Aberdeen eBike hire scheme poised for comeback after council finds new operator

Aberdeen’s eBike hire scheme is poised to return after council chiefs found a new operator 18 months after the previous venture collapsed.

It can now be revealed that the local authority has struck a deal to bring rental bikes back to the city – some time after the previous partner pulled out of the contract.

Papers going before an upcoming meeting reveal that the new scheme will cost the council £200,000 over three years.

And if voted through, 200 eBikes will be back on the street as soon as spring next year.

The previous scheme, run by Big Issue Sharebike, was cut short last year after the Norwegian-based firm pulled out of the UK market.

What happened last time?

The council teamed up with Big Issue Sharebike in November 2022 to launch an eBike hire scheme in the Granite City.

Although the initial roll-out was hindered by vandalism and the uptake was slow, it attracted thousands of registered users after two years.

However, Big Issue Sharebike seemingly disappeared, with their website going offline, and a graveyard of eBikes popping up in Altens last year.

A council spokesperson at the time said that they were working with the firm to secure a new company to take on the contract.

And more than 18 months on, it seems that a deal has finally been reached…

What will new Aberdeen eBike hire scheme look like?

Whilst the new operator for the scheme is not known, council papers reveal exactly how the return of eBike hire will work.

There will be a minimum of 200 bicycles available at launch, which could increase to 350 over the three-year contract, with the option to extend it by a further two years.

Cash chiefs say there will be 24/7 availability, with a “minimum fleet availability” of 85% at all times.

The £200,000 cost for the council will be taken from the surplus of LEZ fines.

Once the three-year deal ends, the local authority could be cut in on the profits if they choose to extend the contract.

And officers are covering their backs if the operation goes south like last time.

The report notes: “The operator can terminate this contract with six months written notice, provided that the council is compensated up to the level of council contribution already paid to the operator.”

The new eBike firm would also be liable for “any costs of expenses reasonably and properly incurred” by the local authority.

Councillors will vote on whether to proceed with the scheme on Wednesday.

You can view the full report here.

