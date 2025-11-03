Inverurie M&S bosses plot six-figure makeover – with cafe to be axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie M&S bosses plot six-figure makeover – with cafe to be axed

The Burn Lane store could soon undergo a major makeover.

By Isaac Buchan
The Inverurie staple will undergo a £350,000 makeover. Image: Google Maps
Marks and Spencer bosses in Inverurie are plotting a £350,000 makeover of the store – which would include ditching its cafe to create more floorspace.

Papers submitted to the council reveal a whole host of changes are being lined up for the Burn Lane store.

The town centre shop would be equipped with new tills, fridges and freezers. Building documents reveal changes planned at the toilets too.

But along with this comes the end of the M&S cafe, which has been earmarked for closure.

What are the plans?

Supermarket chiefs are looking to remove the cafe “in its entirety”, with the area being used for more shelves on the shopfloor.

Along with this, the male and female toilets will be binned, with the disabled toilets being kept in place for customers.

The cafe at the Inverurie M&S would be removed. Image: Google Maps

M&S bosses in Inverurie have earmarked £350,000 for the plans.

It comes following concern the shop could be hit by changes to the Burn Lane car park outside the entrance.

Locals voiced fears shoppers would favour Westhill over Inverurie for their M&S shop as a result of the fees. 

Will you miss the M&S cafe? Let us know in our comments section below

Inverurie M&S not the only store getting ready…

Inverurie’s branch isn’t the only one looking to get a makeover – with Westhill’s branch eyeing up changes in time for Christmas.

Shop bosses have had to put in planning permission for the spread they aim to offer up this Christmas.

The Westhill M&S is popular with Christmas customers looking to get the last jar of cranberry sauce. Image: Google Maps

Those in charge of the shopping centre on Old Skene Road are hoping to install two temporary fridges at the back of the store.

We revealed more on the scheme in our recent Planning Ahead round-up.

You can view the full Inverurie M&S plans here.

