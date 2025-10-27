Grieving parents of Olivia Edwards search for helpful stranger who tried to save her life in Kingswells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grieving parents of Olivia Edwards search for helpful stranger who tried to save her life in Kingswells

Olivia Edwards died after 'taking unwell' at the Park and Ride.

By Ross Hempseed
People have donated to help Olivia Edward's family in the wake of her death. Image: GoFundMe.
People have donated to help Olivia Edward's family in the wake of her death. Image: GoFundMe.

The heartbroken parents of Olivia Edwards are hoping to find the man who tried to save their daughter’s life.

Olivia Edwards, who was just about to celebrate her 9th birthday, died after “taking unwell” at Kingswells Park and Ride on Skene Road.

The young girl was rushed to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on Saturday night but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to a post on the local Kingswells group, Olivia’s parents are keen to find a helpful stranger who tried to save their daughter.

The post reads: “The parents of Olivia Grace Edwards are looking for the man who tried to help save Olivia at the Kingswells Park and Ride.

“They would like to thank him personally for everything he did.”

Olivia’s parents keen to thank helpful stranger

Her father, Mark, put out a statement in which he said he would “do anything to trade places” with his “beautiful girl”.

He said: “I have no easy way to say this but on Saturday we suddenly lost our baby girl. Words cannot explain how broken our family is right now.

“I’d do anything to trade places with my beautiful girl who would have been 9 today.

“All I can ask is if people could please be understanding at this time while we try and find a way to process this.”

Olivia Edwards died after taking unwell in Kingswells at the weekend. Image: Supplied,

Over the past 24 hours, hundreds of donations have been made to a GoFundMe page set up by Edwards family friend, Kathryn Campbell.

The page reads: “My amazing best friends have lost their beautiful baby girl unexpectedly just one day before her 9th birthday. Her parents, sisters, family and friends are all heartbroken.

“Olivia was a beautiful funny sweet amazing little girl and is going to be missed so much by all who knew her.”

Donations ranging from £5 to £1,000 have been made to help cover funeral costs.

In total the fundraiser has made more than £14,500.

