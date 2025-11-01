Home-Start charity shop to move into new George Street home – and it’s just next door to the current premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Home-Start charity shop to move into new George Street home – and it’s just next door to the current premises

The Aberdeen charity shop is expanding to a large location which will open next month.

By Ross Hempseed
Home-Start Aberdeen are moving to a new home. The charity's supporters are hard at work getting it ready.
Home-Start Aberdeen are moving next door. Image: DC Thomson.

Home-Start Aberdeen’s George Street charity shop may have closed – but supporters will be pleased to know it’s just moving to a bigger unit next door.

The charity shop has been operating for more than 10 years and offers a wide selection of pre-loved items whose sale helps the charity support local families.

Now the charity is looking to the future with new and bigger premises that will be up and running by the end of the month.

The former Santander bank premises the team are moving to have been vacant since the bank’s closure back in November 2019.

It’s a corner unit offering much more space for Home-Start.

And the charity hopes the new look George Street store will be welcoming customers on November 17.

Work on the new store is ongoing in the corner building. Image: DC Thomson.

Home-Start move to next door premises on George Street

According to chief executive Cameron McCready the new space will give the charity room to grow in the future.

It will also help the charity “reach more people” and support the vital work they do with families.

Home-Start has been helping families facing cost-of-living pressures for more than three decades.

The shop is an increasingly important part of what it does.

Its focus on sustainability through the reuse and repurposing of donated items is a win-win for the community and the environment.

The Home-Start store in George Street. A sign in the window reveals it is "Closing Friday".
Home-Start in George Street has closed for now. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr McCready said: “The local community has been incredibly supportive throughout this move and we’re really excited to open our doors.

“This has been a real community effort, from painting walls to lifting furniture and from donating shop fittings to offering kind words of encouragement.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who played a part in getting us here.

“It’s more than just a shop.

“Every donation, every purchase, every volunteer hour helps us give local children the best possible start in life.”

