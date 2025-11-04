Exclusive: ‘Huge questions’ amid shock changes at council-funded Sport Aberdeen

Confusion has erupted over who is running city leisure operator Sport Aberdeen after shock changes at the top.

The local authority grants Sport Aberdeen millions of pounds a year to run its 30 venues across Aberdeen.

And The Press and Journal has learned that Stewart Macindoe has been “removed” as chairman of the charity, though its bosses insist the man he was being lined up to replace never left the job.

Meanwhile, we understand that Keith Heslop, who became chief executive less than two years ago, is “currently away from office”.

Sport Aberdeen’s director of sport and active communities Graeme Dale is stepping up as interim chief executive in his stead.

But Sport Aberdeen remains tight-lipped about the reasons for the changes.

Aberdeen City Council boss ‘removes’ chairman

News of Stewart Macindoe’s “removal” was communicated to councillors shortly before 4.45pm on Friday.

We understand Tony Dawson, who has been on the board since Sport Aberdeen’s beginnings, has been preparing to step back.

Former oil and gas manager Stewart Macindoe, a Sport Aberdeen trustee since 2023, appears to have been given the nod to replace him.

Councillors have raised concerns for the stability of the charity since receiving the email from commercial boss Craig Innes late in the day on Friday.

His message reads: “I write to advise that I have today acted under the powers delegated to me … to remove the current chair of the board of Sport Aberdeen (Stewart MacIndoe) (sic) and to appoint Mr Tony Dawson as chair with immediate effect.

“I anticipate providing a further update to members next week.”

Veteran solicitor Mr Dawson declined to comment.

Sport Aberdeen: ‘Interim chief executive’ put in place too

“Away from office” chief Keith Heslop has also remained close-mouthed on the changes.

A Sport Aberdeen spokeswoman would not comment on what happened with Mr Macindoe – referring only to the status of the chief executive role.

She told us: “Our chief executive, Keith Heslop, is currently away from the office.

“During this period, Graeme Dale will act as interim chief executive officer to ensure continuity of leadership across the organisation.

“Tony Dawson remains in post as chair of Sport Aberdeen.

“We have no further comment to make at this time.”

People familiar with the governance of the council’s arms-length external organisation were perplexed by the statement, questioning how Mr Dale could act as “interim” chief executive without Mr Heslop having stepped away from the role.

And reference to Mr Dawson “remaining” as chairman sparked further confusion, since his apparent successor was “removed”.

Scrutiny awaits: Who is running taxpayer-funded Sport Aberdeen?

But the charity’s leadership will not be able to avoid the scrutiny of councillors on Wednesday.

They are due to present a report on annual activity to Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources committee.

But there is little doubt concern about the abrupt change – and the mystery surrounding the role of Mr Macindoe – will be probed too.

Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik on Tuesday told us: “Huge questions remain over the decision by a senior officer to remove the chairman of Sport Aberdeen and reappoint the former chair to his previous position.

“This revelation will require to be explained to committee given it was made not by the Sport Aberdeen board but by the council as shareholders of the company.

“This move by the council has removed complete autonomy from the Sport Aberdeen board and brings into question the viability of Sport Aberdeen as a separate entity from the council.

“The only consolation in all of this is that the acting chair Tony Dawson has complete respect right across the chamber and beyond.”

Mr Malik also bemoaned a previous decision to remove councillors from the Sport Aberdeen board – “as the public must be wondering what is going on at Sport Aberdeen which receives a grant each year in excess of £4 million”.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan has been approached, while city council officials have refused to comment.

Read more: