Trump gets go-ahead for ‘roving booze cart’ to serve whisky to golfers on new Menie course

Golfers at Trump International near Balmedie will now be able to enjoy a dram while playing on the recently opened second course.

US President Donald Trump officially opened the new course at his Menie Estate in July.

Course bosses have now applied to Aberdeenshire Council to ensure alcohol could be sold and served across the new fairway and in its halfway house.

It also includes using a roving golf cart to sell alcohol to players around the green.

Trump International to serve booze an hour earlier at Balmedie

The application recently went before the local licensing chiefs.

Standard licensing rules allow the sale of alcohol from 10am. But Trump was looking to add one extra hour for the halfway house and serve booze from 9am instead.

Solicitor Tony Dawson told the board there was “good reason” for the request…

He explained: “Both courses are open at 7am, and by the time 9am comes around on the second course, players will be at or around the halfway house.

“They are perhaps looking for food and a drink to see them on their merry way around the new course, which has had incredibly positive reviews and is very popular.”

Mr Dawson described the recently opened halfway house as a “big, very fancy bothy”.

“It’s got an outside area at the back for people to sit, same as the Dunes Clubhouse, but it’s not nearly such a big operation,” he added.

While the Dunes has a pro shop, restaurant and changing facilities, there’s nothing like that at the halfway house.

“It’s just a stopover place to allow people to refresh and move forward,” Mr Dawson explained.

Councillors hope rule change won’t ‘set a precedent’

The solicitor argued the additional hour was needed for the “incredibly famous” Trump resort due to its “significant amount of members” and “massive demand from all over the world”.

Councillors granted the extra time, saying it would be beneficial for both local and visiting golfers.

Board member Dawn Black said: “It makes absolute sense to have that so they can provide good services to their members and visitors.”

Fellow councillor Geoff Crowson agreed, but wanted to ensure this would just be a one-off.

He explained the board was granting the change due to the “tourism factor”.

Course bosses will, however, have to explain how children would be stopped from getting alcohol from the roving buggy – and ensure youth competitions would be booze-free.

Read more: