Gallery: Aberdeen fashion show brings London runway glamour to Norwood Hall Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Aberdeen fashion show brings London runway glamour to Norwood Hall Hotel

Catwalk Meets Culture Aberdeen fashion show at Norwood Hall Hotel showcased Kelikume designs, blending fashion and cultural storytelling for a unique night.

Catwalk Meets Culture Fashion Show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Catwalk Meets Culture Fashion Show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & kennyelrick

Fashionistas turned out for Catwalk Meets Culture: The Aberdeen Fashion Show, which took place at Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen on Friday 31 October 2025.

The event saw models, designers, and guests come together for an evening celebrating creativity, culture, and cutting-edge style.

After making waves at London Fashion Week 2023, Kelikume Fashion and Styling brought its signature flair to Aberdeen, delivering high fashion and cultural storytelling.

The show was held in partnership with Robert Gordon University, Norwood Hall Hotel, and Raven Afrikulture.

Macdonald Norwood Hall General Manager Katrina Wardrop said:
‘We are absolutely delighted to host this event which promises to bring a vibrant energy to our historic venue, showcasing local and international diversity, innovation, style and creativity.’

The Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the glamour and excitement.

Kelikume Oziomaaka from Kelikume Fashion and Styling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A night of style and culture as Kelikume Fashion and Styling unveiled its ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ event at Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A stunning fusion of modern fashion and rich heritage as Kelikume Fashion and Styling brought ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ to life in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel set the stage for Kelikume Fashion and Styling’s captivating ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ launch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Catwalk moments that celebrate culture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Models showcase Kelikume’s fusion of fashion and culture in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Catwalk Meets Culture Fashion Show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A dynamic display of cultural elegance at Norwood Hall Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kelikume brings global influence to the Aberdeen fashion scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Catwalk Meets Culture Fashion Show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fashion lovers and cultural enthusiasts fill the room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Male models showing off Kelikume’s latest looks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Models bringing culture and style to the catwalk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Catwalk confidence with every step. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elegance, strength, and culture were on full display through the models’ runway presence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kelikume’s latest looks shine on the runway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The runway was a showcase of talent and style, brought to life by the energy of every model. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From start to finish, the models made each outfit shine, celebrating fashion and heritage together. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Artist Bangz. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kelikume’s latest looks shine on the runway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Guests gather to celebrate fashion and culture in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The crowd loved every moment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An engaged audience at the launch of Catwalk Meets Culture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Artist Bangz performance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Live performances by Bangz. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Confidence and creativity on display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Standout designs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An engaged audience at the launch of Catwalk Meets Culture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A night of style and culture as Kelikume Fashion and Styling unveiled its ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ event at Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celebrating creativity and cultural elegance at the launch of Kelikume Fashion and Styling’s ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Guests enjoying every moment of Catwalk Meets Culture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A night of style and culture as Kelikume Fashion and Styling unveiled its ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Catwalk Meets Culture Fashion Show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kelikume Fashion and Styling brought ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ to life in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kelikume Fashion and Styling’s captivating ‘Catwalk Meets Culture’ launch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A stunning fusion of modern fashion and rich heritage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Striking looks on the Catwalk Meets Culture runway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Models showcase Kelikume’s fusion of fashion and culture in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Catwalk Meets Culture runway celebrates diversity and design. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An engaged audience at the launch of Catwalk Meets Culture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Models brought life to the runway, showcasing Kelikume’s blend of style and culture with every step. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aiitee kept the crowd moving and energised. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rising star on the Catwalk Meets Culture runway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aiitee’s performance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fashion lovers and cultural enthusiasts came together to celebrate Kelikume’s vision. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A little selfie from an unforgettable night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Guests filled the room with excitement, enjoying every moment of Catwalk Meets Culture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson