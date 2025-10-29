Revealed: How much will it cost Aberdeen to bring World Rally Championships to the north-east?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: How much will it cost Aberdeen to bring World Rally Championships to the north-east?

This ambitious proposal could see the international rallying series staged across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray for the first time.

By Sophie Farquharson
The WRC could be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The WRC could be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen council chiefs are moving forward with plans to bring the World Rally Championship (WRC) to the north-east for the first time – with the plans being backed by various bodies.

If it comes to fruition, this would see the thrill-seeking event secured in the north-east for three years from 2027.

Negotiations with Motorsport UK to land the major rally competition were first revealed in March.

And next week council finance bosses could move a step closer in their hopes of clinching the lucrative international event, which is hoped to build on the momentum of the popular Tall Ships extravaganza.

The WRC was last held in Scotland in 1992. Image: Eddie Kelly Motorsport Photography

What’s happening with WRC Aberdeen plans?

If approved, the global event would be headquartered at the P&J Live, with stages across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

According to papers, Aberdeen City Council could have to pay in the region of between £1.2 million an £1.5 million over three years.

There is an indicative ask of £1 million per year for three years, shared between Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

And it’s now been revealed that Aberdeen’s contribution would be paid back using the tourist tax due to be rolled out in the years ahead.

The P&J Live will play host to several major shows and events this year.
The WRC would be headquartered at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Councillors are being asked to seal a deal with organisers at their meeting on Wednesday, November 5.

And a number of city and shire bodies have submitted letters in support of the international event.

This includes Sport Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Sports Village, Visit Aberdeenshire, Port of Aberdeen, P&J Live and Our Union Street.

What is the WRC?

The WRC is the world’s premier international rallying series, drawing in more than 800 million cumulative viewers last year.

Bringing together drivers from all over the globe, a season typically consists of 13 three-to-four-day rally events driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and tarmac to snow and ice.

The Grampian Forest Rally has been held in Aberdeenshire since 1989. Image: Jakob Ebrey.
The Grampian Forest Rally has been held in Aberdeenshire since 1989. Image: Jakob Ebrey.

Would you like to see the WRC in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire? Let us know in our comments section below

The north-east already has a long history of rally cars flying through the countryside, but this would be the first time that the global phenomenon is staged here.

The Grampian Forest Rally has run outside of the Granite City since 1989, and WRC organisers could look to take inspiration from this.

