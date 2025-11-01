Stonehaven couple say Aberdeen’s planned ‘rapid bus’ needs to go further than just Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven couple say Aberdeen’s planned ‘rapid bus’ needs to go further than just Portlethen

We headed to Portlethen for the final round of public events to see what people make of the multi-million-pound transport project.

People gathered at Jubilee Hall to find out more about the plans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

A Stonehaven couple have warned that the bus boffins mapping out Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound super-fast bus scheme could be missing a trick by terminating trips in Portlethen.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, First Bus, Stagecoach and the regional transport body Nestrans are all working together to bring speedier public transport to the area with the Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme.

And it’s a ploy which planners believe could revolutionise the area in a manner similar to Edinburgh’s trams or Glasgow’s subway system.

Ultimately it could see 36 electric “tram-style” buses running along two routes that criss-cross through the city, slashing journey times.

an artist's impression of the Aberdeen rapid bus on Union Street
An artist’s impression of what the Aberdeen rapid bus could look like on Union Street. Image: Clarke Cooper / DCT Media.

Public talks kicked off last month at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – where staff said that the ART scheme could help to reduce years of parking chaos around the medical campus.

The final round of in-person sessions was held yesterday at Jubilee Hall in Portlethen.

Many turned out to share their views on the project that would link the town to Craibstone, with an ultra-modern bus service going through various Aberdeen stops.

People quizzed transport experts on the project at Jubilee Hall in Portlethen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Will Portlethen residents hop on board Aberdeen Rapid Transit?

We headed to the Aberdeenshire town to speak with people and find out what they think of the major project.

Information stands were erected at the community venue for hours yesterday afternoon, with representatives on hand to answer questions.

Among those who attended the event were mother and son duo Lewis and Suzanne Rankin, who live in Portlethen.

They say that they want to see current bus services improved before a “new infrastructure is put in entirely”.

Lewis and Suzanne shared their thoughts on the project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lewis, who is a student at Aberdeen University, says that if he was to get an ART bus from Portlethen to Union Street, there is not a frequent enough follow-up service that would then take him from there to the university.

And Suzanne adds: “They need to do something about the bus services in place.

“It needs to be better, rather than this, that isn’t going to serve the majority of people.”

She continues: “They’re penalising drivers by taking away lanes.”

Portlethen resident Ainslie Thomson tells me he remains “undecided”, adding that residents “have got a choice of trains and buses already”.

The public events have given people the opportunity to ask questions about the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What did other residents think?

Ian and Jennifer Hunter travelled north from Stonehaven to come along to the public event in Portlethen.

Ian reckons the rapid bus scheme will “encourage more people to travel by public transport”.

But he added that he thinks it’s important there “is a good transport system which is integrated between the rest of the area”.

And as part of this, the couple say they would like to see Aberdeen Rapid Transit extend further out into Aberdeenshire.

They argued that connecting it to their busy Mearns town would be a benefit for locals there as well as in Aberdeen, with many favouring Stonehaven as a day out destination.

People gathered at Jubilee Hall in Portlethen for the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Michael Richardson, who lives in Aberdeen city centre, made the journey out to the event in Portlethen and thinks the project is “a great idea”.

He added that he has “lost track of the amount of times” people tell him they don’t come into Aberdeen any more, due to being “put off” by bus gates and the LEZ.

But he hopes the scheme could be a step forward in helping to support the city centre again by drawing people back in.

You can find out more about Aberdeen Rapid Transit and have your say on the public transport project here.

Conversation