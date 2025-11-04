Exclusive: Aberdeen council chiefs accused of wasting thousands on comfy new chairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen council chiefs accused of wasting thousands on comfy new chairs

One insider estimates that 100 chairs at the Town House will be replaced in the makeover.

Sample chairs were brought in for councillors to choose from. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Aberdeen City Council has been accused of wasting taxpayer money by spending an estimated £15,000 on new chairs for councillors.

One insider told The P&J that around 100 chairs at the Town House on Broad Street will be replaced.

Four sample chairs are currently being trialled by elected members to see which one they prefer – with every seat in meeting rooms and the chamber being replaced.

Alongside this, a major three-week-long revamp of the main hall in the Town House has also been planned – with major upgrades to the microphones and cameras.

The main council chamber will also undergo a whole host of upgrades. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The council say that these chairs are being replaced to “ensure the comfort and safety of all”.

But Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik argues that the council is “out of control” when it comes to spending public cash on themselves…

How much will council splash out on new Aberdeen chairs?

In an email seen by The Press and Journal, council chiefs wrote to elected members regarding the need for new seats.

The current chairs were described as “rather tired, with many in need of replacement”, and it was explained that four sample seats had been brought in to try out.

Councillors had the chance to give them a test run before voting on which one would be the most comfortable.

Two of the chairs which councillors will try out this week. Image: Supplied

One insider estimates that this will cost £15,000, with roughly 100 chairs being replaced in the chamber and other committee meeting rooms.

Council spending ‘out of control’ says Labour leader

It comes following years of financial strife at the council.

Mr Malik believes the council is “blind to the needs and aspirations of the public they represent”, and that these upgrades are “not a top priority”.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
He referenced the cash crisis unfolding across local health services jointly funded by the local authority as he lashed out at the chairs purchase.

The Lower Deeside councillor added: “They really do need a reality check because they are out of control when it comes to spending public money on themselves.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said that the chairs “are at the end of their useful life” and the replacements are to “ensure the comfort and safety of all”.

“Outdated audio equipment in the Town House is also being upgraded to match our broadcasting system,” they added.

“This will help ensure that the cameras, screens and microphones are fully supported, and that public broadcasts and committee sessions continue to run smoothly.”

