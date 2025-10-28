Union Street revamp ‘likely to be delayed’ until next summer as council blames ‘productivity and buried structures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street revamp ‘likely to be delayed’ until next summer as council blames ‘productivity and buried structures’

The major multi-million-pound project has been beset vby delays

Union Street revamp works are likely to hit another delay.
Union Street revamp works are likely to hit another delay. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry & Isaac Buchan

Council bosses have warned that delayed works on Union Street are “likely” to spiral into next summer – with chiefs continuing to blame “productivity”.

The central section of the Granite Mile has been sealed off for more than a year, as work takes place to reimagine the space between Market Street and Bridge Street.

It had initially been hoped it would be complete by the end of 2025.

Back in March, project chiefs confirmed that the £20 million programme had been delayed until the spring of 2026.

And now a fresh report indicates the revamp – which will bring new cycle lanes, wider pavements and a plaza-style entrance in front of the new Flint market – is poised for further setbacks.

The under-construction Union Street stretch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What does new Union Street revamp report reveal?

The new report going before members of Aberdeen City Council’s finance committee offers an update on the project.

It notes that there has been more work involved than first envisioned.

This has meant the removal of “undocumented redundant utilities” and the “accommodation of buried structures”.

A rusty relic unearthed during the delayed Union Street revamp work. The revamp now faces another delay. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In spring, council boss John Wilson sparked an outcry when he hinted that workers slacking off were contributing to the delays…

He lamented “less than required contractor productivity” as he warned of the delay to the Union Street revamp.

Morrison Construction is the main contractor appointed by Aberdeen City Council to lead the regeneration of the central Union Street strip.

And bosses hit back by detailing the surprising mess of pipes they uncovered beneath the Granite Mile – saying delays were “unavoidable”.

Engineers said they even encountered a mysterious manhole leading 10m underground as they puzzled their way across the shut-off section.

Workers on Union Street. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But could another delay be on the way?

But now this fresh update on the scheme again cites “productivity issues” as part of the problem.

And while contractors are estimating a completion date next spring, council officials are less optimistic.

They warn: “There are a number of risks still present within the planned works, which if realised, are likely to extend the works into summer 2026.”

A view of the work in April Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So what progress has there been?

The report also outlines the progress on the first stage of the scheme, with traffic recently switched onto the other side of the road.

A new SSE electric main has been installed to the south of Union Street, with new
supply connections to the commercial properties.

It also lists the “tram sleepers, redundant water pipes and cables” which have been removed from their underground hiding places.

The update also reveals the budget now to be £23.79m.

Design images of how Union Street could look once the works are complete. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Design images of how Union Street could look once the works are complete. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Do you think Union Street will be improved as a result of the work? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen’s Labour group leader, M Tauqeer Malik, warned that further complications could yet arise if the council loses an upcoming court case over the city’s controversial bus gates.

He said, should this occur, it would be “inevitable further mitigation works will be required to ensure Union Street can cope with any increase in traffic”.

