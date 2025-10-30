New owner looking to spruce up £675,000 Dundarg Castle as clifftop dream home at New Aberdour

The new owner of Dundarg Castle site has submitted plans to modernise her clifftop home near New Aberdour.

Meanwhile, a Westhill supermarket is gearing up for the festive boom as customers rush to stock up on supplies for their Christmas dinner.

And a row over a Banff playpark has finally reached a head.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Twice a week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, plans to protect an iconic Aberdeen landmark from vandals have been approved…

Beach Ballroom CCTV to deter troublemakers

Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom has a near-century long history hosting huge acts such as The Beatles, The Who and Pink Floyd in decades past.

The A-listed building was supposed to undergo a major refurbishment as part of the second phase of the multi-million-pound beach masterplan.

Design images showed a freshened-up venue with roof extensions and a pedestrianised plaza out front.

The project was last year kicked into the long grass, however, with planning vice-convener Martin Greig recently suggesting “it might never happen”.

And back in June it emerged the venue had become a “target” for vandals.

There had been a growing number of attacks on the seaside landmark following the closure of the adjoining Beach Leisure Centre.

So what is being done?

Plans to beef up the hall’s security following a spree of incidents earlier in the year have now been approved.

In total, 24 CCTV cameras will be installed in and around the venue.

Six cameras will be put up inside the concert hall, with more dotted around the bar and perimeter of the building.

The new system will be designed not only to deter louts, but also to comply with the “Martyn’s Law”, which was introduced following the Manchester Arena attack.

This piece of legislation requires venues to “be prepared and ready to respond to terrorist attacks”.

Banff man bemoans playpark close to his home

Up to Banff next, where a community is banding together to upgrade some local facilities.

Ladysbridge Residents Community Interest have submitted plans to add on a store room to The Pavilion on Ladysbridge Drive.

The village hall was built in 2016, and has proved a popular spot for local events and private functions.

And now community stalwarts are planning to add an extension on, with drawings showing the store room being built on to the east side of The Pavilion.

Alongside this, a new play area is also in the pipeline, with a playhouse, swings, and a “beetle bridge”.

However, not everyone is on board with the plans.

‘It’s far from swings and roundabouts’

Gary MacBeath lives across from The Pavilion, and has pleaded with councillors to bin the plans.

He says that the landscaping plans have deviated from the original set, and is “now being squeezed into a smaller area”.

“The play equipment is now situated far closer to residents than originally proposed,” he bemoaned.

Mr MacBeath also fears that it could lead to “overlooking or loss of privacy”.

But in the end, planning chiefs gave the plans the green light, arguing that the proposal “remains compliant” with the area’s rules.

Union Street sign approved as empty unit plans heat up

Over to the Granite Mile next, where one businessman is a step closer to getting his new venture off the ground.

Stonehaven businessman Hafiz Mubarik Hussain wants to turn the former Vodafone store on 92 Union Street into a restaurant, with takeaway options.

He submitted the original plans back in January, with documents revealing the restaurant will have 29 seats and a pizza oven.

And now Mr Hussain has had his next step approved, with the sign above the store being given the green light.

The restaurant will be called Taste of Fusion, with Our Union Street bosses hailing the venue as being in a “prime location“, surrounded by established high street names.

Westhill M&S bracing for Christmas customer chaos

It may not even be Halloween yet but signs of Christmas are sprouting up all around us.

Supermarkets are filling up with decorations, and some already have their special festive grub selections on show.

And for many, one of the highlights of the season is stocking up on the indulgent fare offered at Markies.

In Westhill, shop bosses have had to put in planning permission for the spread they aim to offer up this Christmas.

Those in charge of the shopping centre on Old Skene Road are hoping to install two temporary fridges at the back of the store.

Supermarket bosses say the “increases level of demand” as shoppers stock up on turkeys and cranberry sauce ahead of Santa visiting means that more chillers are needed.

They add that, if approved, it would be an annual requirement – with the store hoping to keep customers happy every December.

Markies chiefs explained: “Ensuring a full range of products is available to customers contributes to a greater level of customer satisfaction.”

The mammoth fridges are 40ft long, and can fit 18 pallets worth of stock inside of them.

Guild Street cobbles saga comes to a close

A wrangle over repairs to an Aberdeen bridge has now been resolved.

The Guild Street crossing has been at the centre of a row between history boffins and the council since August.

This city centre route will have its granite setts replaced with a “flexible asphalt surface”, with the blocks being put into storage and used for future projects.

Road bosses say that these changes are needed urgently as the vibrations from vehicles, especially buses, are damaging the structure and could even harm cars in the future.

However, The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland worries that that the proposal “seems to be based on the cheapest option”.

Dr William Brogden argued that the granite setts have been in place for well over a century, adding: “The setts are clearly doing their job, most admirably and at minimal costs.”

But in the end, planning chiefs gave the proposals the go-ahead, saying that keeping three rows of setts on either side would retain the historic surface while ensuring the road is safe.

Gym to be created for students at Aberdeen complex

A set of student digs in Aberdeen could soon boast an improved offering.

Fraser Studios, on Causewayend, offer flats for students from £175 a week, and features a whole host of add-ons such as cinema room, a games room and a study hub.

And now owners Aberdeen Fraser Assets are planning on adding a gym as well.

Papers reveal that they have earmarked £20,000 to build an exercise room on the ground floor – around about the size of three to four parking spaces.

It comes at a time of increasing competition for student flats in Aberdeen – with permission granted for the Great Northern Hotel to be transformed a short distance away.

And a few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed how proposals for dozens of apartments on Union Street were moving forward.

New owner looking to modernise Dundarg Castle home

And finally, plans to extend a home on the site of a historic castle outside Fraserburgh are in the works.

Dundarg Castle, at New Aberdour, has a history dating as far back as the Roman Empire, and is thought to be one of only two places in the north of Scotland where legions landed.

In the 13th century, the castle was used extensively by Robert the Bruce before it was destroyed in a siege in 1334.

Some of the ruins of the old castle remain visible perched on the cliffs to the rear of the present day abode there.

This current castle was built much later in 1937, using masonry from the nearby free church and chimneys from the original St Pancras Station.

The castle is also featured in the first series of Netflix’s popular royal drama The Crown, as a royal car passes through the Scottish countryside.

The historic site was put up for sale last year, listed for £675,000.

What are the plans for Dundarg Castle?

It now appears to have been bought by a Mrs D Linn, who has submitted plans to spruce up the storied monument…

Drawings show how the current floorplans include three bedrooms, with a garage to the east of the home.

But now, the mysterious owner is looking to turn this garage into kitchen with a dining and living room.

An extra bedroom would also be added to the ground floor, under the proposals.

The attic would also be converted from storage into two en-suite bathrooms.

What will happen to historic Dundarg Castle site?

Developers say that their plans, in a nutshell, are to “bring life back to the property and

create rooms within the existing building which are more usable”.

They add that the current layout isn’t suitable as a modern home, with the rooms being too small.

Agent Baxter Design was also keen to stress that Mrs Linn is “passionate about the building’s history” and wants to ” preserve its character whilst injecting a modern feel reflective of the 21st century to show its evolution”.

You can read all the plans for yourself here:

Beach Ballroom CCTV

Banff pavilion

Union Street sign approved

Westhill M&S

Guild Street bridge

Student flats gym

Dundarg Castle