Inverurie M&S bosses plot six-figure makeover – with cafe to be axed

Marks and Spencer bosses in Inverurie are plotting a £350,000 makeover of the store – which would include ditching its cafe to create more floorspace.

Papers submitted to the council reveal a whole host of changes are being lined up for the Burn Lane store.

The town centre shop would be equipped with new tills, fridges and freezers. Building documents reveal changes planned at the toilets too.

But along with this comes the end of the M&S cafe, which has been earmarked for closure.

What are the plans?

Supermarket chiefs are looking to remove the cafe “in its entirety”, with the area being used for more shelves on the shopfloor.

Along with this, the male and female toilets will be binned, with the disabled toilets being kept in place for customers.

M&S bosses in Inverurie have earmarked £350,000 for the plans.

It comes following concern the shop could be hit by changes to the Burn Lane car park outside the entrance.

Locals voiced fears shoppers would favour Westhill over Inverurie for their M&S shop as a result of the fees.

Will you miss the M&S cafe? Let us know in our comments section below

Inverurie M&S not the only store getting ready…

Inverurie’s branch isn’t the only one looking to get a makeover – with Westhill’s branch eyeing up changes in time for Christmas.

Shop bosses have had to put in planning permission for the spread they aim to offer up this Christmas.

Those in charge of the shopping centre on Old Skene Road are hoping to install two temporary fridges at the back of the store.

We revealed more on the scheme in our recent Planning Ahead round-up.

You can view the full Inverurie M&S plans here.

Read more: