Home-Start charity shop to move into new George Street home – and it’s just next door to the current premises

Home-Start Aberdeen’s George Street charity shop may have closed – but supporters will be pleased to know it’s just moving to a bigger unit next door.

The charity shop has been operating for more than 10 years and offers a wide selection of pre-loved items whose sale helps the charity support local families.

Now the charity is looking to the future with new and bigger premises that will be up and running by the end of the month.

The former Santander bank premises the team are moving to have been vacant since the bank’s closure back in November 2019.

It’s a corner unit offering much more space for Home-Start.

And the charity hopes the new look George Street store will be welcoming customers on November 17.

Home-Start move to next door premises on George Street

According to chief executive Cameron McCready the new space will give the charity room to grow in the future.

It will also help the charity “reach more people” and support the vital work they do with families.

Home-Start has been helping families facing cost-of-living pressures for more than three decades.

The shop is an increasingly important part of what it does.

Its focus on sustainability through the reuse and repurposing of donated items is a win-win for the community and the environment.

Mr McCready said: “The local community has been incredibly supportive throughout this move and we’re really excited to open our doors.

“This has been a real community effort, from painting walls to lifting furniture and from donating shop fittings to offering kind words of encouragement.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who played a part in getting us here.

“It’s more than just a shop.

“Every donation, every purchase, every volunteer hour helps us give local children the best possible start in life.”