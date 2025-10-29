Inverurie’s Black Bull Inn hits the market for £350k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie’s Black Bull Inn hits the market for £350k

Buy iconic Black Bull Inn in Inverurie for £350k as the business goes on the market.

By Shanay Taylor
Outside the Black Bull Inn in Inverurie.
The Black Bull Inn is up for sale. Image: CCL Property.

A well-known Inverurie pub with centuries of history has been put up for sale, offering a rare chance to take over one of the town’s landmark venues.

The Black Bull Inn, located on North Street, is on the market for £350,000 through CCL Property. 

Dating back to the 17th century, the inn has been tastefully refurbished and now combines a traditional bar and lounge.

The sale includes the entire premises, comprising a traditional ground-floor bar and lounge area, a separate games room, and three well-appointed en-suite letting rooms.

The upper level also contains private owner’s accommodation, allowing the purchaser to live on site.

Inside the bar and lounge area of the Black Bull Inn.
The Black Bull Inn is a historic and popular pub in Inverurie. Image: CCL Property.
Black Bull Inn has a number of very successful and competitive pool and darts teams.
Black Bull Inn has a number of very successful and competitive pool and darts teams. Image: CCL Property.

The Black Bull Inn is being sold as a turnkey operation, with its full trading license, established customer base, and potential for expanded food and accommodation revenue.

A short walk from the town centre, the pub enjoys a loyal local following and is home to several successful pool and darts teams.

The Black Bull In has private owner's accommodation upstairs.
The pub has private owner’s accommodation upstairs. Image: CCL Property.
There are four bedrooms in the property.
Black Bull Inn offers four spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Image: CCL Property.

Agents say the business is profitable and offers “significant potential for growth” through food service or expanded guest trade.

With strong transport links via the A96 and Inverurie railway station, the Black Bull Inn is described as a “turnkey opportunity” in one of Aberdeenshire’s most vibrant market towns.

Black Bull Inn in Inverurie is a ‘compelling opportunity’ for buyers

According to estate agent CCL Property, “the Black Bull Inn presents a compelling opportunity for new buyers: the current operation is profitable with a strong regular trade, but there remains significant potential for growth.

“Particularly through further development of the letting accommodation, enhanced food offerings, or expanded marketing to capture more of the tourist and contractor market.”

