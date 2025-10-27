Urgent repairs needed to save Union Street McDonald’s roof and ‘rotten’ windows before winter

Plans to repair the roof and replace rotten windows at McDonald’s in the heart of Union Street have been revealed.

An application has been made to Aberdeen City Council seeking consent for the changes to the C-listed city centre building.

All of the proposed works would be carried out to ensure the roof and upper windows of the building are watertight as winter looms.

Repair works needed ‘as soon as possible’

The firm behind the plan, Dave Holden Consultants, say the changes will be “sympathetic” and will have “full respect” for the historic site.

They claim the maintenance work “will not impact the building’s character”.

And, they argue the repairs need to be done “as soon as possible” and completed ahead of the colder seasons arriving.

In a final plea to council chiefs, the firm says the works would make use of the scaffolding that is currently around the building.

What has been included in the plan?

Under the proposal faulty windows and flashing would be replaced, while other repairs would be made where possible.

However, improvements will only be made at roof level.

Planning documents reveal that 19 windows will need replaced or repaired to make them fit for the winter.

Repairs are expected to be made to “very badly rotted” frames, while a number of cills would be replaced, primed and glossed.

However, some windows need a full replacement including one arched window that has not been painted since it was first installed.

How long has McDonald’s been in Aberdeen city centre?

McDonald’s has been operating from the Union Street site for more than three decades as it opened its doors to customers in the early 90s.

But before that, the building was home to the Aberdeen’s second Woolworths store after it opened in 1926.

However, Woolies moved out of Union Street in 1990 and relocated to the Bon Accord Centre.

You can view the plans here.

