‘We want James Hutton Institution to go from Aberdeen’s best kept secret to cruise ship tourist attraction’

I feel like I’ve been plonked in the middle of a glen, standing surrounded by luscious green scenery.

I’m not quite sure where to look, on all sides are rolling hills and towering trees expanding out beneath a stunning blue sky.

My eye is especially drawn to a large loch which appears to be just yards away.

I have to remind myself I’m actually standing in a room at Aberdeen’s James Hutton Institute.

And this is just one of the new attractions I get to try out on an exclusive tour of its new facilities…

What is the James Hutton Institute?

The centre is discreetly tucked away in Aberdeen’s leafy Craigiebuckler.

Scientists have been working away at the quiet spot for many years, carrying out world-leading research into all things agriculture – from soil science to climate change.

But their work has largely been conducted behind a veil of privacy.

And that could be about to change.

Chief executive Colin Campbell says he doesn’t want it to be a “scientific ivory tower”.

He even told attendees at a recent open day event that he dreams of the institution one day becoming a “cruise ship tourist destination”.

But first, he wants to do all he can to welcome locals inside to explore its eye-opening wonders.

That starts with the Hutton Hub — a recently renovated £8.2 million development at the research facility.

And I was lucky enough to be invited along for a look around and to chat to Colin about the hub and their plans…

Arriving at the new James Hutton hub

As we set off for the tour, Colin tells me that they’d first wanted to build a completely new building, but it was the architects who proposed refurbishing the space they already had.

So on one side of the building there are still all the labs and offices you’d picture busy scientists squirreling away in.

But this side of the building I’m having a nose about has been designed to welcome visitors.

We step into the first of two amphitheatres, and my eye is immediately drawn to the floor that’s covered in coloured lines — just like my old school gym hall.

And as it turns out, it is indeed a repurposed gym floor.

Trying their best to be eco-friendly, bosses bought and transported the flooring all the way from a school in Leeds.

Colin chuckles as he explains that the second conference room is the same, but the stickers have been removed and it’s been polished.

Thankful he doesn’t suggest an impromptu game of dodgeball, we move on…

What are the grounds of the Hutton Institute like?

As we’re standing in the second amphitheatre, we wander over to the large windows to peer outside at the tall trees.

The Hutton Institute is enclosed by an impressive estate, and I ask if they ever see people strolling around the grounds.

“No one would walk around here before Covid,” the 61-year-old says with a smile. “But now they do.

“During lockdown, there were some people playing badminton on the grounds.

“And now there’s always dog walkers, and even families with small children using the area which is great to see.”

This is exactly what he wants to see more of.

He goes on to tell me there’s a pond tucked away in amongst the trees where there’s often a couple of kingfishers, and he boasts that the site is home to Aberdeen’s tallest tree.

A Sitka spruce that stands at 44 meters tall towers over me as I gaze up at it.

The research facility sits on a former Victorian estate, and it was fashionable at the time to import trees from America. That’s why the grounds are filled with the likes of Douglas firs and Sitka spruce.

Not only is it beautiful, the wildlife doesn’t seem to mind the different mix. He says there’s often red squirrels, roe deer and even a sparrow hawk spotted in the woods.

I keep my eyes peeled hoping to spot some wildlife, but instead, a man and his white fluffy dog wander through the trees and offer a friendly smile.

New cafe, a podcast booth and huge interactive tablets

We carry on through the building, and I can’t help but marvel at just how big it is.

There are a few breakout rooms, and I’m told the counter tops are made out of recycled plywood, while the couch is constructed from recycled bottles.

The foyer has huge, interactive tablets too for visitors to have a go on — and they have games or even realistic landscapes to explore.

And there’s a brand new cafe, where everyone will be welcome to visit and grab a coffee or a full Scottish, and even meet the scientists working at the institute.

Visitors on a recent tour were told it could well be the best value fry-up in the whole city.

The library has been made slightly smaller so they could fit in more rooms and facilities, like impressive sound-proof meeting rooms, break-out rooms and perhaps — most exciting for me — a podcast studio.

This was a nice surprise and it is completely decked out with professional broadcast-ready microphones, recording equipment and cameras.

My mind couldn’t help but wander to whether or not I could start up my own podcast show…

How did I end up immersed in stunning Scottish countryside?

I’d been told ahead of visiting about the 360-degree immersive suite, but I was not prepared for what it actually was.

In fact, I actually found it overwhelming to begin with.

There are nine projectors covering every inch of the walls surrounding us with different images — from stunning and tranquil drone shots of the glens to close-ups of fish swimming past.

And 16 speakers, with surround sound, help to make it a truly immersive experience.

They are even working on adding different smells to the room.

What can the immersive suite in the Hutton Hub be used for?

Fay Vincent, the visual technologies facilitator, explains videos, graphics, models and simulated environments can be projected onto the freshly painted white walls.

She tells me it can be customisable, and they can use it to show how landscapes might change.

Fay used the examples of projecting a landscape onto the walls and showing how it would look if a wind turbine was placed there.

They’re also using the suite to test and see if being surrounded by images and sounds of nature has the same calming effects as actually going outside, amid a rise of “green prescribing” for mental health patients.

It could also be used by people who aren’t well enough to get outdoors, or to stir up memories for those with dementia.

And I get a shot of the virtual reality helmet, something I’ve never had before. It feels very futuristic.

I’m handed two little remotes that I can point and shoot at the different things I see.

I can see how this would be fun for the visitors the institute hopes to usher in.

‘We want people to know we’re here’

Now all the building work is done, bosses are gearing up to open up the hub to the public — and they reckon this will be around Christmas time.

The auditoriums, meetings rooms and podcast booth can be booked by people or businesses to use.

Meanwhile, the cafe will be open to everyone to sit and have a coffee and learn more about the Hutton — or meet with scientists.

But Colin says this effort is being made because it’s really important they are “fully engaged with people”, stimulating the economy and creating jobs.

They also want to “get people talking” about what they want in the future and how they’re going to cope with the climate and nature crisis.

“We want to raise our profile as much as possible so that people know we’re here, what we do and how they can use it to help themselves,” he adds.

Opening up Hutton Institute is ‘brave and right thing to do’, but there will be challenges…

For the chief executive, he reckons not being well known and not having the facilities to engage with people has been a “major problem”.

Reflecting on what he said about making sure the research facility isn’t an “ivory tower”, I ask how he feels about opening up the space and inviting people in.

“It’s going to have it’s challenges,” he says thoughtfully.

“But at the same time I think it’s still the brave and right thing to do.”

I already can’t wait to head back to explore the grounds more and head to the cafe after to try their fry-up.

It might be Aberdeen’s best kept secret for now, but after the tour I’ve been on I can really see it becoming more of an attraction.

