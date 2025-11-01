Gallery: Aberdeen’s Transition Extreme packed for national youth climbing competition

Hundreds turned out as Transition Extreme played host to Round 4 of the Youth Climbing Series on Saturday November 1 2025.

Part of a national series spanning the UK, the event saw 120 young climbers from across Scotland take on challenging routes throughout the day.

Many of the competitors were from the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area, representing the Transition Extreme Youth Squad, which has a strong reputation for developing young talent and nurturing future competitive climbers.

The event, run by Climb Scotland, included categories for climbers up to 18 years old, giving young athletes of all levels the chance to test their skills and gain competition experience.

Joe Coleman, CEO for Transition Extreme, said, “It was fantastic to see so many young climbers, families and supporters coming together to celebrate the sport and the strong community we’ve built here.”

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.