Revealed: How much will it cost Aberdeen to bring World Rally Championships to the north-east?

Aberdeen council chiefs are moving forward with plans to bring the World Rally Championship (WRC) to the north-east for the first time – with the plans being backed by various bodies.

If it comes to fruition, this would see the thrill-seeking event secured in the north-east for three years from 2027.

Negotiations with Motorsport UK to land the major rally competition were first revealed in March.

And next week council finance bosses could move a step closer in their hopes of clinching the lucrative international event, which is hoped to build on the momentum of the popular Tall Ships extravaganza.

What’s happening with WRC Aberdeen plans?

If approved, the global event would be headquartered at the P&J Live, with stages across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

According to papers, Aberdeen City Council could have to pay in the region of between £1.2 million an £1.5 million over three years.

There is an indicative ask of £1 million per year for three years, shared between Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

And it’s now been revealed that Aberdeen’s contribution would be paid back using the tourist tax due to be rolled out in the years ahead.

Councillors are being asked to seal a deal with organisers at their meeting on Wednesday, November 5.

And a number of city and shire bodies have submitted letters in support of the international event.

This includes Sport Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Sports Village, Visit Aberdeenshire, Port of Aberdeen, P&J Live and Our Union Street.

What is the WRC?

The WRC is the world’s premier international rallying series, drawing in more than 800 million cumulative viewers last year.

Bringing together drivers from all over the globe, a season typically consists of 13 three-to-four-day rally events driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and tarmac to snow and ice.

The north-east already has a long history of rally cars flying through the countryside, but this would be the first time that the global phenomenon is staged here.

The Grampian Forest Rally has run outside of the Granite City since 1989, and WRC organisers could look to take inspiration from this.

