Two taken to hospital after three vehicles involved in King Street crash

The road remains closed to traffic and pedestrians between Regent Walk and St Machar Roundabout.

By Ross Hempseed
The crash occurred on King Street.
The crash occurred on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Two people have been rushed to hospital following a crash on King Street in Aberdeen this morning.

The crash occurred just after 9am on Thursday October 30 south of St Machar Roundabout.

King Street between the roundabout and the Regent Walk junction has been closed to traffic and pedestrians.

It is understood that three vehicles were involved in the collision.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed several appliances had been dispatched to the scene.

They said: “We received a call at 9.31am to attend a road traffic collision on King Street, Aberdeen.

Two people taken to hospital following crash

“We dispatched three ambulances and two special operations response teams to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police are currently on scene and have been contacted for comment.

Police at the scene on King Street
Police and ambulance at the scene on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Our reporter Ellie Milne was there on the scene.

She saw “debris all over the road” which had been cordoned off by police.

She added: “Officers were extending the cordon and stopping pedestrians from walking on the pavements, instead we had to walk through the university campus.

“The road closure was causing traffic to build up at St Machar roundabout as well. It’ll be closed for some time until an investigation is carried out and the vehicles are recovered.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

