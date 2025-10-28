First images of Aberdeen Christmas Market as Marischal Square leopard plays host

Construction has started on the Aberdeen Christmas Market with stalls dotted round Marischal Square this year.

Images of the ongoing works reveal where stalls will be going within the covered area of Marischal Square.

The decision was made to move the market this year because of building works in the Marischal College quad.

The council has therefore rebranded it as Curated in the Square.

Several stalls will block off the empty Resident X unit, which will create a more lively area outside of Mackie’s.

The stalls will also be overlooked by the iconic Leopard sculpture designed by Andy Scott.

Other areas include outside the Provost Skene’s House and opposite Maggie’s Grill.

Stalls will be located within Marischal Square

Some areas have been blocked off to allow workmen to build the more than two dozen stalls.

The Press and Journal previously revealed the 50 stallholders present at this year’s market.

These include Gumblossom, Cookie Cult, Reynolds Cocktails, Mulderie Wood Candles and Jade Elizabeth Designs.

In addition, the usual attractions such as the ice skating rink, food outlets and Codona’s rides will also be there.

In preparation for ongoing works, Broad Street has been closed off to traffic until January 9 2026.

From Wednesday November 5, Upperkirkgate will be closed to traffic, with Schoolhill opened for local access.