Revealed: How much money did Aberdeen make from Tall Ships – and how many attended?

A new report reveals how the turnout and takings from Aberdeen’s Tall Ships festival drastically surpassed all expectations – with millions more injected into the city than envisioned.

The festival has been hailed as the “largest event ever held” in the Granite City.

Council officers say it exceeded the scale and scope of the city’s last Tall Ships visit in 1997.

Just a month after the ships departed, we revealed that the council was already preparing its official bid to bring the spectacle back to the city in 2029.

And this fresh report, due to go before a crunch meeting next week, will be used to make the case for a return visit.

Just how much did Aberdeen make from Tall Ships?

As the city prepared to welcome the Tall Ships extravaganza, council officers predicted it would generate between £12.3 and £20 million.

However, this new report reveals the event has “far exceeded expectations” by raking in £32.2m for the city’s economy.

Direct income from the event totalled £2.08m, including £293,000 from food and drink sales, £19,000 from merchandise such as hot-selling captain hats, and £21,000 from park and ride services.

Council data shows there was an increase in hotel occupancy and room rates, and the majority of businesses said the festival was good for them — with 44% seeing increased turnover.

One pub boss said he was “swept off his feet” all weekend, while Douglas Hotel owner Mary Martin told us it was the busiest she had ever seen Shiprow.

Concerts at Peterson Seabase featuring Deacon Blue, Kaiser Chiefs drew in 22,000 paying fans and £171,000 in ticket sales.

Meanwhile, the Tide Lines performance raised £31,000 for the RNLI.

These gigs were a roaring success, with this study adding that sales “exceeded music industry expectations as well as national trends for volume and speed”.

On the overall event, the report states: “Projection was for between £12.5m and £20m gross value added, so the event impact has far exceeded expectations.”

The council paid about £1m to put on the event.

And how many people attended?

Officers say staging the “world-class event at the heart of the city” has boosted Aberdeen’s reputation as well as people’s pride in the city.

At the time, insiders suggested that about 400,000 people took in the nautical extravaganza.

But this new report confirms these were modest estimates.

It reveals 496,000 visits were recorded, making it Scotland’s most attended free event of the year.

About half of those came from Aberdeen, with 30% from Aberdeenshire, 19% from elsewhere in Scotland and about 2% from abroad.

Survey results show 94% of visitors rated their experience as “good” or “excellent,” while 91% said it improved their perception of Aberdeen and boosted their pride in the city.

The report also shows the majority of people want the Tall Ships to return again.

It concludes: “The event sought to build Aberdeen’s reputation as the perfect stage for major international events.”

Council officers are now developing plans for a Festival of the Sea 2026 to build on the success of the Tall Ships.

