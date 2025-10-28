Silence for Torry homeowner who died amid Raac crisis as council votes to end 20 months of misery with cash offers

Aberdeen City Council has officially agreed plans to make “improved and final offers” to Torry homeowners who have been battling the authority for 20 months for a fair deal on their Raac-affected houses.

The stunning U-turn was voted through at a special meeting this afternoon.

Prior to the gathering, the local authority’s leadership unveiled plans to make better offers to the 135 private homeowners affected by Raac.

It came after a vital £10 million funding lifeline was given from the Scottish Government.

Now, homeowners are to be offered the full value of their homes before Raac was discovered as part of a new deal.

It also includes an additional payment of £44,000 for a four-bed property, £37,000 for a three-bed, and £20,000 for a one-bed, on top of the legal and professional fee payments already in place.

The move comes two years into the ongoing Raac crisis, and leaders faced a barrage of criticism for “dithering” over the assistance for so long.

At one point, there was a minute’s silence for one Torry campaigner who died plagued by anxiety over the crisis.

Several elected members paid tribute to The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign for successfully championing the homeowners’ cause.

How much could Torry Raac homeowners have lost?

Recently appointed Scottish cabinet secretary for housing Mairi McAllan visited Aberdeen last week.

During her trip she met with Raac-affected homeowners and tenants, as well as councillors and officials.

She made it clear the local authority would be eligible for £10m affordable housing funding that could be spent on any Raac costs.

Housing chief councillor Miranda Radley said this intervention had finally eased the crisis.

Up to now, homeowners were offered a deal that would have given them the value of their house including Raac.

Ultimately this meant some residents would face losses of up to £60,000.

Torry residents praised for their ‘true Aberdonian grit’

At the gathering today, Labour councillor Simon Watson praised the “heroic fight” of Balnagask residents.

He noted that they have “faced threats, endured a mental health crisis, protested in the city centre and outside the SNP conference”.

Mr Watson added: “The unity and tenacity of residents is something to behold… They have shown true Aberdonian grit.”

But, he claimed the council’s SNP and Lib Dem leaders could have sorted the crisis out at the very start – sparing residents months of anguish.

“We have heard from officers that there is no meaningful difference in the situation from before the Cabinet Secretary’s letter to afterwards, so the money has always been there.

“For the best part of two years, the administration has sat on the money which it is now using and refused to budge when it has been putting homeowners through hell.

“It could have simply used this money to resolve this problem.”

Minute’s silence for Torry Raac campaigner

Meanwhile Conservative group leader councillor Richard Brooks also blasted leaders for the delay in easing the worries of Torry Raac homeowners.

“You could have saved the immeasurable suffering of the residents and listened to the public, taking up the proposal from the very start,” he fumed.

“Now, many residents are ill with long term anxiety and stress because of this administration’s mismanagement and low prioritisation.”

During his speech, Mr Brooks paid tribute to Torry residents Sheila and George McDonald who campaigned for a fair and just solution.

Earlier this year Sheila suffered a heart attack and died in her beloved Balnagask home she had been fighting so hard to save.

Mr Brooks added: “It sounds like this delayed SNP and Lib Dem proposition has come too late for George and Sheila, and God knows how many others.

“Your dithering over this decision has ruined countless people’s lives.

“You cannot just wash your hands of what you have done to these people… This administration owes homeowners an apology.”

Mr Brooks then asked the chamber to stand for a minute’s silence to honour Sheila and her campaign work.

What did SNP housing boss say?

However housing convener and SNP councillor Miranda Radley fought back to claims the handling of the crisis was poor, stating: “We have listened”.

She added: “Today’s announcement may provide a light at the end of the tunnel for everyone still impacted by Raac.”

However she made it clear that the pre-Raac valuation was only made possible with help from the Scottish Government.

The administration promised to recalculate missives to households that have already or are in the process of concluding the sale of their homes to the council.

And she stressed that the danger of people remaining in the houses made with crumbly concrete should never be overlooked.

“There is a real and ever apparent risk of failure for Raac panels, the health and safety risk remains,” she added.

“We have successfully rehomed over 350 of our tenants and around 43 voluntary acquisition offers have been accepted.”

Ms Radley urged every homeowner affected by Raac to get in touch with the council to engage in the valuation process and hear the offer that is available to them.

She suggested that doing so would bring the crisis to an end.

Following a vote, the administration’s proposal was carried by 26 to 14.

