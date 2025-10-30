Exclusive: Council investigates after Santa bombshell dropped in Aberdeen primary classroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Council investigates after Santa bombshell dropped in Aberdeen primary classroom

It is understood the P6 pupils were left upset after the discussion about St Nicholas.

santa claus
Santa Claus is also known as Saint Nicholas. Image: Suppled.
By Ross Hempseed

An investigation has been launched after an Aberdeen classroom discussion led to a revelation about Father Christmas.

The incident took place in a primary 6 classroom at Greenbrae school in Bridge of Don.

It is understood the pupils were upset by the discussion about Santa, while parents were shocked and dismayed that a teacher had entered into such talks with the children at the school.

Concerned parents then raised the issue with school management.

The incident is now being probed and families have been told they will be given support to “navigate” difficult conversations with their children.

According to information provided by the council, the nine to 11- year-olds were discussing All Saints Day.

St Nicholas lesson led to Santa discussion

This then led to a conversation over Saint Nicholas, better known as Santa Claus.

The incident took place at Greenbrae School in Bridge of Don. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed it was investigating the incident after concerns were raised by parents of pupils in the class.

The council went on to confirm they “value the magic and joy of the festive season”.

A spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council is aware that a group of primary 6 pupils engaged in a conversation about All Saints Day, which led to some children posing questions about other saints, including St Nicholas.

“We are still investigating the matter but would reassure families that any learning from the investigation will be shared to support our staff to help navigate sensitive discussions.

“The council values the magic and joy of the festive season and appreciates the small number of parents and carers who brought their concerns to us.”

Education Convener Martin Greig said: “Santa is an essential part of the Christmas fun. He creates so many wonderful, long-lasting memories.”

Conversation