Fraserburgh shop in booze battle with council over concerns ‘Broch has too much alcohol on sale’

Green’s of Fraserburgh has become ensnared in a wrangle with council bosses amid fears the town has too much booze on sale.

Bosses asked Aberdeenshire Council for permission to increase the size of its alcohol aisle at the Buchan Road store.

But according to licensing experts, Fraserburgh was found to have an “over-provision” of places to stock up on drink.

This means there is a “higher-than-average” availability of alcohol to buy, which council chiefs believe puts residents at a “high level of harm”.

Why did Green’s want to extend the Fraserburgh alcohol offering?

Green’s currently has 27 convenience stores in Scotland, seven of which are in Aberdeenshire.

Solicitor Niall Hassard attended the meeting on behalf of the retail firm.

He believed the application was a “modest request” from the “very responsible” retailer.

And he argued that alcohol makes up just 13% of sales at the Broch shop.

‘We need more space for local craft beers’

Mr Hassard explained that Greens wanted the range of products available in Fraserburgh to be similar to that of their other stores.

“It’s about providing a slightly wider range of beers and wines to respond to customer demand,” he said.

“They like to stock local craft products where they can and they need a little bit more space in order to do that.”

Green’s is also looking to stock more low and no alcohol beverages in the Broch shop.

Do you have concerns about the amount of alcohol on sale in Fraserburgh? Let us know in our comments section below

What did council bosses have to say on Green’s of Fraserburgh alcohol plea?

The solicitor told the board that Green’s had various measures in place to prevent any alcohol-related crime or disorder.

For example, stores are fitted out with state-of-the-art CCTV while tills are programmed to recognise age-restricted products.

Staff are given appropriate training and a refresher programme is in place, and alcohol not for sale is kept secure in a lockfast store.

Councillor Dawn Black supported the plan, saying it was a “small increase” for an existing store.

She said: “If it was a new application, a new area where there wasn’t one existing, then it would be a totally different story.”

Her view was shared across the board and the expansion was approved.

Read more: