Aberdeen’s former Tony Macaroni restaurant to become walk-in mental health hub

Aberdeen’s former Tony Macaroni restaurant is set to become a walk-in mental health hub.

Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) plans to open its first support centre on Upperkirkgate by mid-2026.

Construction work is due to start in the New Year, with £80,000 to be spent on the refurbishment.

Called The Nook, the new centre will provide free confidential walk-in mental health support without referrals, rejections or waiting lists.

The Nook in Aberdeen is only the second after Glasgow, with ones in Edinburgh, Inverclyde and Lanarkshire to follow.

SAMH stepped in to support local services following the collapse of Mental Health Aberdeen in July this year.

Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: “We know that early intervention and prevention are essential when it comes to caring for our mental health, but we have waited long enough for investment in better community mental health support, so we are taking matters into our own hands.

“The Nook is here to make sure no one faces a mental health problem alone, and to help everyone get the support they need.

“Better community mental health support is good for all of us. It supports people’s recovery, creates new social connections, and relieves pressure on the NHS and other services.”

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Fiona Mitchelhill added: “We already have a long-standing and much-valued relationship with SAMH in suicide prevention and through our link worker network in all of our GP practices.

“The Nook initiative builds upon this positive collaboration and will be a much-valued addition to the range of vital services SAMH provides in Aberdeen.”

The former Tony Macaroni closed in January 2025, following a dispute over rent.