First images of Aberdeen Christmas Market as Marischal Square leopard plays host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First images of Aberdeen Christmas Market as Marischal Square leopard plays host

Construction has begun ahead of this year's festive fun on Broad Street.

By Ross Hempseed
The leopard sculpture overlooks the several market stalls.
The leopard sculpture overlooks the several market stalls. Image: DC Thomson.

Construction has started on the Aberdeen Christmas Market with stalls dotted round Marischal Square this year.

Images of the ongoing works reveal where stalls will be going within the covered area of Marischal Square.

The decision was made to move the market this year because of building works in the Marischal College quad.

Stalls being built outside the Provost Skene’s House. Image: DC Thomson.

The council has therefore rebranded it as Curated in the Square.

Several stalls will block off the empty Resident X unit, which will create a more lively area outside of Mackie’s.

The stalls will also be overlooked by the iconic Leopard sculpture designed by Andy Scott.

Other areas include outside the Provost Skene’s House and opposite Maggie’s Grill.

More than two dozen stalls will be dotted around the Square. Image: DC Thomson.

Stalls will be located within Marischal Square

Some areas have been blocked off to allow workmen to build the more than two dozen stalls.

The Press and Journal previously revealed the 50 stallholders present at this year’s market.

These include Gumblossom, Cookie Cult, Reynolds Cocktails, Mulderie Wood Candles and Jade Elizabeth Designs.

Several stalls will be overlooked within Marischal Square. Image: DC Thomson.

In addition, the usual attractions such as the ice skating rink, food outlets and Codona’s rides will also be there.

In preparation for ongoing works, Broad Street has been closed off to traffic until January 9 2026.

From Wednesday November 5, Upperkirkgate will be closed to traffic, with Schoolhill opened for local access.

Conversation