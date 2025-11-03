Aberdeen eBike hire scheme poised for comeback after council finds new operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen eBike hire scheme poised for comeback after council finds new operator

The scheme could soon return after the previous project was punctured as organisers pulled out.

The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out at various locations including on George Street.
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out at various locations including on George Street. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
By Isaac Buchan

Aberdeen’s eBike hire scheme is poised to return after council chiefs found a new operator 18 months after the previous venture collapsed.

It can now be revealed that the local authority has struck a deal to bring rental bikes back to the city – some time after the previous partner pulled out of the contract.

Papers going before an upcoming meeting reveal that the new scheme will cost the council £200,000 over three years.

And if voted through, 200 eBikes will be back on the street as soon as spring next year.

The previous scheme, run by Big Issue Sharebike, was cut short last year after the Norwegian-based firm pulled out of the UK market.

What happened last time?

The council teamed up with Big Issue Sharebike in November 2022 to launch an eBike hire scheme in the Granite City.

Although the initial roll-out was hindered by vandalism and the uptake was slow, it attracted thousands of registered users after two years.

Hundreds of discarded eBikes popped up in Altens last year. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

However, Big Issue Sharebike seemingly disappeared, with their website going offline, and a graveyard of eBikes popping up in Altens last year.

A council spokesperson at the time said that they were working with the firm to secure a new company to take on the contract.

And more than 18 months on, it seems that a deal has finally been reached…

What will new Aberdeen eBike hire scheme look like?

Whilst the new operator for the scheme is not known, council papers reveal exactly how the return of eBike hire will work.

There will be a minimum of 200 bicycles available at launch, which could increase to 350 over the three-year contract, with the option to extend it by a further two years.

Cash chiefs say there will be 24/7 availability, with a “minimum fleet availability” of 85% at all times.

The £200,000 cost for the council will be taken from the surplus of LEZ fines.

The proposed contract will last for three years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Once the three-year deal ends, the local authority could be cut in on the profits if they choose to extend the contract.

And officers are covering their backs if the operation goes south like last time.

The report notes: “The operator can terminate this contract with six months written notice, provided that the council is compensated up to the level of council contribution already paid to the operator.”

The new eBike firm would also be liable for “any costs of expenses reasonably and properly incurred” by the local authority.

Councillors will vote on whether to proceed with the scheme on Wednesday.

You can view the full report here.

Read more:

Conversation