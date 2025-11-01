Stonehaven couple say Aberdeen’s planned ‘rapid bus’ needs to go further than just Portlethen

A Stonehaven couple have warned that the bus boffins mapping out Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound super-fast bus scheme could be missing a trick by terminating trips in Portlethen.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, First Bus, Stagecoach and the regional transport body Nestrans are all working together to bring speedier public transport to the area with the Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme.

And it’s a ploy which planners believe could revolutionise the area in a manner similar to Edinburgh’s trams or Glasgow’s subway system.

Ultimately it could see 36 electric “tram-style” buses running along two routes that criss-cross through the city, slashing journey times.

Public talks kicked off last month at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – where staff said that the ART scheme could help to reduce years of parking chaos around the medical campus.

The final round of in-person sessions was held yesterday at Jubilee Hall in Portlethen.

Many turned out to share their views on the project that would link the town to Craibstone, with an ultra-modern bus service going through various Aberdeen stops.

Will Portlethen residents hop on board Aberdeen Rapid Transit?

We headed to the Aberdeenshire town to speak with people and find out what they think of the major project.

Information stands were erected at the community venue for hours yesterday afternoon, with representatives on hand to answer questions.

Among those who attended the event were mother and son duo Lewis and Suzanne Rankin, who live in Portlethen.

They say that they want to see current bus services improved before a “new infrastructure is put in entirely”.

Lewis, who is a student at Aberdeen University, says that if he was to get an ART bus from Portlethen to Union Street, there is not a frequent enough follow-up service that would then take him from there to the university.

And Suzanne adds: “They need to do something about the bus services in place.

“It needs to be better, rather than this, that isn’t going to serve the majority of people.”

She continues: “They’re penalising drivers by taking away lanes.”

Portlethen resident Ainslie Thomson tells me he remains “undecided”, adding that residents “have got a choice of trains and buses already”.

What did other residents think?

Ian and Jennifer Hunter travelled north from Stonehaven to come along to the public event in Portlethen.

Ian reckons the rapid bus scheme will “encourage more people to travel by public transport”.

But he added that he thinks it’s important there “is a good transport system which is integrated between the rest of the area”.

And as part of this, the couple say they would like to see Aberdeen Rapid Transit extend further out into Aberdeenshire.

They argued that connecting it to their busy Mearns town would be a benefit for locals there as well as in Aberdeen, with many favouring Stonehaven as a day out destination.

Michael Richardson, who lives in Aberdeen city centre, made the journey out to the event in Portlethen and thinks the project is “a great idea”.

He added that he has “lost track of the amount of times” people tell him they don’t come into Aberdeen any more, due to being “put off” by bus gates and the LEZ.

But he hopes the scheme could be a step forward in helping to support the city centre again by drawing people back in.

You can find out more about Aberdeen Rapid Transit and have your say on the public transport project here.

