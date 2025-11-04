What did I learn from going to all of the Aberdeen Rapid Transit bus talks?

I’ve spent much of the past month learning a lot about the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) project – and even more about how people view the ambitious, multi-million-pound plans.

Since the radical public transport proposals were announced three years ago, ART has certainly been a topic of conversation, with plenty of robust exchanges online.

Some are excited for the modern, tram-like bus system which pledges to transform journey times. Others question whether it’s worth the money.

Project bosses recently decided to meet people in the flesh, and hear their views firsthand.

Throughout October, there were sessions at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Westhill, the Bon Accord Centre and finally in Portlethen.

Keen to know what residents make of it, I went to all four – and was one of the few who tuned into an online feedback session after work one evening.

ARI staff on hopes ‘rapid bus’ plans could help hospital parking chaos

In the second week of October, I headed down to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for the launch of the public drop-in events.

The route takes in the health campus, but it turned out some people hadn’t actually heard of the ART plans before.

Carrying out the event at the busy hospital was a great way to catch the attention of passersby. Lots of folk stopped to check out the designs as they went about their day.

The biggest takeaway was how workers hoped the “rapid bus” plans could help to solve parking chaos at the Foresterhill Health Campus.

And I could see their point.

I parked at the Lady Helen multi-story car park and did find myself getting caught up in a bit of a traffic jam whilst trying to exit the building.

Will ART make Westhill residents more likely to come into Aberdeen?

Later that week it was onto round two of the public events, which saw me venture out to Westhill.

The location of the event, Ashdale Hall, meant that people had to go out of their way to attend.

But despite this, there was still a steady flow of curious residents who popped in to find out more about the multi-million-pound scheme.

A bit of a split became apparent.

Some residents said it could make a difference, having been put off driving in the city by the bus gates and LEZ.

But others remained sceptical of the plans, calling for cash to first be spent on improving current bus networks.

Bon Accord Centre event: ART opinions divided

In terms of footfall, the busy Bon Accord Centre was a great way to catch people. Organisers seemed pleased.

Again many folk were just finding out about the plans for the first time, but were still happy to share their thoughts.

Just like in Westhill, I definitely picked up on a split.

It is clear the price-tag of the project has raised alarm bells with people. In June, we revealed how the cost had more than doubled to £323 million.

For many Aberdonians taking in the designs along from the ground floor Costa, this was pretty hard to stomach.

What happened during the online ‘rapid bus’ engagement event?

Last Tuesday I made sure to get home in time for the online session at 6pm.

I was one of about a dozen tuning in, so it was clear this one didn’t quite entice people to take part.

After some questions about the impact on existing lanes, I began to wonder how the final in-person event in Portlethen would go later in the week…

Portlethen event brings ART talks to close

After about a month of public engagement events, Friday saw the end of the in-person sessions.

Turn out was a bit quieter in Portlethen than Westhill. Again, the location of the hall really meant that people had to know about the event and want to come.

Despite this I still managed to grab some folk for a chat. On the whole the Portlethen residents I spoke to weren’t especially excited about the plans.

Noting the public transport already on offer, they were keen to see this improved first, especially the current bus network.

However, I also spoke with people who had travelled out from Aberdeen and Stonehaven to come specifically to the event.

And they were positive about the scheme – welcoming ART as a step forward to encouraging people to use public transport.

We will be watching to see how the feedback shared at the sessions shapes this mammoth proposal as it rolls forward.

After all, the success of the project will depend on people actually using it. And listening to them should be the important first step.

Now with the drop-in events having drawn to a close, residents still have until Friday, November 7, to have your say on the public transport plans.

Read more: