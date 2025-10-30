Isaac Buchan: Kenny’s Music closure is the end of an era for fans like me and my dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Isaac Buchan: Kenny’s Music closure is the end of an era for fans like me and my dad

Music stores play a vital role for musicians - and Kenny's Music proves it's "use it or lose it".

Kenny's Music shutting down is a huge blow for me and my dad. Image: DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

It was a standard Wednesday morning in the office when I heard the sad news that Kenny’s Music had closed for good on The Green.

I’ve been a customer of the store for years, slowly accumulating a collection of guitars, pedals, and other things that burned a Gibson shaped hole in my wallet.

My editor had sent me down to find out more – surely it couldn’t be true, I thought to myself.

But upon arriving at The Green, the doors were locked and the lights were off.

I even bumped into a fellow guitarist whilst noseying around the shopfront – who also expressed his shock and sadness at the beloved musical institution closing down.

Kenny’s Music on The Green closed for good today. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

About an hour later it was confirmed by Kenny’s boss Alex Marten, who said that “sharp rise in costs” left the firm with no other option, despite a record year for sales.

Brick and mortar stores like Kenny’s Music are the lifeblood of local music scenes – from general hobbyists to professional musicians.

It’s where my dad bought his guitar about 30 years ago, which is the one I still play…

When I texted him to tell him the news, he simply replied: “End of an era.”

How can people buy instruments online without seeing them?

For decades, this corner of The Green has been a haven for music lovers like myself.

Previously R&B Music, Kenny’s took over the shop in 2015 – and has always been there for guitarists and other enthusiasts.

Whether I just needed a pack of strings, or the time I accidentally broke my guitar in half (not like Pete Townsend) – Kenny’s was there.

Staff members such as Ramsay were always on hand to help with whatever I needed, or just to chat about music in general.

Whilst all brick and mortar stores are struggling in this high street climate, to me, it’s even more important for music shops to have a physical presence.

It baffles me how people can buy a guitar online without holding it, getting a feel for it, and seeing what it sounds like in person – instead of through a YouTube video.

Kenny’s Music closing is another casualty of changing shopping trends – and it’s not just me that it’s especially saddening for, but my family too.

Music stores like Kenny’s hold a special place in my family

Cast your mind back to 1996. John Major is in power, Britpop is at its absolute peak (before it comes crashing down the year after), and Independence Day holds top spot at the box office.

My dad takes a trip to the then R&B music store on The Green, and picks up an Epiphone Les Paul with a bourbon burst finish.

My dad playing his Epiphone Les Paul to me when I was a baby. Image: Supplied

He handed over £400 for the guitar (good luck getting one for double that price these days), settling on this model which was played by his idols Slash and Noel Gallagher.

And now 29 years later, I still play that very guitar.

These instruments are more than just consumer goods. This instrument has pretty much become a family heirloom, and I’m sure there are many other musicians with similar stories.

This tale wouldn’t exist without a music shop on The Green.

Isaac Buchan is a reporter with the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team at The Press and Journal.

