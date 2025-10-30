Angry residents say Milltimber doesn’t need more housing as plans for demolished school site unveiled

Milltimber locals are fighting plans to build dozens of homes on the site of a demolished primary school in the Aberdeen suburb.

The old primary school site, to the east of Monearn Gardens and the west of Binghill Crescent, has been empty since a £16 million replacement opened in 2022.

A public event about the plans was held yesterday at Deeside Christian Fellowship Church in Milltimber.

Over a hundred locals turned up to inspect the designs, quiz bosses from developer Kirkwood Homes and share their thoughts on the proposals.

We headed along to the event to speak with Lower Deeside residents to find out what they make of the plans…

What are the plans for old Milltimber Primary School site?

Kirkwood Homes wants to build 31 homes there, “creating a high-quality residential development that reflects the character and identity of the local area”.

They want to “to breathe new life into a site that has been vacant for some time” and “deliver much-needed homes for a range of buyers”.

Plans say there would be a mix of eight house types, ranging from two-bedroom bungalows to five-bedroom detached homes. A quarter would be affordable housing.

Kirkwood Homes were selected earlier this year as the preferred bidder for the site.

What do Milltimber residents say about housing plans?

Scores of locals came along to the event to share their thoughts on the plans – with many bemoaning the loss of a grassy space which was once the school playing field.

Trevor Longstaff, who has lived along Binghill Crescent since 2002, said: “There’s very few green spaces in Milltimber. I’m really disappointed it’s disappearing.

“I would like to have seen it maintained as a social area for people to walk and kids to play on.”

Stuart Jackson, who lives on Binghill Crescent, said he’s “not against the development” but “thinks it’s a little bit too much in the area that it’s located in”.

He added: “For 30 years we’ve had construction traffic go up and down Binghill Road, it’s been appalling.”

He is also concerned about added traffic on Binghill Road causing a “danger to pedestrians”.

Kayley Maclean has lived in Milltimber for six years, and said that in that time hundreds of homes have been built in the suburb.

“It’s just so disappointing. You can’t tell me that we still need more housing in this area…

“We feel like this is a drum that we constantly bang and more house just get built.”

She added: “What are you doing for the people that already live here… You’re taking away our green space, you’re contributing to traffic, there’s no positive for people that already live here.”

Another resident, Robin Small, raised concerns about the impact more housing could have on the capacity of schools in the area.

And Erika Inkster, who lives along Binghill Park, is worried that the proposed height of the houses will block resident’s view of the valley.

She said: “We are going to lose that entire view, and it will devalue our property.

“With all of the construction that’s already ongoing around Milltimber, I don’t understand why we have to have, in particular, this many houses.”

And Mike Rowley, who lives on Colthill Road, said: “There’s not much diversity in Milltimber, we don’t have any shops there’s no pubs, there’s no coffee shops.”

Commenting on the plans, he added: “It’s a big fancy housing estate with big houses and not much diversity in terms of house sizes and community centres.”

He added that he would like to see more housing options for people to downsize into as they get older.

“It would be nice to have more terraces and more bungalows.”

Kirkwood boss welcomes ‘constructive’ feedback

Allan Rae, who is the land director at Kirkwood Homes, was at the public consultation yesterday and on hand to chat to residents.

Reflecting on the event, he said: “We were encouraged by the level of engagement and constructive feedback received from the local community at Wednesday’s consultation.

“The event was well attended, with over 100 members of the public dropping in, and it was valuable to hear a range of views on key topics such as design, layout, and the local road network.”

Mr Rae added: “The discussions also provided a useful opportunity to gain a better understanding of the site and its surrounding area.

“The feedback we’ve received will play a pivotal role in shaping our proposals, and we would encourage anyone who couldn’t attend to share their views via our dedicated project website.”

