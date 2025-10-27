Torry Raac Exclusive: Homeowners to be given deal worth pre-Raac valuation in new offer

Torry residents have secured a monumental victory in their battle to secure fair payments for their homes hit by Raac — after suffering years of worry.

Balnagask residents Trapped By Raac have been told the local authority is now preparing to pay them the full value of their homes based on what they were worth before the crumbly concrete was discovered.

It comes after The Press and Journal campaigned for several months on residents’ behalf, demanding an end to the misery and uncertainty that has blighted their lives since the start of 2024.

£10m lifeline to directly benefit Balnagask families

Thanks to the promise of £10 million from the Scottish Government, as well as the voluntary purchase market value offers and legal fees, an additional payment to cover the cost of each roof will also be paid.

In essence, what their home was worth before Raac will be offered.

The Aberdeen SNP and Liberal Democrat partnership have tabled a motion to be brought before a special meeting of the full council tomorrow, where the full detail of this offer will be revealed.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Miranda Radley, convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection, explained.

“We promised that we would leave no stone unturned — and the Scottish Government has delivered us the opportunity to make an improved offer to home owners in Balnagask.

“I welcome the verbal agreement from the Cabinet Secretary to provide Aberdeen City Council with £10 million to help deal with the RAAC crisis — this allows us to make an additional payment above the market value to homeowners to help conclude this voluntary acquisition process.

‘We thank all those who have campaigned and pushed for a fair deal’

“This crisis has been through no fault of their own and I want to thank all those who have campaigned and pushed for a fair deal. Today’s announcement may provide a light at the end of the tunnel for everyone still impacted by RAAC.

“This remains a serious issue of safety, so I would encourage every owner impacted by RAAC, both those who have had their property valued and those who have not engaged, to contact Aberdeen City Council and hear the offer that is available to them, which will in time draw this crisis to an end.”

‘We’ll now be encouraging people to engage with the council’

Homeowner and founder of the Torry Community Raac Campaign Group, Lynn Winstanley, welcomed the news.

“It’s very good news if it’s as good as it sounds. For the first time, we have a step in the right direction. We’ll now be encouraging people to engage with the council.

“I’m so proud of everyone who has stood their ground.

“It isn’t just our homes that have value beyond what we were offered; our people are worth more, too.

“Thank you to all those who stood with us. From councillors, Aberdeen people, businesses and of course The Press and Journal.

“I’m so proud of us all.

“When we get more detail, we’ll comment further. But for now… this is good news.”