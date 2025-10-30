Explainer: What is Aberdeen charity VSA and what does it do?

The VSA is one of Aberdeen’s oldest charities — but who are they and what do they do?

It was formed after the city’s Lord Provost Alexander Nicol called a public meeting on March 10 1870.

The message was stark but simple, something needed to be done to help Aberdeen’s neediest residents. The mission was “to change lives”.

The association was formed to help people “who had the least” in Aberdeen and Queen Victoria accepted the role of founding patron.

Every reigning monarch has been patron ever since.

For the last 155 years, VSA has been helping vulnerable people in the north-east live happier, more independent lives.

And while it has gone through many changes over the years, the mission has always remained the same…

What exactly is the VSA?

While Voluntary Service Aberdeen (VSA) started off as a group of volunteers who would visit people in their homes, even dropping off coal to those in need, it has grown to become one of the largest social care charities in the UK.

Today, the VSA provides care and support to more than 2,000 people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Its services help those living with learning disabilities, lifelong conditions, complex additional needs, and mental health struggles.

The charity also helps around 1,500 unpaid carers, including 300 young carers — the youngest being just six years old.

Chief executive Sue Freeth says the charity’s mission is to “support people to live well, and to die well,” offering dignity, compassion, and practical help at every stage of life.

What services do they run?

VSA runs dozens of services and facilities across the north-east, including mental health support centres, residential homes for adults with learning disabilities and specialist schools.

For example, the charity runs Crosby House, a residential home for adults with learning disabilities and Linn Moor School which supports children and young people with complex needs.

The charity also runs Easter Anguston Farm, which provides training and activities for people with additional support needs.

Trainees help to look after the small collection of farm animals — from pigs, to donkeys and pygmy goats.

How is VSA funded?

The VSA is commissioned by Aberdeen City Council to deliver social care services across the north-east.

However, while state funding covers part of its costs, it doesn’t meet everything.

And the social care charity relies on grants, donations and fundraising events.

One of its best-known fundraising efforts is Sing Sing Sing, the annual choir event at the Music Hall.

Organised by singer songwriter Fiona Kennedy and musical director Laura Pike, all funds raised will go directly to Linn Moor School.

The VSA also run the Mercat Bookshop on Aberdeen’s Castlegate.

Proceeds from the shop feed straight back into the local services. Every penny is vital as the charity contends with an increasingly turbulent fundraising backdrop.

And, the Easter Anguston Farm also plays a role in fundraising for the charity.

They host events like strawberry picking in the summer, with all the money raised going back into the service.

Save Our Social Care Charity campaign

Today, VSA launched its new Save Our Social Care Charity campaign.

After losing £4 million of their own reserves over the last five years, the charity has decided now is the time to turn things around.

They have announced plans to start making money and build a “care force” including social care nurses and more volunteers.

The campaign highlights the growing pressures facing social care charities as costs rise and council budgets tighten.

VSA hopes the initiative will encourage the north-east community to rally around to keep it going for another 155 years.

You can find out more about the campaign here.

