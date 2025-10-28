Union Street revamp ‘likely to be delayed’ until next summer as council blames ‘productivity and buried structures’

Council bosses have warned that delayed works on Union Street are “likely” to spiral into next summer – with chiefs continuing to blame “productivity”.

The central section of the Granite Mile has been sealed off for more than a year, as work takes place to reimagine the space between Market Street and Bridge Street.

It had initially been hoped it would be complete by the end of 2025.

Back in March, project chiefs confirmed that the £20 million programme had been delayed until the spring of 2026.

And now a fresh report indicates the revamp – which will bring new cycle lanes, wider pavements and a plaza-style entrance in front of the new Flint market – is poised for further setbacks.

What does new Union Street revamp report reveal?

The new report going before members of Aberdeen City Council’s finance committee offers an update on the project.

It notes that there has been more work involved than first envisioned.

This has meant the removal of “undocumented redundant utilities” and the “accommodation of buried structures”.

In spring, council boss John Wilson sparked an outcry when he hinted that workers slacking off were contributing to the delays…

He lamented “less than required contractor productivity” as he warned of the delay to the Union Street revamp.

Morrison Construction is the main contractor appointed by Aberdeen City Council to lead the regeneration of the central Union Street strip.

And bosses hit back by detailing the surprising mess of pipes they uncovered beneath the Granite Mile – saying delays were “unavoidable”.

Engineers said they even encountered a mysterious manhole leading 10m underground as they puzzled their way across the shut-off section.

But could another delay be on the way?

But now this fresh update on the scheme again cites “productivity issues” as part of the problem.

And while contractors are estimating a completion date next spring, council officials are less optimistic.

They warn: “There are a number of risks still present within the planned works, which if realised, are likely to extend the works into summer 2026.”

So what progress has there been?

The report also outlines the progress on the first stage of the scheme, with traffic recently switched onto the other side of the road.

A new SSE electric main has been installed to the south of Union Street, with new

supply connections to the commercial properties.

It also lists the “tram sleepers, redundant water pipes and cables” which have been removed from their underground hiding places.

The update also reveals the budget now to be £23.79m.

Do you think Union Street will be improved as a result of the work? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen’s Labour group leader, M Tauqeer Malik, warned that further complications could yet arise if the council loses an upcoming court case over the city’s controversial bus gates.

He said, should this occur, it would be “inevitable further mitigation works will be required to ensure Union Street can cope with any increase in traffic”.

Read more: