dublin, along with other cutting-edge properties in other parts of the UK.

What do you think of the look of the new houses? Let us know in our comments section below

Orangery designs for west end apartment

Finally, one of the residents in the plush apartment building already there has put in a (more modest) proposal of their own.

The occupant of apartment three, Kirsten Anne Airnes, wants to build an orangery to the rear of her property.

As it is a listed building, special consent is required for this proposed project.

Architects say the garden room would be of “high quality”.

You can see this week’s plans for yourself here:

Westhill takeaway plan revealed

Osprey House demolition

Bon-Accord Square spat in Aberdeen

Inverurie offices need belated permission

More Stonehaven homes needed to fund golf course

Hazlehead Academy janitor building demolition

Modern Queen’s Road houses proposal

Orangery plan for west end home