Isaac Buchan: Kenny’s Music closure is the end of an era for fans like me and my dad

It was a standard Wednesday morning in the office when I heard the sad news that Kenny’s Music had closed for good on The Green.

I’ve been a customer of the store for years, slowly accumulating a collection of guitars, pedals, and other things that burned a Gibson shaped hole in my wallet.

My editor had sent me down to find out more – surely it couldn’t be true, I thought to myself.

But upon arriving at The Green, the doors were locked and the lights were off.

I even bumped into a fellow guitarist whilst noseying around the shopfront – who also expressed his shock and sadness at the beloved musical institution closing down.

About an hour later it was confirmed by Kenny’s boss Alex Marten, who said that “sharp rise in costs” left the firm with no other option, despite a record year for sales.

Brick and mortar stores like Kenny’s Music are the lifeblood of local music scenes – from general hobbyists to professional musicians.

It’s where my dad bought his guitar about 30 years ago, which is the one I still play…

When I texted him to tell him the news, he simply replied: “End of an era.”

How can people buy instruments online without seeing them?

For decades, this corner of The Green has been a haven for music lovers like myself.

Previously R&B Music, Kenny’s took over the shop in 2015 – and has always been there for guitarists and other enthusiasts.

Whether I just needed a pack of strings, or the time I accidentally broke my guitar in half (not like Pete Townsend) – Kenny’s was there.

Staff members such as Ramsay were always on hand to help with whatever I needed, or just to chat about music in general.

Whilst all brick and mortar stores are struggling in this high street climate, to me, it’s even more important for music shops to have a physical presence.

It baffles me how people can buy a guitar online without holding it, getting a feel for it, and seeing what it sounds like in person – instead of through a YouTube video.

Kenny’s Music closing is another casualty of changing shopping trends – and it’s not just me that it’s especially saddening for, but my family too.

Music stores like Kenny’s hold a special place in my family

Cast your mind back to 1996. John Major is in power, Britpop is at its absolute peak (before it comes crashing down the year after), and Independence Day holds top spot at the box office.

My dad takes a trip to the then R&B music store on The Green, and picks up an Epiphone Les Paul with a bourbon burst finish.

He handed over £400 for the guitar (good luck getting one for double that price these days), settling on this model which was played by his idols Slash and Noel Gallagher.

And now 29 years later, I still play that very guitar.

These instruments are more than just consumer goods. This instrument has pretty much become a family heirloom, and I’m sure there are many other musicians with similar stories.

This tale wouldn’t exist without a music shop on The Green.

Isaac Buchan is a reporter with the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team at The Press and Journal.

