Exclusive: Aberdeen council chiefs accused of wasting thousands on comfy new chairs

Aberdeen City Council has been accused of wasting taxpayer money by spending an estimated £15,000 on new chairs for councillors.

One insider told The P&J that around 100 chairs at the Town House on Broad Street will be replaced.

Four sample chairs are currently being trialled by elected members to see which one they prefer – with every seat in meeting rooms and the chamber being replaced.

Alongside this, a major three-week-long revamp of the main hall in the Town House has also been planned – with major upgrades to the microphones and cameras.

The council say that these chairs are being replaced to “ensure the comfort and safety of all”.

But Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik argues that the council is “out of control” when it comes to spending public cash on themselves…

How much will council splash out on new Aberdeen chairs?

In an email seen by The Press and Journal, council chiefs wrote to elected members regarding the need for new seats.

The current chairs were described as “rather tired, with many in need of replacement”, and it was explained that four sample seats had been brought in to try out.

Councillors had the chance to give them a test run before voting on which one would be the most comfortable.

One insider estimates that this will cost £15,000, with roughly 100 chairs being replaced in the chamber and other committee meeting rooms.

Council spending ‘out of control’ says Labour leader

It comes following years of financial strife at the council.

Mr Malik believes the council is “blind to the needs and aspirations of the public they represent”, and that these upgrades are “not a top priority”.

He referenced the cash crisis unfolding across local health services jointly funded by the local authority as he lashed out at the chairs purchase.

The Lower Deeside councillor added: “They really do need a reality check because they are out of control when it comes to spending public money on themselves.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said that the chairs “are at the end of their useful life” and the replacements are to “ensure the comfort and safety of all”.

“Outdated audio equipment in the Town House is also being upgraded to match our broadcasting system,” they added.

“This will help ensure that the cameras, screens and microphones are fully supported, and that public broadcasts and committee sessions continue to run smoothly.”

