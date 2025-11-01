Readers’ Gallery: Scenic Views, Sunrises and Wildlife across Scotland and more ‘Through Your Lens’

Calling all photographers: Share your pictures in our weekly Readers’ Gallery!

This week’s photos feature the Prop of Ythsie, rainbows at Rosemarkie, a great white egret, and autumn colours at Huntly play park. Sunsets shine at Collieston, Cullen Harbour, and Pittodrie, with sunrise atop Bennachie adding a morning glow.

Other highlights include The Bullers of Buchan, Fraserburgh Harbour, and a magnificent Imperial Stag with 14 points along the Helmsdale River.

If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to pictures@ajl.co.uk. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken.

This week’s submissions:



We’re inviting you to submit your best images for our weekly Through Your Lens gallery. Whether it’s a dramatic landscape, a candid moment, or simply a snapshot of everyday beauty, we want to see the world through your eyes.

Landscape photos taken anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands will continue to be featured in our weekly newspapers. Other styles and subjects are welcome in our online readers’ gallery, published each week.

Please include your name and a short description with your photo, making sure to note the subject and location it was taken.

Send your best shots to pictures@ajl.co.uk