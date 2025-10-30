Explainer: What is Aberdeen charity VSA and what does it do?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Explainer: What is Aberdeen charity VSA and what does it do?

The VSA has been running across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for 155 years, but what does it do and how is it funded?

VSA has been supporting people across the north-east for 155 years, but what does it actually do? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

The VSA is one of Aberdeen’s oldest charities — but who are they and what do they do?

It was formed after the city’s Lord Provost Alexander Nicol called a public meeting on March 10 1870.

The message was stark but simple, something needed to be done to help Aberdeen’s neediest residents. The mission was “to change lives”.

The association was formed to help people “who had the least” in Aberdeen and Queen Victoria accepted the role of founding patron.

Every reigning monarch has been patron ever since.

Akintunde Obisesan and Bill Mitchell. Image: VSA

For the last 155 years, VSA has been helping vulnerable people in the north-east live happier, more independent lives.

And while it has gone through many changes over the years, the mission has always remained the same…

What exactly is the VSA?

While Voluntary Service Aberdeen (VSA) started off as a group of volunteers who would visit people in their homes, even dropping off coal to those in need, it has grown to become one of the largest social care charities in the UK.

Today, the VSA provides care and support to more than 2,000 people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Its services help those living with learning disabilities, lifelong conditions, complex additional needs, and mental health struggles.

The charity also helps around 1,500 unpaid carers, including 300 young carers — the youngest being just six years old.

Sue Freeth, chief executive of VSA, recently spoke to the Press and Journal about what challenges the social care charity faces and their plan to turn things around. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Chief executive Sue Freeth says the charity’s mission is to “support people to live well, and to die well,” offering dignity, compassion, and practical help at every stage of life.

What services do they run?

VSA runs dozens of services and facilities across the north-east, including mental health support centres, residential homes for adults with learning disabilities and specialist schools.

For example, the charity runs Crosby House, a residential home for adults with learning disabilities and Linn Moor School which supports children and young people with complex needs.

Ellie Sherra and Charlie Taylor. Image: VSA

The charity also runs Easter Anguston Farm, which provides training and activities for people with additional support needs.

Christopher loves looking after the pigs at the farm, and enjoys giving them a good belly rub. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Trainees help to look after the small collection of farm animals — from pigs, to donkeys and pygmy goats.

How is VSA funded?

The VSA is commissioned by Aberdeen City Council to deliver social care services across the north-east.

However, while state funding covers part of its costs, it doesn’t meet everything.

And the social care charity relies on grants, donations and fundraising events.

Fiona Kennedy OBE and Sing Sing Sing Choir.Image: Mearns Gill

One of its best-known fundraising efforts is Sing Sing Sing, the annual choir event at the Music Hall.

Organised by singer songwriter Fiona Kennedy and musical director Laura Pike, all funds raised will go directly to Linn Moor School.

The VSA also run the Mercat Bookshop on Aberdeen’s Castlegate.

Robert Cowie has volunteered at the bookshop for the last 22 years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Proceeds from the shop feed straight back into the local services. Every penny is vital as the charity contends with an increasingly turbulent fundraising backdrop.

And, the Easter Anguston Farm also plays a role in fundraising for the charity.

They host events like strawberry picking in the summer, with all the money raised going back into the service.

Save Our Social Care Charity campaign

Today, VSA launched its new Save Our Social Care Charity campaign.

After losing £4 million of their own reserves over the last five years, the charity has decided now is the time to turn things around.

Sue Freeth spoke to the Press and Journal about the new campaign launch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They have announced plans to start making money and build a “care force” including social care nurses and more volunteers.

The campaign highlights the growing pressures facing social care charities as costs rise and council budgets tighten.

VSA hopes the initiative will encourage the north-east community to rally around to keep it going for another 155 years.

You can find out more about the campaign here.

