Heartbroken Aberdeen dad would ‘do anything to trade places’ with daughter who died day before 9th birthday

A heartbroken dad has said he would do anything to trade places with his eight-year-old daughter who died after taking unwell in Aberdeen this weekend.

The young girl named locally as Olivia Edwards, became unwell at the Kingswells Park and Ride on Skene Road on Saturday evening.

She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, her death is being treated as “unexplained” but there are “no suspicious circumstances”.

Her father Mark Edwards has released a statement via social media, which reveals that Olivia tragically died just one day before her ninth birthday.

He said: “I have no easy way to say this but on Saturday we suddenly lost our baby girl.

“Words cannot explain how broken our family is right now.

“I’d do anything to trade places with my beautiful girl who would have been 9 today.

“All I can ask is if people could please be understanding at this time while we try and find a way to process this.

“If anyone has any outstanding balances if these could be transferred asap to allow us to take the time needed to grieve for my little princess the way she deserves we would appreciate it.”

In a statement to social media, Kingswells School Parent Teacher Association and Parent Council, wrote: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Olivia’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“We know that the devastating news this weekend has affected everyone in our community, and we stand together in grieving this loss.”

Olivia Edwards died just one day before her 9th birthday

People have rallied together and raised more than £10,000 for Olivia’s family following her death.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe was launched by a family friend Kathryn Campbell to help ease the burden of Olivia’s farewell.

The GoFundMe reads: “My amazing best friends have lost their beautiful baby girl unexpectedly just one day before her 9th birthday.

“Her parents sisters family and friends are all heartbroken. Olivia was a beautiful funny sweet amazing little girl and is going to be missed so much by all who knew her.

“Please can you help take some of the stress away by donating to help give this beautiful girl the best send off.”

Within just hours of the launch, the fundraiser had already raised thousands, with some even donating as much as £1,000.

More than £11,000 was raised in the first 20 hours.