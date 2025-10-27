Heartbroken Aberdeen dad would ‘do anything to trade places’ with daughter who died day before 9th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heartbroken Aberdeen dad would ‘do anything to trade places’ with daughter who died day before 9th birthday

A fundraiser has now been started to give Olivia Edwards 'the best send off'.

By Ross Hempseed
Olivia Edwards died after taking unwell in Kingswells at the weekend. Image: Supplied,
A heartbroken dad has said he would do anything to trade places with his eight-year-old daughter who died after taking unwell in Aberdeen this weekend.

The young girl named locally as Olivia Edwards, became unwell at the Kingswells Park and Ride on Skene Road on Saturday evening.

She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, her death is being treated as “unexplained” but there are “no suspicious circumstances”.

Her father Mark Edwards has released a statement via social media, which reveals that Olivia tragically died just one day before her ninth birthday.

He said: “I have no easy way to say this but on Saturday we suddenly lost our baby girl.

“Words cannot explain how broken our family is right now.

“I’d do anything to trade places with my beautiful girl who would have been 9 today.

“All I can ask is if people could please be understanding at this time while we try and find a way to process this.

“If anyone has any outstanding balances if these could be transferred asap to allow us to take the time needed to grieve for my little princess the way she deserves we would appreciate it.”

In a statement to social media, Kingswells School Parent Teacher Association and Parent Council, wrote: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Olivia’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“We know that the devastating news this weekend has affected everyone in our community, and we stand together in grieving this loss.”

Olivia Edwards died just one day before her 9th birthday

People have rallied together and raised more than £10,000 for Olivia’s family following her death.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe was launched by a family friend Kathryn Campbell to help ease the burden of Olivia’s farewell.

People have donated to help Olivia Edwards’ family in the wake of her death. Image: GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe reads: “My amazing best friends have lost their beautiful baby girl unexpectedly just one day before her 9th birthday.

“Her parents sisters family and friends are all heartbroken. Olivia was a beautiful funny sweet amazing little girl and is going to be missed so much by all who knew her.

“Please can you help take some of the stress away by donating to help give this beautiful girl the best send off.”

Within just hours of the launch, the fundraiser had already raised thousands, with some even donating as much as £1,000.

More than £11,000 was raised in the first 20 hours.

