Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What do Aberdeen’s rival fancy dress shops think of being next door to each other?

Partymania and The Funhouse have been selling costumes next door to each other for decades on George Street... I wanted to find out how they feel about this.

Costume shop boss Michelle will often work 11-hour shifts when it comes to the busy season. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

By Isaac Buchan

Since living near George Street, I’ve always found it quirky that two costume shops are right next door to each other.

Both Partymania and The Funhouse have been selling Halloween gear from neighbouring premises for decades.

And with the spookiest day of the year just around the corner, queues could be seen snaking out of each door this week as punters looked to grab a last minute get-up.

So I headed down on Thursday, October 30, to chat to the owners of the neighbouring shops to find out what it’s like being in business right next door to each other…

Costume store boss – ‘We’ve been on George Street for 30 years, they haven’t’

Graeme Thain has more than enough experience when it comes to the Halloween rush at his store.

He has been the owner of Partymania for 30 years, moving into his George Street costume shop after it was previously the Grand Central Cinema.

Graeme Thain has operated the store since 1995. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

As we chat outside his store, while he welcomes his throngs of customers in, Graeme tells me just how busy it can get.

The costume connoisseur explains: “It’s getting busier every day, the last two or three.

“And today, Friday and Saturday is the busy time. This is like a farmer taking in the harvest. The rest of the year is pretty quiet these days.”

As streams of partygoers continue to shuffle in, I ask what it’s like having your direct competition separated by a few feet of granite and dry-wall.

It was a busy day for Partymania owner Graeme Thain. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

“Well, we’ve been here for over 30 years. They haven’t,” Graeme says.

“So that was their choice to move in. The shops are identical, they’re mirror images of each other.”

What does neighbouring shop have to say?

Just next door, The Funhouse has been on George Street for 24 years, with owner Michelle Houghton at the helm.

It’s so busy today that a guy dressed up as some sort of serial killer monk is acting as a de-facto bouncer, making sure the shop doesn’t get too full.

The Funhouse owner Michelle Houghton. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Michelle is swept off her feet today, and spares a minute to explain just how manic this time of year can be for her.

She explains: “It’s non-stop from morning to night at this time of year. The last week before Halloween is mayhem week, but we love it.”

Preparation for this week starts all the way back in February, with The Funhouse owner adding that “a lot of work goes in behind the scenes” for Halloween.

And Michelle thinks it’s actually a positive having two costume shops next door to each other.

Michelle will often work 11 hour shifts when it comes to the busy season. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

She tells me: “It works out just fine. It saves people trekking from one end of the town to the other as well.

“We stock different things, different suppliers. That’s a smaller one next door, so we’ve got the bigger one here.”

So it looks like these shops don’t really have the knives out for one another, with the only Nightmare on George Street being controlling the massive crowds of costume-hunters popping in for their last-minute outfits.

