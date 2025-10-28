Aberdeen schools boss: ‘Metal detectors wouldn’t deter kids hellbent on bringing blades into classroom’

The council’s top education boss has warned tighter security at Aberdeen schools would do little to deter pupils “determined to bring a knife to school”.

Education Convener Martin Greig believes that measures such as metal detectors only lead to “heightening tensions” and are “counterproductive”.

This comes following a P&J investigation into youth violence, which revealed that violence in schools has almost quadrupled since the pandemic.

Alongside this, police figures show that 43 weapons were seized from Aberdeen schools between January 2024 and April 2025.

The Lib Dem councillor feels that the way to tackle this “very worrying and concerning” rise is to “focus on the cause” of violence…

He also believes the layout of the council’s Victorian schools exacerbates the issue.

However, Mr Greig admitted that “if someone is determined” to bring a weapon into the classroom, schools “can’t control every individual’s activities”.

The P&J sat down with the council’s education top dog, and heard how he plans to curtail the steep rise in pupil violence.

What are the figures?

On Monday, we revealed that pupil violence in Aberdeen schools has nearly quadrupled since the pandemic.

There were around 300 incidents across all primary and secondary schools in 2018/19, but that has risen starkly in 2024/25.

The council recorded 1,146 occurrences of pupil violence in the academic year just passed, a freedom of information probe revealed.

Last year, Aberdeen cops recorded five incidents of “possession of bladed or pointed articles within a school”.

Figures show these weapons were used “in another crime” beyond simply possession on three occasions.

Why has pupil violence in Aberdeen schools risen?

Speaking to The P&J following the bombshell report, Mr Greig points to a plethora of factors which he believes has led to the skyrocketing stats.

One of these elements which the education boss points to is the rise of additional support needs (ASN) pupils.

Since 2016, the number of pupils in need of extra support has more than tripled, from 5,000 to more than 17,000.

Mr Greig said: “There has been a very significant, sharp increase in young people who have emotional, growing emotional needs and psychological issues.

“We’re trying to make sure that the school environment is a safe and welcoming place.”

Could old buildings be to blame?

He also points toward Aberdeen’s ageing school buildings as a cause for the sharp increase of pupil violence.

We previously reported that upgrading decades-old classrooms could cost the council a staggering half-a-billion pounds over the next 15 years.

The education boss explained: “The physical layout of a building is important and can impact on a young person’s behaviour and how they interact and socialise.

“It would be great to be able to provide the spaces, the breakout areas, the rooms, which young people are asking for. We’re doing that with new schools.

“Young people come to school and very often they’re under pressure, and might be in emotional turmoil, and will need to see a member of staff on a one-to-one basis and they need a space to do that.”

What does the council do to stop Aberdeen pupil violence?

Quizzed on what’s being done to curtail pupil attacks, Mr Greig pointed to the council’s anti-knife and anti-bullying policies.

These approaches are designed hand in hand with input from police and trade unions.

Although he was quick to state: “I believe that that’s due for a refresh, and that might be quite a significant update given the state of the city, the state of young people.

“We’re trying to work together with the unions, with the police, with communities to get it right for children.

“Because young people come with a lot of personal circumstances and situations and we have to be ready for that.”

He also pointed to facilities at new schools such as The Bridge at Riverbank School – a private area where 10 primary school pupils from across the city can go for “special help and support”.

The Hazlehead councillor added that he would like to see scheme pushed out to secondary schools.

But despite this, Mr Greig didn’t shy away from the stark reality of the situation…

‘If a kid is determined to bring a weapon in, there’s little we can do’

When asked how much effect these written policies actually have on violent pupils, the education chief frankly admitted that it may not actually work.

The Lib Dem councillor said: “If an individual is determined to go against the policy, and all the advice and guidance they’ve heard, they can do that (bring knives to school).

“We cannot control every individual’s activity.

“I think the most important action for us is to try and influence behaviour to reduce as much as possible those incidents of wrongdoing.”

He continued: “That’s all part of going to school is sharing the message that we’ve got a duty to care for each other.

“But there will be individual incidents, and I don’t see how you can ever stop them if somebody’s determined. I think that’s very difficult to deal with.”

Would anti-knife lessons be the solution to Aberdeen pupil violence?

Back in April, a 14-year-old girl was charged following an alleged knife attack on a 12-year-old at Hazlehead Academy.

In the wake of this, Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik called for anti-weapon lessons to be rolled out across the city.

Aberdeen City Council launched a review of violence following a tragedy almost a decade ago.

Bailey Gwynne was a pupil at Cults Academy when he died after being stabbed in the heart by fellow pupil Daniel Stroud.

Anti-weapons lessons were rolled out to almost 1,500 pupils in the wake of Bailey’s death, which taught students about the dangers and consequences of carrying a blade.

But Mr Greig isn’t convinced that this is the solution to the major increase in pupil violence.

“They’ve kind of been embedded into the school curriculum, so I mean, school timetables are already very full,” the Lib Dem member said.

“There are so many additional demands that we could place on the school curriculum.

“I want to see any recommendations coming from the police and from schools about what we can deliver to young people that are realistic.”

He continued: “It’s an ongoing challenge for us to raise awareness and to make sure that we’re getting that very important message across.

“But it needs to be evidence-based. It needs to be very purposeful. We need to know that it’s going to make a difference.

“There’s no point in just rolling out, just offering a course that’s not tried and tested.”

What about heightened security at Aberdeen schools?

Schools in England have recently begun installing permanent metal detectors to try and stamp out knife crime amongst pupils.

This method hasn’t quite made its way north across the border yet – with Mr Greig saying that it’s a bit of a chocolate teapot.

When asked about whether the council has considered airport-style security measures, he argued: “It’s been spoken about, but an offensive weapon can be made of wood or plastic.

“A metal detector is not going to detect that. You can use a pencil, you can pick up anything that could potentially be an offensive weapon.”

Mr Greig continued: “We’re doing what we can to predict and calculate the risks, because these are risks from very minor to major and life-threatening that we’re talking about.

“I would be concerned if we were introducing policies or measures which were heightening the tension, because that would be counterproductive.

“We need to find the core of what’s causing the problems.

“In many cases, it’s down to addressing the needs of individual pupils, which are so diverse.

“But at the same time, everyone should be protected in schools. We’ve got to have the preventative, and when necessary, we’ve got to be strong.”

