Pictures: Flattening finally begins at ‘eyesore’ Aberdeen caravan park after years of abandonment

The site has laid disused for years.

By Ross Hempseed
Work begin on demolishing Persley Park Caravan Park.
Work begins on demolishing Persley Park Caravan Park. Image: DC Thomson

A notorious derelict caravan park on Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen is finally being demolished.

Persley Park Caravan Park has lain abandoned for years, with its pale green caravans a blot on the area.

Many of the caravans suffered extensive damage and deterioration over the years, with debris, glass and junk littering the site.

The site has 14 caravans and several outbuildings.

Debris from derelict and fire-ravaged caravans. Image: DC Thomson.

Last year, The Press and Journal was made aware that, incredibly, someone was still living there but has since moved out.

Persley Park Caravan Park is privately owned and can be traced via Companies House, which has records for Persley Park Ltd as recent as October this year.

Due to the state of disrepair, the site has become a target for arsonists.

Workmen are on site to clear the area. Image: DC Thomson.

Demolition work begins on Persley Park Caravan Park

In July this year, four of the 14 caravans were set ablaze, completely destroying the structure.

Firefighters worked to bring the fires under control, with police describing them as “wilful” at the time.

Police have completed their inquiries into the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Saturday July 26, we received a report of caravans on fire on Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Available lines of inquiry are complete, however anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3010 of 26 July, 2025.”

Trucks are on site to take debris away. Image: DC Thomson.

Now, it seems demolition work has begun to clear the site of debris and the remains of the caravans.

It is understood that controlled fires are being used to help destroy the caravans for easier disposal.

Workmen along with trucks and an excavator were spotted on site as work was ongoing.

According to someone familiar with the site, it is set to be redeveloped.

Some caravans remain standing but will eventually be demolished. Image: DC Thomson.

