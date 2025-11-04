Exclusive: ‘Huge questions’ amid shock changes at council-funded Sport Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: ‘Huge questions’ amid shock changes at council-funded Sport Aberdeen

The council "removed" the charity's chairman on Friday and chief executive Keith Heslop has also been replaced in the "interim".

"Away" chief executive Keith Heslop is one of the senior Sport Aberdeen figures caught up in the shake-up. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Confusion has erupted over who is running city leisure operator Sport Aberdeen after shock changes at the top.

The local authority grants Sport Aberdeen millions of pounds a year to run its 30 venues across Aberdeen.

And The Press and Journal has learned that Stewart Macindoe has been “removed” as chairman of the charity, though its bosses insist the man he was being lined up to replace never left the job.

Chief executive Keith Heslop is "away from office", and has been replaced in the meantime. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meanwhile, we understand that Keith Heslop, who became chief executive less than two years ago, is “currently away from office”.

Sport Aberdeen’s director of sport and active communities Graeme Dale is stepping up as interim chief executive in his stead.

But Sport Aberdeen remains tight-lipped about the reasons for the changes.

Aberdeen City Council boss ‘removes’ chairman

News of Stewart Macindoe’s “removal” was communicated to councillors shortly before 4.45pm on Friday.

We understand Tony Dawson, who has been on the board since Sport Aberdeen’s beginnings, has been preparing to step back.

"Remaining" Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson, who continues in the job while Aberdeen City Council looks to have blocked his replacement. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former oil and gas manager Stewart Macindoe, a Sport Aberdeen trustee since 2023, appears to have been given the nod to replace him.

Councillors have raised concerns for the stability of the charity since receiving the email from commercial boss Craig Innes late in the day on Friday.

Chief commercial officer at Aberdeen City Council, Craig Innes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
His message reads: “I write to advise that I have today acted under the powers delegated to me … to remove the current chair of the board of Sport Aberdeen (Stewart MacIndoe) (sic) and to appoint Mr Tony Dawson as chair with immediate effect.

“I anticipate providing a further update to members next week.”

Veteran solicitor Mr Dawson declined to comment.

Sport Aberdeen: ‘Interim chief executive’ put in place too

“Away from office” chief Keith Heslop has also remained close-mouthed on the changes.

A Sport Aberdeen spokeswoman would not comment on what happened with Mr Macindoe – referring only to the status of the chief executive role.

She told us: “Our chief executive, Keith Heslop, is currently away from the office.

“During this period, Graeme Dale will act as interim chief executive officer to ensure continuity of leadership across the organisation.

“Tony Dawson remains in post as chair of Sport Aberdeen.

“We have no further comment to make at this time.”

Sport Aberdeen runs 30 leisure venues across the city. Image: Sport Aberdeen
People familiar with the governance of the council’s arms-length external organisation were perplexed by the statement, questioning how Mr Dale could act as “interim” chief executive without Mr Heslop having stepped away from the role.

And reference to Mr Dawson “remaining” as chairman sparked further confusion, since his apparent successor was “removed”.

Scrutiny awaits: Who is running taxpayer-funded Sport Aberdeen?

But the charity’s leadership will not be able to avoid the scrutiny of councillors on Wednesday.

They are due to present a report on annual activity to Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources committee.

But there is little doubt concern about the abrupt change – and the mystery surrounding the role of Mr Macindoe – will be probed too.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik on Tuesday told us: “Huge questions remain over the decision by a senior officer to remove the chairman of Sport Aberdeen and reappoint the former chair to his previous position.

“This revelation will require to be explained to committee given it was made not by the Sport Aberdeen board but by the council as shareholders of the company.

“This move by the council has removed complete autonomy from the Sport Aberdeen board and brings into question the viability of Sport Aberdeen as a separate entity from the council.

“The only consolation in all of this is that the acting chair Tony Dawson has complete respect right across the chamber and beyond.”

Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson officially reopened Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports following a body of refurbishment works in 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Malik also bemoaned a previous decision to remove councillors from the Sport Aberdeen board – “as the public must be wondering what is going on at Sport Aberdeen which receives a grant each year in excess of £4 million”.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan has been approached, while city council officials have refused to comment.

Conversation