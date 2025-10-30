Angry residents say Milltimber doesn’t need more housing as plans for demolished school site unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Angry residents say Milltimber doesn’t need more housing as plans for demolished school site unveiled

Scores of residents turned out at the event in the Aberdeen suburb last night to share their thoughts on the plans.

Milltimber residents have had their say on the plans.
Milltimber residents have had their say on the plans. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Milltimber locals are fighting plans to build dozens of homes on the site of a demolished primary school in the Aberdeen suburb.

The old primary school site, to the east of Monearn Gardens and the west of Binghill Crescent, has been empty since a £16 million replacement opened in 2022.

A public event about the plans was held yesterday at Deeside Christian Fellowship Church in Milltimber.

Over a hundred locals turned up to inspect the designs, quiz bosses from developer Kirkwood Homes and share their thoughts on the proposals.

We headed along to the event to speak with Lower Deeside residents to find out what they make of the plans…

Scores of Milltimber residents came along to the event last night to find out about the housing plans Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

What are the plans for old Milltimber Primary School site?

Kirkwood Homes wants to build 31 homes there, “creating a high-quality residential development that reflects the character and identity of the local area”.

They want to “to breathe new life into a site that has been vacant for some time” and “deliver much-needed homes for a range of buyers”.

Proposed location of the plans. Image: Kirkwood Homes

Plans say there would be a mix of eight house types, ranging from two-bedroom bungalows to five-bedroom detached homes. A quarter would be affordable housing.

Kirkwood Homes were selected earlier this year as the preferred bidder for the site.

The old Milltimber Primary School. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

What do Milltimber residents say about housing plans?

Scores of locals came along to the event to share their thoughts on the plans – with many bemoaning the loss of a grassy space which was once the school playing field.

Trevor Longstaff, who has lived along Binghill Crescent since 2002, said: “There’s very few green spaces in Milltimber. I’m really disappointed it’s disappearing.

“I would like to have seen it maintained as a social area for people to walk and kids to play on.”

Residents are worried about losing the pathway and green space by the former primary school site. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Stuart Jackson, who lives on Binghill Crescent, said he’s “not against the development” but “thinks it’s a little bit too much in the area that it’s located in”.

He added: “For 30 years we’ve had construction traffic go up and down Binghill Road, it’s been appalling.”

He is also concerned about added traffic on Binghill Road causing a “danger to pedestrians”.

Milltimber resident Stuart Jackson is divided over the housing plans. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Milltimber resident Stuart Jackson is divided over the housing plans. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Kayley Maclean has lived in Milltimber for six years, and said that in that time hundreds of homes have been built in the suburb.

“It’s just so disappointing. You can’t tell me that we still need more housing in this area…

“We feel like this is a drum that we constantly bang and more house just get built.”

She added: “What are you doing for the people that already live here… You’re taking away our green space, you’re contributing to traffic, there’s no positive for people that already live here.”

The site of the former Milltimber Primary School.  Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson 
The site of the former Milltimber Primary School. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Another resident, Robin Small, raised concerns about the impact more housing could have on the capacity of schools in the area.

And Erika Inkster, who lives along Binghill Park, is worried that the proposed height of the houses will block resident’s view of the valley.

She said: “We are going to lose that entire view, and it will devalue our property.

“With all of the construction that’s already ongoing around Milltimber, I don’t understand why we have to have, in particular, this many houses.”

Milltimber residents Ludwig Inkster and Enka Inskter are concerned about the housing plans. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson 
Milltimber residents Ludwig Inkster and Enka Inskter are concerned about the housing plans. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

And Mike Rowley, who lives on Colthill Road, said: “There’s not much diversity in Milltimber, we don’t have any shops there’s no pubs, there’s no coffee shops.”

Commenting on the plans, he added: “It’s a big fancy housing estate with big houses and not much diversity in terms of house sizes and community centres.”

He added that he would like to see more housing options for people to downsize into as they get older.

“It would be nice to have more terraces and more bungalows.”

Milltimber resident Mike Rowley came along to the housing event. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Milltimber resident Mike Rowley came along to the housing event. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

What do you think about the Milltimber housing plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Kirkwood boss welcomes ‘constructive’ feedback

Allan Rae, who is the land director at Kirkwood Homes, was at the public consultation yesterday and on hand to chat to residents.

Reflecting on the event, he said: “We were encouraged by the level of engagement and constructive feedback received from the local community at Wednesday’s consultation.

“The event was well attended, with over 100 members of the public dropping in, and it was valuable to hear a range of views on key topics such as design, layout, and the local road network.”

Allan Rae is the land director at Kirkwood Homes . Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Allan Rae is the land director at Kirkwood Homes . Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Mr Rae added: “The discussions also provided a useful opportunity to gain a better understanding of the site and its surrounding area.

“The feedback we’ve received will play a pivotal role in shaping our proposals, and we would encourage anyone who couldn’t attend to share their views via our dedicated project website.”

Read more:

Conversation