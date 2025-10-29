Inverurie’s Black Bull Inn hits the market for £350k

A well-known Inverurie pub with centuries of history has been put up for sale, offering a rare chance to take over one of the town’s landmark venues.

The Black Bull Inn, located on North Street, is on the market for £350,000 through CCL Property.

Dating back to the 17th century, the inn has been tastefully refurbished and now combines a traditional bar and lounge.

The sale includes the entire premises, comprising a traditional ground-floor bar and lounge area, a separate games room, and three well-appointed en-suite letting rooms.

The upper level also contains private owner’s accommodation, allowing the purchaser to live on site.

The Black Bull Inn is being sold as a turnkey operation, with its full trading license, established customer base, and potential for expanded food and accommodation revenue.

A short walk from the town centre, the pub enjoys a loyal local following and is home to several successful pool and darts teams.

Agents say the business is profitable and offers “significant potential for growth” through food service or expanded guest trade.

With strong transport links via the A96 and Inverurie railway station, the Black Bull Inn is described as a “turnkey opportunity” in one of Aberdeenshire’s most vibrant market towns.

Black Bull Inn in Inverurie is a ‘compelling opportunity’ for buyers

According to estate agent CCL Property, “the Black Bull Inn presents a compelling opportunity for new buyers: the current operation is profitable with a strong regular trade, but there remains significant potential for growth.

“Particularly through further development of the letting accommodation, enhanced food offerings, or expanded marketing to capture more of the tourist and contractor market.”