Torry Raac Exclusive: Homeowners to be given deal worth pre-Raac valuation in new offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Torry Raac Exclusive: Homeowners to be given deal worth pre-Raac valuation in new offer

For the first time since the crisis came to light two years ago, homeowners have 'light at the end of the tunnel'.

By Lindsay Bruce
City Council housing convener Miranda Radley announced good news for Raac homeowners this evening. Image: DC Thomson.
City Council housing convener Miranda Radley announced good news for Raac homeowners this evening. Image: DC Thomson.

Torry residents have secured a monumental victory in their battle to secure fair payments for their homes hit by Raac — after suffering years of worry.

Balnagask residents Trapped By Raac have been told the local authority is now preparing to pay them the full value of their homes based on what they were worth before the crumbly concrete was discovered.

It comes after The Press and Journal campaigned for several months on residents’ behalf, demanding an end to the misery and uncertainty that has blighted their lives since the start of 2024.

£10m lifeline to directly benefit Balnagask families

Some Raac-affected buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road areas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Thanks to the promise of £10 million from the Scottish Government, as well as the voluntary purchase market value offers and legal fees, an additional payment to cover the cost of each roof will also be paid.

In essence, what their home was worth before Raac will be offered.

The Aberdeen SNP and Liberal Democrat partnership have tabled a motion to be brought before a special meeting of the full council tomorrow, where the full detail of this offer will be revealed.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Miranda Radley, convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection, explained.

“We promised that we would leave no stone unturned — and the Scottish Government has delivered us the opportunity to make an improved offer to home owners in Balnagask.

“I welcome the verbal agreement from the Cabinet Secretary to provide Aberdeen City Council with £10 million to help deal with the RAAC crisis — this allows us to make an additional payment above the market value to homeowners to help conclude this voluntary acquisition process.

‘We thank all those who have campaigned and pushed for a fair deal’

“This crisis has been through no fault of their own and I want to thank all those who have campaigned and pushed for a fair deal. Today’s announcement may provide a light at the end of the tunnel for everyone still impacted by RAAC.

“This remains a serious issue of safety, so I would encourage every owner impacted by RAAC, both those who have had their property valued and those who have not engaged, to contact Aberdeen City Council and hear the offer that is available to them, which will in time draw this crisis to an end.”

‘We’ll now be encouraging people to engage with the council’

Homeowner and founder of the Torry Community Raac Campaign Group, Lynn Winstanley, welcomed the news.

“It’s very good news if it’s as good as it sounds. For the first time, we have a step in the right direction. We’ll now be encouraging people to engage with the council.

“I’m so proud of everyone who has stood their ground.

Raac homeowners Ian Lippe and Lynn Winstanley.
Raac homeowners Ian Lippe and Lynn Winstanley both Raac homeowners.

“It isn’t just our homes that have value beyond what we were offered; our people are worth more, too.

“Thank you to all those who stood with us. From councillors, Aberdeen people, businesses and of course The Press and Journal.

“I’m so proud of us all.

“When we get more detail, we’ll comment further. But for now… this is good news.”

Conversation