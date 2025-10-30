Exclusive: Council investigates after Santa bombshell dropped in Aberdeen primary classroom

An investigation has been launched after an Aberdeen classroom discussion led to a revelation about Father Christmas.

The incident took place in a primary 6 classroom at Greenbrae school in Bridge of Don.

It is understood the pupils were upset by the discussion about Santa, while parents were shocked and dismayed that a teacher had entered into such talks with the children at the school.

Concerned parents then raised the issue with school management.

The incident is now being probed and families have been told they will be given support to “navigate” difficult conversations with their children.

According to information provided by the council, the nine to 11- year-olds were discussing All Saints Day.

St Nicholas lesson led to Santa discussion

This then led to a conversation over Saint Nicholas, better known as Santa Claus.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed it was investigating the incident after concerns were raised by parents of pupils in the class.

The council went on to confirm they “value the magic and joy of the festive season”.

A spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council is aware that a group of primary 6 pupils engaged in a conversation about All Saints Day, which led to some children posing questions about other saints, including St Nicholas.

“We are still investigating the matter but would reassure families that any learning from the investigation will be shared to support our staff to help navigate sensitive discussions.

“The council values the magic and joy of the festive season and appreciates the small number of parents and carers who brought their concerns to us.”

Education Convener Martin Greig said: “Santa is an essential part of the Christmas fun. He creates so many wonderful, long-lasting memories.”