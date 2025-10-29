Aberdeen’s former Tony Macaroni restaurant to become walk-in mental health hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s former Tony Macaroni restaurant to become walk-in mental health hub

Scottish Action for Mental Health is set to open its first support centre in the city.

By Ross Hempseed
From L-R: Alex Cumming, Executive Director of Service and Delivery at SAMH, Claire Wilson ACHSCP Chief Officer for Adult Social Work, Hussein Patwa Chair of Aberdeen Integration Joint Board, Billy Watson, Chief Executive of SAMH and Kevin Dawson, ACHSCP Community Mental Health Lead. Image: SAMH.
Aberdeen’s former Tony Macaroni restaurant is set to become a walk-in mental health hub.

Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) plans to open its first support centre on Upperkirkgate by mid-2026.

Construction work is due to start in the New Year, with £80,000 to be spent on the refurbishment.

Called The Nook, the new centre will provide free confidential walk-in mental health support without referrals, rejections or waiting lists.

The Nook in Aberdeen to open in 2026

The Nook in Aberdeen is only the second after Glasgow, with ones in Edinburgh, Inverclyde and Lanarkshire to follow.

SAMH stepped in to support local services following the collapse of Mental Health Aberdeen in July this year.

Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: “We know that early intervention and prevention are essential when it comes to caring for our mental health, but we have waited long enough for investment in better community mental health support, so we are taking matters into our own hands.

“The Nook is here to make sure no one faces a mental health problem alone, and to help everyone get the support they need.

“Better community mental health support is good for all of us. It supports people’s recovery, creates new social connections, and relieves pressure on the NHS and other services.”

SAMH will take over the former Tony Macaroni restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Fiona Mitchelhill added: “We already have a long-standing and much-valued relationship with SAMH in suicide prevention and through our link worker network in all of our GP practices.

“The Nook initiative builds upon this positive collaboration and will be a much-valued addition to the range of vital services SAMH provides in Aberdeen.”

The former Tony Macaroni closed in January 2025, following a dispute over rent.

