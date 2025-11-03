Couple get go-ahead to run Stonehaven Airbnb from historic home after battle with neighbours

A flat at the former Woodcot Hospital development in Stonehaven has been given permission to operate as an Airbnb, despite concerns from miffed neighbours.

Judith and David Marshall asked Aberdeenshire Council for a licence to turn their Woodcot Court flat into a short-term let.

But the plan didn’t sit well with nine neighbours, who submitted objections against the change.

The application recently went before the local authority’s licensing bosses…

Couple ‘very open and honest’ about Airbnb plan

Mr Marshall told the committee that they bought the one-bed flat earlier this year to give it a much-needed refurbishment.

“It was in good condition but it needed to be upgraded, new bathroom, new kitchen, fully decorated throughout,” he said.

The couple carried out the improvements over three months, with the intention it would be rented out long-term or through Airbnb.

Mr Marshall said the couple were always “very open and honest” with neighbours about their plan for the flat to avoid any issues.

Meanwhile, Mrs Marshall revealed that they would personally greet guests and were keen to avoid creating any “undue hassle”.

She added: “The last thing we want to do is cause anybody living in the building any problems.”

Why were neighbours against Woodcot Court Airbnb proposal?

Neighbour Helen Smith joined the virtual meeting to fight against the Airbnb plan.

She argued that the change would create a noise nuisance and fears over safety.

“When it comes to location and character, we’re in quite a quiet area here,” she stated.

“When you have an Airbnb, you don’t know who these people are that are coming in and they can make a noise.

“You don’t know if they’re workmen or if they’re actually living in the property, it’s a concern for a lot of the residents.”

Ms Smith also wanted some reassurance over who would be responsible for paying for any potential damage to the building.

She explained: “If people just disappear off the scene, any damage is actually down to the owner and the residents within the block so we all have to pay out.”

Queries over noise issues at Stonehaven Airbnb

Committee member councillor Richard Menard asked the flat owners if they had made any improvements to prevent noise.

Mr Marshall revealed the property is fully carpeted so little sound would transfer through the floor to the flat below.

Despite the fears from nearby residents, the committee decided to unanimously approve the Airbnb plan.

However, the flat will only be able to operate as a short-term let for the next three years.

Historic story of Woodcot Court

Woodcot Court has a fascinating history.

The Victorian building was originally constructed back in 1867 and was the Kincardineshire Combination Poorhouse.

It was later converted into the Woodcot Hospital for elderly care in 1948.

However, the medical facility closed in 1998 and the building was turned into flats in 2000.

