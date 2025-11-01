Gallery: Aberdeen fashion show brings London runway glamour to Norwood Hall Hotel

Fashionistas turned out for Catwalk Meets Culture: The Aberdeen Fashion Show, which took place at Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen on Friday 31 October 2025.

The event saw models, designers, and guests come together for an evening celebrating creativity, culture, and cutting-edge style.

After making waves at London Fashion Week 2023, Kelikume Fashion and Styling brought its signature flair to Aberdeen, delivering high fashion and cultural storytelling.

The show was held in partnership with Robert Gordon University, Norwood Hall Hotel, and Raven Afrikulture.

Macdonald Norwood Hall General Manager Katrina Wardrop said:

‘We are absolutely delighted to host this event which promises to bring a vibrant energy to our historic venue, showcasing local and international diversity, innovation, style and creativity.’

The Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the glamour and excitement.