Man charged after break-ins and thefts at Torry Raac homes

A man has been charged following a series of break-ins at Raac-affected homes in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

The break-ins took place over a two-month period between September 1 and November 3.

In addition to the break-ins, a total of £12,000 worth of copper wiring was stolen.

It has been confirmed that homes targeted included those affected by Raac or reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Kimberley Patterson said: “This kind of crime causes financial harm and upset to the victims and everyone in the communities involved.”

It comes after the Press and Journal successfully campaigned for homeowners affected by the Torry Raac crisis to be given a fair price for their properties.

Last month we reported Aberdeen City Council was prepared to offer the residents the pre-Raac valuations for their homes after years of worry.

Read more: P&J Trapped by Raac win: ‘As your voice in the north we couldn’t ignore Torry homeowners’

‘I won’t be going bankrupt after all’: Torry Raac victims’ joy as end of nightmare in sight