Exclusive: ‘VSA might not be here in a year’s time after losing millions – we need Aberdeen’s help to survive’

Joking with helpers and checking in on the animals at VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm, Sue Freeth appears not to have a care in the world.

The charity chief executive has been in the job for about two years, and has come to cherish this space on the outskirts of Aberdeen and those who use it.

Showing me around, she describes how the farm helps to equip adults with additional support needs with a sense of pride as they go about their work there.

But now she fears all this could be at risk, as the 155-year-old charity reaches breaking point.

Since taking over VSA in 2023, Sue has been tasked with making bold changes to help the social care charity survive.

Increasingly, the outfit has been dipping into its savings to stay afloat — which is not something they can keep doing in the long run.

This became painfully clear about a year ago.

Not long into her tenure, Sue was forced to make the difficult decision to close residential home Ruthrieston House in the city’s west end.

This meant dozens of vulnerable people had to be relocated from their home of many years.

And, the recent shock closure of Mental Health Aberdeen, another long-running city charity, was another warning sign.

The message was stark: Survival isn’t guaranteed for even the oldest of charities in these tough times.

I joined Sue at the farm on a chilly October afternoon as she revealed the recent struggles and her plan to turn things around.

She candidly spoke to us about just how urgently change is needed…

Read on to find out:

Why the long-standing Aberdeen charity “might not be here in a year’s time”

What led to the shock closure of Ruthrieston House

And why keeping people living in their own homes for longer forms a key part of the recovery plan

‘We’ve now really almost exhausted our reserves… We can’t keep doing that’

VSA provides care to more than 2,000 people with learning disabilities, life-long conditions, and complex additional needs across the city and Aberdeenshire.

It also helps around 1,500 unpaid carers.

Sue tells me that 300 of those are young carers, with the youngest being just six years old.

But the 67-year-old boss says the charity is actually “very unusual”, both because of its long history and the range of help it offers.

Many of its services are commissioned by Aberdeen City Council, but Sue says the funding they receive from the authority no longer covers the true cost of care.

And the charity can no longer plug the gap.

“We are unsustainable,” Sue sighs.

“We’ve now really almost exhausted our reserves.

“Over the last five years we spent £3 million of our reserves just funding the services that we’re commissioned to deliver.

“And we can’t keep doing that, we have to break out of this way of working.

“We can’t keep spending a million pounds every year subsidising services and not put it back.

“Because the piggy bank will run out.”

The VSA also had to stretch their purse strings even further by spending £1m on PPE equipment during Covid, which they are still recovering from.

What will VSA do to make more money?

Every year, the charity manages to fundraise just under £1 million — but Sue says in order to keep going they will need to triple this over the next five years.

They are also looking at other ways to make money.

This includes, for the first time, introducing charges for some services where people can afford to pay — such as certain residential care options.

However, Sue stresses that there will still be care for those who cannot afford to pay.

The charity will also strive to do more to look after people in their own homes — but this means more money will need to be raised.

Bosses also plan to look at the 24 different properties it has to see how they can make money from them, including renting out spaces to other charities and working together.

The farm here in Peterculter will also play a “very important” part in raising funds.

Sue says it could also start making money for the charity, as more farms across the region open up to visitors to boost their coffers.

“There’s no silver bullet unfortunately,” she admits.

“But what we’re not doing is putting our hand out and saying we expect the state to support us… Because it’s not going to.”

Ruthrieston House closure gave VSA ‘evidence’ for change

Even as Sue worked on future-proofing the charity, she was forced to make the “distressing” decision to close Ruthrieston House in December last year.

Serious concerns about the home were first raised back in June when the service was graded “weak” in almost all of its areas by the Care Inspectorate.

This is because many of the people there needed nursing care, which is not provided in residential homes.

Several months on, it still pains Sue to talk about it.

“Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to sustain sufficient improvements in the timescale that we were allowed,” Sue says after a pause.

“We were operating the service at a very substantial deficit — then the council decided that they would withdraw the contract.

“I then had to immediately decide where to go next.”

After exploring all the options, Sue says she “very reluctantly” pulled the plug.

“It was a terrible time,” she adds.

“But, it kind of gave us the evidence for why we need to do what we’re proposing to do.”

VSA want to introduce a ‘care force’

Sue confirms there’s no future plans to reopen Ruthrieston House, but it’s one of the properties that could be rented out.

What happened at the residential home proved that they need to build a “care force” — which includes staff trained in nursing.

“If we’d had nurses in our care force by then, the home wouldn’t have closed,” she explains.

“Switching from being a residential home into a nursing home – but with no nursing support and without the funds in place to finance that – was just not possible.”

But by getting the funds to hire social care nurses, Sue hopes this will future-proof the services they run.

Meaning no other homes will be forced to close like Ruthrieston.

How looking to the past could save VSA’s future

VSA was originally a voluntary organisation — and volunteers across the city would go to visit people in their own homes.

At one point they may have had 1,000 people giving their time to the charity, but now there’s only around 100.

Sue says it’s time to change this.

Because there’s such a “squeeze on funding”, there aren’t the same opportunities for people supported by the charity to socialise, go out at weekends or do all those extra things that we consider to be a part of our lives.

“It’s almost taking us back to our very beginnings,” she adds with a warm smile.

“It’s like taking the roof off VSA and actually saying ‘This is what’s going on, let’s do more of it. Can you help us to make it even better?'”

Sue believes it’s just a question of people finding ways to volunteer that they have the time to put into — even something as simple as taking someone to do their shop.

And Sue recalls a simple anecdote from her own family history to illustrate this.

A retired fireman would read the paper to her elderly mum, and sometimes take her to the duck pond near her house.

“Those little moments of volunteering time are incredibly rewarding,” she tells me.

‘We might not be here in a year’s time’

Opening up about its struggles hasn’t been an easy decision for the crisis-hit charity.

Sue explains why VSA is now lifting the lid on its cash woes, with an urgent “Keep our northern light shining bright” rallying campaign.

“We might not be here in a year’s time,” she says gravely.

“Mental Health Aberdeen was around for a long time too, and it actually went into insolvency.

“So that’s absolutely not the future we want.

“There is a way to make sure that we actually can become sustainable, and I think our plan is achievable.

“We just need to bring people in to help us do it — we can’t do it on our own.”

You can find out more about the Save our Social Care Charity campaign here.

