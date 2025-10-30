Trump gets go-ahead for ‘roving booze cart’ to serve whisky to golfers on new Menie course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump gets go-ahead for ‘roving booze cart’ to serve whisky to golfers on new Menie course

US President Donald Trump officially opened the new course at his Menie Estate earlier this year.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Donald Trump at Balmedie as the new Menie course was launched in the summer.
Donald Trump at Balmedie as the new Menie course was launched in the summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Golfers at Trump International near Balmedie will now be able to enjoy a dram while playing on the recently opened second course.

US President Donald Trump officially opened the new course at his Menie Estate in July.

Course bosses have now applied to Aberdeenshire Council to ensure alcohol could be sold and served across the new fairway and in its halfway house.

It also includes using a roving golf cart to sell alcohol to players around the green.

The Trump International Golf Course licence location plan, meaning the area in red is all covered by the rules. Image: Etch

Trump International to serve booze an hour earlier at Balmedie

The application recently went before the local licensing chiefs.

Standard licensing rules allow the sale of alcohol from 10am. But Trump was looking to add one extra hour for the halfway house and serve booze from 9am instead.

Solicitor Tony Dawson told the board there was “good reason” for the request…

Solicitor Tony Dawson called for the Trump Balmedie booze licence to be approved. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He explained: “Both courses are open at 7am, and by the time 9am comes around on the second course, players will be at or around the halfway house.

“They are perhaps looking for food and a drink to see them on their merry way around the new course, which has had incredibly positive reviews and is very popular.”

Mr Dawson described the recently opened halfway house as a “big, very fancy bothy”.

Concept images of new halfway house at Donald Trump’s Menie Estate golf course. Image: Etch

“It’s got an outside area at the back for people to sit, same as the Dunes Clubhouse, but it’s not nearly such a big operation,” he added.

While the Dunes has a pro shop, restaurant and changing facilities, there’s nothing like that at the halfway house.

“It’s just a stopover place to allow people to refresh and move forward,” Mr Dawson explained.

Councillors hope rule change won’t ‘set a precedent’

The solicitor argued the additional hour was needed for the “incredibly famous” Trump resort due to its “significant amount of members” and “massive demand from all over the world”.

Councillors granted the extra time, saying it would be beneficial for both local and visiting golfers.

Donald Trump pictured at the opening of the Dunes Clubhouse back in 2015

Board member Dawn Black said: “It makes absolute sense to have that so they can provide good services to their members and visitors.”

Fellow councillor Geoff Crowson agreed, but wanted to ensure this would just be a one-off.

He explained the board was granting the change due to the “tourism factor”.

Course bosses will, however, have to explain how children would be stopped from getting alcohol from the roving buggy – and ensure youth competitions would be booze-free.

