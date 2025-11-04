Council hits jackpot with Burn Lane charges despite drop in Inverurie town centre footfall

Figures show that Aberdeenshire Council has raked in far more than expected from Burn Lane Car Park in Inverurie since free spaces were binned.

A new report reveals that the original target was smashed, as the local authority amassed £125,000 at the meters.

But the figures reveal that footfall across the town centre, which was one of Scotland’s busiest, has dropped 13% year on year.

Since the council ditched 116 free spaces at the town centre car park, locals and businesses have lamented the changes, with Business Improvement District (Bid) boss Derek Ritchie leading calls for the charges to be dropped.

This new report, due to go before councillors next week, provides an update on it – while detailing complaints around the parking situation.

It even includes one resident who has quit his town centre gym membership to avoid the parking fees.

What has happened to Inverurie parking?

Back in January, councillors voted to get rid of 116 free spaces at Burn Lane Car Park in the town centre.

Chaos erupted at the time, with traders at the nearby Garioch Shopping Centre fuming over their car park being swamped by drivers seeking a free berth.

Mr Ritchie launched a campaign to bring back the free spaces, garnering a 1,400-strong petition to support his cause.

However, local councillor David Keating said that the local authority was in “serious financial straits” and “needed money for all the things it does”.

And now the full windfall pocketed by the council since the changes came into effect has been revealed…

How much has council raked in since free parking was axed?

The local authority has raked in more than £125,000 since the free spaces were scrapped.

And year-on-year, from April to September, income from Burn Lane Car Park has more than doubled – from £42,000 to £88,000.

An extra £9,000 has been added on from parking fines also.

Council chiefs say that this has “greatly exceeded” their original target, with data showing that the majority of income comes from one and two-hour stays.

But despite this bumper-boost in income, figures show that footfall has declined since the changes were implemented.

The numbers reveal a drop of 13% year on year in the town centre since the free spaces at Burn Lane were ditched.

And parking bosses say that anecdotal information shows that the majority of the previously free spaces are “not being used”.

Inverurie parking situation affecting whole town, says locals

Alongside this report, the council has revealed a whole host of complaints from locals lambasting the parking situation in Inverurie.

One gym-goer said they’ve had to stop going to the Inverurie Community Campus facility as he has been unable to find a spot outside due to others filling up the spaces as they avoid Burn lane.

“I have since cancelled my membership as I am not commuting in to be turned away from the facility,” the disgruntled fitness fanatic wrote.

One irate local even said that their disabled friend “had fallen because of where they are parked” – with blue badge spaces being taken up at the campus by those not in need of them.

What are the council doing to fix this?

Officers have earmarked a number of potential solutions to alleviate the problem.

One fix could be a free 30-minute grace period – however, the report notes that this would “negatively impact income”, along with people spending less time in the town centre.

Year-long permits have also been suggested, which would offer a 50% discount for workers.

The council also say that they are open to speaking with businesses over leasing groupings of car parking spaces for use by their employees.

Officers are recommending that the council hold off on any big moves until a full year of paid parking has elapsed – with councillors to decide next Tuesday.

You can view the full report here.

