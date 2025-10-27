Grieving parents of Olivia Edwards search for helpful stranger who tried to save her life in Kingswells

The heartbroken parents of Olivia Edwards are hoping to find the man who tried to save their daughter’s life.

Olivia Edwards, who was just about to celebrate her 9th birthday, died after “taking unwell” at Kingswells Park and Ride on Skene Road.

The young girl was rushed to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on Saturday night but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to a post on the local Kingswells group, Olivia’s parents are keen to find a helpful stranger who tried to save their daughter.

The post reads: “The parents of Olivia Grace Edwards are looking for the man who tried to help save Olivia at the Kingswells Park and Ride.

“They would like to thank him personally for everything he did.”

Olivia’s parents keen to thank helpful stranger

Her father, Mark, put out a statement in which he said he would “do anything to trade places” with his “beautiful girl”.

He said: “I have no easy way to say this but on Saturday we suddenly lost our baby girl. Words cannot explain how broken our family is right now.

“I’d do anything to trade places with my beautiful girl who would have been 9 today.

“All I can ask is if people could please be understanding at this time while we try and find a way to process this.”

Over the past 24 hours, hundreds of donations have been made to a GoFundMe page set up by Edwards family friend, Kathryn Campbell.

The page reads: “My amazing best friends have lost their beautiful baby girl unexpectedly just one day before her 9th birthday. Her parents, sisters, family and friends are all heartbroken.

“Olivia was a beautiful funny sweet amazing little girl and is going to be missed so much by all who knew her.”

Donations ranging from £5 to £1,000 have been made to help cover funeral costs.

In total the fundraiser has made more than £14,500.