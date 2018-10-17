Scotrail asks Dons fans to avoid taking ‘busy’ train to huge cup tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ScotRail has been urged to provide more trains for Dons supporters travelling to an upcoming cup tie – after the network suggested they avoid the railway because it might be too busy.

The firm yesterday issued travel advice for Aberdeen FC’s Scottish League Cup semi-final fixture against Rangers at Hampden Park at the end of the month.

The guidance stated that the three trains running between the north-east and Glasgow prior to kick off, and two trains back to Aberdeen after the match, are “expected to be very busy”.

🚌 TRANSPORT TO HAMPDEN

Still deciding how to get to Hampden next Sunday? Supporters clubs are offering spaces on their buses to the big game!

Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/O3AIFq6z41#StandFree pic.twitter.com/3U1ZtvG3gA — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 16, 2018

Dons fans have therefore been “encouraged to consider their travel options”, which has sparked an angry response from Aberdeen South MP, Ross Thomson.

Mr Thomson said: “It looks as though ScotRail is preparing some Dons fans for disappointment if they want to get to the game by train.

“The best option would, of course, be putting on extra services before and after the game.

“It is a shame some fans will have to spend the best part of a day on the road if they want to take in the match.”

The SPFL prompted an outcry when both semi-final fixtures, Aberdeen v Rangers and Hearts v Celtic, were originally planned to take place at Hampden Park on Sunday, October 28.

The organisation was eventually forced into a U-turn, and arranged for Celtic to play Hearts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh instead.

That game will kick off at 1.30pm, and the Dons will be in action at 4.30pm.

ScotRail has confirmed that extra carriages will be added to trains to help fans get to and from the stadiums, along with extra staff.

Aberdeen Central MSP, Kevin Stewart, last night argued that the extra carriages would ensure that a strong travelling support was able to cheer on the north-east side.

He said: “These extra carriages are very welcome and will play a part in ensuring one end of the Hampden crowd is solid red.

“Trips to Hampden are big occasions and it’s only right that every effort is made to put fans first and make it as easy as possible for them to attend matches.”

ScotRail’s head of customer operations, Phil Campbell, said: “We will be doing everything we can to keep people moving hassle-free, but supporters should plan their journeys in advance.”