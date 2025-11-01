Gallery: Aberdeen’s Transition Extreme packed for national youth climbing competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Aberdeen’s Transition Extreme packed for national youth climbing competition

Over 120 young climbers competed at Transition Extreme in Aberdeen as the Youth Climbing Series brought Scotland's junior climbing talent together.

ClimbScotland Youth Climbing Series (YCS) - national youth competition round 4 at Transition Extreme, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
ClimbScotland Youth Climbing Series (YCS) - national youth competition round 4 at Transition Extreme, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & kamithomson

Hundreds turned out as Transition Extreme played host to Round 4 of the Youth Climbing Series on Saturday November 1 2025.

Part of a national series spanning the UK, the event saw 120 young climbers from across Scotland take on challenging routes throughout the day.

Many of the competitors were from the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area, representing the Transition Extreme Youth Squad, which has a strong reputation for developing young talent and nurturing future competitive climbers.

The event, run by Climb Scotland, included categories for climbers up to 18 years old, giving young athletes of all levels the chance to test their skills and gain competition experience.

Joe Coleman, CEO for Transition Extreme, said, “It was fantastic to see so many young climbers, families and supporters coming together to celebrate the sport and the strong community we’ve built here.”

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.

Jonny Lowit, Coach for the Scottish Development team and climb wall manager at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Young climbers patiently waited for their turn on the walls. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Under-18 climbers showcased their skills at YCS Round 4 in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Round 4 of the Youth Climbing Series saw 120 climbers compete at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Young athletes showcased their skills thanks to years of coaching and development. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Families, friends, and spectators came together in support of youth climbing in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Young climbers from across Scotland competed with focus and determination. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Transition Extreme buzzed with energy as young climbers competed across multiple age groups. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Transition Extreme hosted young climbers taking on exciting challenges. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An inspiring day for young climbers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mike and Layla Harper. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Round 4 of the ClimbScotland Youth Climbing Series. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Neil, Libby, Ellie and Helen McLloughlin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
ClimbScotland Youth Climbing Series (YCS) – national youth competition round 4 at Transition Extreme, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Round 4 of the Youth Climbing Series saw 120 climbers compete at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Young climbers showed their skills at YCS Round 4 in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Families and spectators enjoyed an inspiring day celebrating youth climbing in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leya and Nir Dren-Woods. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen welcomed young climbers from all over Scotland for YCS Round 4 at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Families, friends, and spectators came together to celebrate youth climbing in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Alice and Zara Coutts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
YCS Round 4 rocked Aberdeen at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen youth climbers joined the national series, taking on new challenges on the walls. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Joanne, Ethan and Trevor De Almeida. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Young athletes showcased their skills thanks to years of coaching and development. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Round 4 of the ClimbScotland Youth Climbing Series took place at Transition Extreme, Aberdeen! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An exciting day of competition at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen welcomed young climbers from all over Scotland for YCS Round 4 at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Matt and Emmie Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Transition Extreme plays host to round 4 of the YCS (youth climbing series). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A fantastic day at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Local and national young climbers showcased their skills at YCS Round 4. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Climbing challenges. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sebastian, Alex and Antje Heidenreich. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Matt and Emmie Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Local and national young climbers showcased their skills at YCS Round 4. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
On Saturday, Transition Extreme hosted Round 4 of the Youth Climbing Series with 120 climbers from across Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Under-18 climbers showcased their skills at YCS Round 4 in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cara and Alan Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
120 climbers from across Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
There were various categories broken down by age groups. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David, Fiona, Caleb and Maia Murray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Young climbers from the Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire area who are part of the Transition Extreme youth squad. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

 