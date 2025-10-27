Urgent repairs needed to save Union Street McDonald’s roof and ‘rotten’ windows before winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent repairs needed to save Union Street McDonald’s roof and ‘rotten’ windows before winter

Planning documents reveal 19 windows will need to be made watertight ahead of the winter.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The roof and windows of McDonald's on Union Street need repaired. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Plans to repair the roof and replace rotten windows at McDonald’s in the heart of Union Street have been revealed.

An application has been made to Aberdeen City Council seeking consent for the changes to the C-listed city centre building.

All of the proposed works would be carried out to ensure the roof and upper windows of the building are watertight as winter looms.

Repair works needed ‘as soon as possible’

The firm behind the plan, Dave Holden Consultants, say the changes will be “sympathetic” and will have “full respect” for the historic site.

The roof and windows to be replaced and repaired above McDonald’s on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They claim the maintenance work “will not impact the building’s character”.

And, they argue the repairs need to be done “as soon as possible” and completed ahead of the colder seasons arriving.

In a final plea to council chiefs, the firm says the works would make use of the scaffolding that is currently around the building.

What has been included in the plan?

Under the proposal faulty windows and flashing would be replaced, while other repairs would be made where possible.

However, improvements will only be made at roof level.

Scaffolding is already in place around the city centre fast food restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Planning documents reveal that 19 windows will need replaced or repaired to make them fit for the winter.

Repairs are expected to be made to “very badly rotted” frames, while a number of cills would be replaced, primed and glossed.

However, some windows need a full replacement including one arched window that has not been painted since it was first installed.

How long has McDonald’s been in Aberdeen city centre?

McDonald’s has been operating from the Union Street site for more than three decades as it opened its doors to customers in the early 90s.

The busy McDonald’s restaurant on Union Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But before that, the building was home to the Aberdeen’s second Woolworths store after it opened in 1926.

However, Woolies moved out of Union Street in 1990 and relocated to the Bon Accord Centre.

You can view the plans here.

